Multimedia Weekly Digest: Tech Talk And Arconic CEO Ouster

With Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) set to announce earnings after market close today, we thought we'd begin with an earnings preview from Tusk Media.

The main story for Google continues to be the paid per click and cost per click figures. Paid per click is the amount of times that someone clicks on an advertisement. Cost per click is the amount of money Google revenues from an advertisement view. The recent trend in earnings releases has been a decline in cost per click and an uptick in paid per click. In Ben's personal research, the increase in paid per click has more than compensated for the declining cost per click trend.

Speaking of big tech names, Samadhi Partners covered Facebook's annual F8 Developer Conference on their latest Perspectives on the Tech podcast. They also discussed the semiconductor manufacturing sector and their thoughts on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), who released earnings last week.

Last week, Facebook held its annual F8 Developer Conference, where it touched on AR (Augmented Reality), AI (Artificial Intelligence), Bots, and how it would like to harness brain power (perhaps augmented by Elon Musk's neural mesh) to translate thoughts into words. While a few items were grounded in the here and now and directly targeting developers, many were targeted at the future, with an eye toward investors. More importantly, everything Facebook discussed requires processors and memory, and that's where Lam Research comes into play.

Last week news hit that Klaus Kleinfeld, the CEO of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC), resigned under unusual circumstances.

Chris DeMuth Jr. also discussed Kleinfeld's departure and Arconic's search for a new CEO.

