Hercules Capital: Time To Sell?

Hercules Capital is a strong BDC that has returned a lot of money to shareholders in the last year.

Tech-focused business development company Hercules Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGC) is one of the best high-yield income vehicles on The Street. Though I like the company's regular dividend paycheck, dividend coverage stats, and interest rate upside tied to its floating-rate debt investment portfolio, I have decided to sell 50 percent of my position this week.

Hercules Capital's shares have risen ~27 percent in the last year, and are now trading near their latest 52 week high ($15.68). Income investors started to jump into the high-yield sector in 2016, driving up valuations significantly, and, in some cases, rendering the reward-to-risk ratio unappealing. I bought Hercules Capital, a core holding in my high-yield income portfolio, largely for three reasons:

1. Hercules Capital has had good dividend coverage, earning its dividend payout with Net Investment Income and Distributable Net Operating Income, on average. Hercules Capital's dividend rate of $0.31/share in the last six quarters, for instance, compares favorably to average Net Investment Income of $0.33/share, and average Distributable Net Operating Income of $0.35/share.

2. Hercules Capital has upside potential related to an increase in short term interest rates that in turn is tied to its floating-rate debt investment portfolio. Higher interest rates are expected to translate into higher interest income and earnings for the BDC, which could be a catalyst for a higher dividend rate, too.

The last increase in interest rates in March, for example, is expected to lift Hercules Capital's Net Investment Income by $0.02/share annually.

Source: Hercules Capital

3. Hercules Capital's portfolio debt yields are stable, indicating a high quality investment portfolio.

While good dividend coverage and interest rate upside convinced me to buy into Hercules Capital at $11.33, I think today's market valuation has become a bit stretched. High-yield income vehicles are overvalued by at least 10 percent today, making the high-yield sector especially vulnerable to profit taking. Stocks have edged up for the better part of the last year, suggesting that a correction in the high-yield segment of the market is more than overdue.

Time To Take Profits?

Hercules Capital's shares are at risk of being overbought, and are changing hands for a more than 50% percent premium to the last reported Net Asset Value.

Source: StockCharts.com

Though I like Hercules Capital's Net Investment Income upside tied to the company's floating-rate debt investment portfolio, it is time for me to take some chips off the table and realize profits. Nothing goes up all the time. As a result, I am going to sell 50 percent of my position in Hercules Capital this week.

Your Takeaway

Hercules Capital is a solid business development company, returning a good amount of capital to shareholders in the last year. NII upside related to an increase in short term interest rates is the main reason why I am not going to sell 100 percent of my shares. However, since Hercules Capital's shares are vulnerable to profit taking, valued highly on a P/NAV basis, and are at risk of being overbought, I am taking 50 percent of my Hercules Capital chips off the table.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTGC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.