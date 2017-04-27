Why I Doubled Down On Chesapeake Energy

Doubling down on Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK) at today's price point makes a lot of sense in my opinion. The drop in the oil and natural gas driller's valuation allows investors to gobble up some shares at a much lower price compared to just a couple of months ago. Since Chesapeake Energy has set its sights on growth again, the reward-to-risk ratio is compelling.

Crude oil prices have fallen below the $50 threshold lately, and Chesapeake Energy's share price has fallen in lockstep. That said, though, the unexpected price drop makes for an interesting entry point into the stock in my opinion because the oil and natural gas company has made significant progress in terms of restructuring its operations and balance sheet.

Chesapeake Energy has reduced leverage and cash costs, and also reinstated preferred stock dividends, the latest sign that the energy company has reached a period of normalization. While the energy price crash from 2014-2016 has destroyed billions of dollars in shareholders' wealth, Chesapeake Energy has managed to survive the downturn, and is now setting its sights on growth again.

Significantly Reduced Bankruptcy Risk

A year ago investors priced a bankruptcy into Chesapeake Energy's shares, fearing that collapsing price realizations would force the energy company out of business as its debt burden mounted. Today, Chesapeake Energy's bankruptcy risk is greatly reduced, partly because the company has no significant near term debt maturities that would pose a material risk to the company.

Source: Chesapeake Energy

Free Cash Flow Upside

One of the biggest reasons why I am optimistic about Chesapeake Energy relates to the company's Free Cash Flow upside which the market does not appreciate that much at all. The energy company sees significantly higher Free Cash Flow from its assets in the Marcellus and Utica shales, potentially reaching Free Cash Flow neutrality sooner than planned (Chesapeake Energy plans to reach Free Cash Flow neutrality in 2018).

Source: Chesapeake Energy

Compelling Reward-To-Risk-Combination

Chesapeake Energy's bankruptcy risk has been greatly reduced over the last year, and the reinstatement of preferred stock dividends is a remainder that the company's outlook has changed for the better. Chesapeake Energy has sets its sights on growth again, expecting 5-15 percent annual production growth. Importantly, higher energy price realizations are poised to benefit Chesapeake Energy immensely in terms of cash flow, and could be a strong catalyst for Chesapeake Energy's shares.

Your Takeaway

I have increased my stake in Chesapeake Energy because I think the reward-to-risk combination is a compelling one and because the company could benefit greatly on the back of recovering price realizations. Further, Chesapeake Energy has no significant near term debt maturities, which puts me at ease. FCF upside is one of the biggest reasons in my opinion to buy into Chesapeake Energy today. Speculative Buy for capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.