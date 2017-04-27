NVE Corporation: Busy, Busy

Before the company reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results next week, investors may want to initiate a position.

The stock price has been setting all-time highs since late February. Yet, by traditional metrics, it is not overvalued.

NVE Corporation saw a lot of activity in April - both in the production and R&D segments of its business.

NVE Corporation (NVEC) has been busy in April. The spintronics manufacturer introduced two products this month, both touting “est” qualities. It also worked in a little globe-hopping.

On April 5th, NVE announced the AAL004-10E GMR (Giant MagnetorResistance) analog sensor. The part is the world's smallest high-performance analog sensor. The part offers high sensitivity and low hysteresis (basically response lag). NVE's AAL series are used in various applications including:

motion, speed and position sensing,

applications requiring low voltage in high temperatures,

low field sensing in magnetic media detection, and

sensing currents.

Two weeks later, on April 21st, the company announced the IL3685-1E ultrahigh-speed isolated transceiver. The part is the fastest and smallest isolated RS-485 transceiver. It is not uncommon for an RS-485 network to require isolation. Isolation is necessary to transfer data without an electrical connection. When isolated, noise is reduced, ground loops are eliminated because there is no current and the environment is safer.

Isolated transceivers are preferred over optocouplers. Optical elements transmit signals through light. They are slow, have limited life and size limitations. IsoLoop isolated transceivers provide a superior technology design using magnetics and spintronics that will last forever. IsoLoop elements transmit signals through a magnetic field and electron spin. They are smaller and faster than optical elements. The IL3685-1E is PROFIBUS compliant. Applications include:

factory automation,

industrial control networks,

building environmental controls, and

PROFIBUS industrial communication.

Production was not the only area capturing the attention of NVE in April. Some of its research and development activities were in the spotlight. The company was represented at two sessions of Intermag Europe 2017 in Dublin Ireland in late April.

The first session, titled “Spintronic Sensors in Transportation”, highlights the potential for TMR and GMR sensors in the transportation industry regarding both vehicles and community planning. Whether such sensors are utilized to detect the need for maintenance and repair or to route traffic, the opportunities are vast.

The second session, titled “Bio-Applications of Giant Magnetoresistance and Tunneling Magnetoresistance Phenomena: In-Flow Magnetic Biomarker Detection”, covers NVE's progress on salmonella detection. This research has the potential to revolutionize food safety.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, NVE will release its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results for the period ending March 31st. The CFO, Mr. Curt Reynders, stated in the third quarter earnings call the company expected a "third consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth" and "a modest increase" in contract R&D revenue. But, these results will not include the impact of all of the activity in April. Rather, any impact from this activity will be reflected in the fiscal 2018 first quarter results.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2017, NVE's revenue totals $21.47 million. Product revenue in the third quarter increased nearly 42%. The fiscal 2016 fourth quarter revenue was $6.1 million with $5.2 million in product sales. NVE must improve product sales by just over 12% for fiscal 2017 total revenue to exceed fiscal 2016 total revenue of $27.7 million.

The company started paying a healthy dividend in mid-2015 and is now drawing the attention of dividend investors. It's been mentioned in six Seeking Alpha articles discussing dividend investing since the beginning of 2017. Previously, the company had been mentioned in only nine such articles in five years. Through most of 2016, NVE traded under $60. In the last two months of 2016, it commenced an upward trajectory. NVE Corporation's stock price broke through the $80 mark in late February. It has set an all-time high numerous times since, the latest being at $88.34 on March 7th.

Considering the company has over $18.00 in cash and cash equivalents per share, at $88.00, a cash-adjusted P/E ratio equates to just over 27. The dividend yield exceeds 4.5% at $88.00. A dividend-adjusted PEG ratio tallies under 1 at 0.91 when utilizing analysts' five-year EPS growth estimates of 25%.

Its stock price may no longer be a bargain. But, neither is it overvalued yet. Potential investors may want to initiate a position before the company reports next week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in NVEC.