Ferrari: At An All-Time High But Can Go Higher

It has been a big year so far for the Italian supercar manufacturer Ferrari (NYSE:RACE). With 2017 marking the manufacturer's 7th decade producing the iconic stallion-stamped supercars, this year is poised to be its best yet. However, with its shares close to their all-time high, is it too late for investors to invest in Ferrari today?

We are sure many will agree with us when we say that we think there are very few people that wouldn't turn their head in excitement when they hear the roar of a Ferrari engine. There's something magical about that roar, sending many a mind back to those days when you'd dream about owning one when you are older. But when it comes down to it, very few people will end up with one of these cars in their garage. With a price tag in the hundreds of thousands, only the wealthy can realistically afford a Ferrari.

Which is why we think it is important to note that the number of millionaires around the world is rising fast. There are a record number of millionaires currently residing in the United States. According to research by Spectrem, there were a record 10.8 million millionaires in the United States at the end of 2016. That was a 400,000, or 3.8%, increase on the previous year. A future challenger to the most millionaires throne will be China. The world's second-largest economy saw the number of its millionaires rise 10% last year. By 2026 the number of Chinese millionaires is expected to more than double to approximately 1.7 million according to New World Wealth. All in all, we feel this shows that Ferrari's target market is growing fast, providing the company with ample room to grow over the next decade.

Especially in the China market. The Chinese consumer's love of luxury products and status symbols makes Ferrari a perfect fit for them. And Ferrari clearly knows this. It has taken significant steps to break into the Chinese market. The company saw that demand for SUVs was incredibly strong following the lifting of the one-child policy, so decided to break with tradition somewhat and launch the GTC4Lusso. We think this four-seater V12 is perfect for wealthy families and expect it to sell well in the country. Another sneaky, yet clever way Ferrari is building its brand in the country is by going away on vacation with them. It is well-documented that Chinese consumers love to cruise, so it's no surprise to learn that China's latest cruise ship features a Ferrari go-kart racetrack on deck.

Of course it isn't all plain sailing for the company in China. The Chinese government recently put a 10% tax on luxury vehicles in an effort to promote more greener vehicles. Whilst this could be a slight headwind, we feel reasonably confident that the 10% surcharge will not be a deterrent to buyers considering the rising number of millionaires and the relative scarcity of its vehicles.

Source: Company presentation.

Last year the manufacturer sold a record 8,014 vehicles, generating approximately €3.1 billion in revenue. According to Ferrari's end of year release, management expects more growth in 2017. It is targeting 8,400 unit sales throughout the year, which is expected to boost revenue to €3.3 billion. While we agree with its projections for its EMEA and APAC segments, we think that it has been too conservative with its Americas and Greater China segments. As a result of rising wealth in both the U.S. and China, we have forecast total shipments of 8,490 units in FY 2017. Based on an average unit price of €393,000, we expect full-year revenue to be approximately €3.365 billion. At today's exchange rate this equates to $3.67 billion.

However, we expect the Euro to strengthen considerably against the U.S. dollar over the next 12 months if the French elections are won by Emmanuel Macron and President Trump's policies continue to hit road blocks. By the end of the year we expect to see the Euro rebound to around 1.13. At this forecast exchange rate Ferrari's full-year revenue would be $3.8 billion. Based on this revenue and 189 million shares outstanding, we forecast $20.10 in sales per share.

While Ferrari's local currency remains relatively weak, we agree with others that say that 4x sales is a fair multiple for its shares to trade at. At this multiple we have a price target of $80.40 on the luxury vehicle manufacturer's shares. This is the equivalent of a potential return of 7.3%, or almost 11% when factoring in the generous dividend it pays. In our opinion this potential return makes Ferrari a great option for investors, even if its shares have raced close to their all-time high recently.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RACE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.