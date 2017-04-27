Yes, Caterpillar's Post-Earnings Gains Make Some Sense

But my small short position will be covered, and betting against CAT is a fool's errand, particularly in the near term.

CAT is a cyclical stock. In theory, it should expand at the bottom of the cycle - and there's little doubt Caterpillar's business is at or near that bottom.

I've made this point before at length, but it's worth repeating. It is fundamentally incorrect to take a cyclical stock like Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), argue that sales and earnings are declining, and assign a low-growth P/E multiple in assigning a price target. Caterpillar's business is tied to high-dollar purchases tied closely to end market swings. In theory (emphasis on 'in theory'), its earnings and cash flow multiples should expand at the bottom of the cycle and contract at the top.

Of course, predicting those tops and bottoms is easier said than done, and part of what makes investing in cyclical stocks fun, irritating, or terrifying, depending on the current accuracy of an investor's predictions. (In the interest of full disclosure, my small, in-the-red, bearish position in CAT options puts me squarely at "irritated.") But it's fundamentally flawed analysis to argue that because CAT trades at 28x updated 2017 adjusted EPS guidance - a clearly above-market multiple - the stock is somehow overvalued.

That said, I've thought CAT stock was overvalued for some time - and I still think that's likely the case. But as bearish as I've been, the Q1 report does matter, and as much as I would like to argue otherwise, it does support the bull case. Mid to long term, I still believe there are a number of pitfalls ahead for CAT. But Q1 at the least significantly undercuts the short case, at least in the near term.

The Fundamental Reasons For Optimism

My first reaction to the gains following the Q1 report was that CAT bulls were trying to have it both ways. As earnings guidance was pulled down repeatedly in 2015 and 2016, bullish analysts were ignoring quarterly results and looking ahead to improved mid-cycle earnings. Pointing to a better-than-expected Q1 - driven largely by end user demand, not some impressive innovation or new product opportunity - as bullish in that context looks purely cherry-picking. Bad news doesn't count - only good news does.

I still think there's some truth to that sentiment, but the fact is that there were two important takeaways from Q1 that significantly buttress the bull case. The first is on the margin front. A big pillar of CAT's bull case as it's run from sub-$60 back to the triple digits has been that when the cycle turns, recent cost reductions will make the company much more profitable than it had been in the past. CAT's Q3 presentation [pdf], for instance, cited over $2 billion in cost reductions - in the range of $2.50 per share after-tax.

A chunk of that came from abnormally low incentive comp a year ago, which is normalizing this year. There's also cyclically low input costs (namely steel), which the company admitted on the Q1 conference call would pressure margins in the back half (and no doubt into 2018). But regardless, even if CAT sales don't return to 2010-2011 commodity-bubble-driven levels (and investors shouldn't expect they will), a return to some sort of demand normalcy should imply higher EPS for Caterpillar.

The Q1 results seem to support that argument. It's worth noting that full-year revenue guidance was pulled up $2 billion at the midpoint. The projection for net income excluding restructuring costs, at the Q1 diluted share count, increased $504 million. Using a guided 28% tax rate, that implies an incremental $700 million in EBIT - or about 35% pull-through, as CAT management termed it on the Q1 call.

That's a big number. Assuming CAT rebounded from 2017 revenue of $39.5 billion (midpoint of guidance) to $55 billion - its revenue levels in 2013 and 2014, neither of which were banner years - 35% incremental margins would imply an additional $6.50 per share in EPS, getting EPS to over $10. In contrast, 2013/2014 adjusted EPS levels were around $6 ($5.97 in 2013, $6.38 in 2014).

35% might be too optimistic, and probably is. The company itself has targeted 25-30%, though the figure for 2017 now is guided to almost 50%. But even 25% gets EPS above $8 at $55 million. And many bulls would argue that 2013/2014 - years in which the collapse in Resource Industries sales were already tumbled due to lower mining demand - were weaker than average.

The fact that Q1 supports the margin expansion pillar of the bull case is huge. So is the strength in China. Chinese demand was an undercovered positive last year, and management said on the Q1 call that demand actually outstripped deliveries in the quarter. Exposure to China helps the growth narrative here and lessens the dependence of revenue growth on O&G and mining - two verticals where questions (and low commodity prices) persist.

All told, Q1 is important from a fundamental standpoint. And in the near term, it's likely more important in terms of changing the narrative around CAT stock. That's something that traders - and potential shorts - need to keep in mind.

The Problems With A Short

To be honest, I don't 100% accept the bull case. The biggest criticism I have is that CAT management has sounded an awful like Wall Street analysts. The idea that laying off almost 20,000 employees and closing 30 facilities in two years does nothing but improve margins strikes me as a fantasy. So does the idea that economic growth and potential infrastructure spending will boost revenue and not input costs. Restructuring costs now are guided to $1.25 billion this year, up $750 million after the company decided to close two more major plants (one in Belgium and one near Chicago). That implies a total of over $3 billion in just three years - a rather hefty exclusion from non-GAAP earnings figures.

The problem in the near term is that none of the issues are likely to matter - and even if CAT skeptics are right, there won't be any evidence of it until 2018 at the absolute earliest. Analysts are going to exclude restructuring costs, and raise their operating margin and revenue assumptions for 2020 and 2021. As long as the recent optimistic, if choppy, macro sentiment holds, CAT bulls (and bullish analysts) are going to find a way to make the numbers work.

That's not necessarily a criticism - again, there's reason to believe those numbers may work. But the point coming out of Q1 is that the near-term narrative has changed markedly. No one is going to care about a potential dividend cut. The impact of layoffs and closures - if it comes - won't be seen for years. Caterpillar will transform from a declining business into one at the beginning of a new cycle - and investor eyes will stay firmly on the future.

There may be some profit-taking in the near term (I'd expect it to start about 20 seconds after I close my position) and the Q1 response probably does put a bit more pressure on subsequent quarters. But as long as the macro situation and the broad markets stay reasonably positive, there's going to be a fundamental bull case to be made for CAT. And coming out of Q1, even I have to admit that that bull case might be right.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a small bearish position in CAT options, which I plan to close this week. I reserve the right to change my mind, however.