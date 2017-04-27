Wall Street Breakfast: Markets Prepare For ECB Meeting

Economy

The Bank of Japan stuck to the markets' script at its policy meeting and kept monetary settings unchanged, but raised its forecast for 2017 domestic growth. It came with the lowering of inflation expectations and confirmation to continue with QE until prices meet the 2% target, stating it will "adjust policy if needed to maintain momentum."

Taxes! The White House proposed a series of broad cuts on Wednesday, with a one page plan that was light on specifics. It included a 15% tax rate for all businesses, lower individual rates, a bigger standard deduction to benefit middle-income households and the repeal of the estate and alternative minimum taxes.

A divided House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday also debated the pros and cons of the Financial CHOICE Act, a Republican proposal to replace much of Dodd-Frank. Democratic members of the committee opposed to the bill petitioned the committee to have their own hearing before a vote, which is expected to take place on May 2.

The Canadian dollar and Mexican Peso surged against the greenback overnight after President Trump agreed not to terminate NAFTA "at this time." The three countries will begin "swiftly" renegotiating the free trade pact, according to a White House statement. It comes hours after reports stated the Trump administration had submitted a draft executive order that would have removed the U.S. from the treaty.

White House advisors and officials, including EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, will meet today to discuss whether the U.S. should remain in the Paris climate agreement. Global companies, ranging from BP to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS) to Walmart (NYSE:WMT), sent a letter to President Trump yesterday urging him to stay in the deal to protect their competitiveness.

"There's an obvious crisis in EU-Turkey relations," said European Parliament member Kati Piri, who handles relations with Ankara. "The EU should officially suspend the accession talks if the constitutional changes are implemented." The comments overshadow the latest crackdown by President Erdogan's government, arresting more than 1,000 people and issuing warrants for thousands more.

Faced with growing criticism from the bloc over its handling of a major crisis, Venezuela is quitting the Organization of American States. Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez branded the hemisphere's oldest regional alliance an "interventionist coalition" led by Washington. The announcement will raise international tension over Venezuela, where unrest has left 28 people dead this month.

"The President's approach aims to pressure North Korea... by tightening economic sanctions and pursuing diplomatic measures with our allies and regional partners," top Trump administration officials told Wednesday's rare White House briefing that included all 100 U.S. senators. "Kim Jong-Un is clearly in a position to threaten Hawaii today, in my opinion," declared Adm. Harry Harris, the chief of U.S. Pacific Command.