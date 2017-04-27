K2M On Track, Gaining Share, And Continuing To Disrupt

Its international operations seem to be back in form, but OUS sales will likely take a backseat to ongoing product launches in the U.S.

Spine care company K2M (NASDAQ:KTWO) isn't going to be the easiest stock to own, as I expect investors to overreact to quarterly revenue trends and guidance, and I fully expect some bumps in the road as the company continues to launch and grow a portfolio of disruptive technologies for the spine care market. I also expect ongoing growth, though, as the company out-innovates its larger rivals, takes share, and ultimately leverages that into solid profits.

The shares are up about 20% since my last update, sandwiching the company between the outperforming Globus (NYSE:GMED) and underperforming NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) over that time. Trading in the low $20s, the shares still look a little undervalued on the basis of medium-term revenue growth and margin outlook and look relatively appealing up to around $25. Although that doesn't leave a tremendous amount of upside from today's level, I would not be surprised if K2M outperformed, and I would keep this name in mind if the company's early May earnings report sees an overdone negative reaction.

The U.S. Business Continues To Develop Nicely, And New Products Can Take It Further

The last two quarters have seen ongoing solid performance and share gains for K2M. Third-quarter revenue rose more than 16% in the U.S., followed by more than 21% growth in the fourth quarter, with consistently strong results in the complex and degenerative categories and improving results in the MIS category.

Mesa and Everest continue to serve as strong platforms for K2M, with these product families offering meaningful advantages over competing offerings from market leaders Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cascadia is also starting to contribute in a bigger way, and the company has eight approved products in this family. As a reminder, Cascadia's interbody systems use interesting lamellar 3D technology that allows for the implants to be produced with a surface roughness that improves bone growth but is hard to achieve with conventional manufacturing technologies (the surface roughness is on the order of three to five microns).

More recently, K2M introduced its Balance ACS (or BACS). BACS is a little unusual in that it's not so much a product as a family and a continuum of tools. BACS not only offers pre-planning software, but pre-authorization software and improved post-op tracking functionality. Pre-authorization software may not sound very exciting, but around 20% or so of surgeries in K2M's target market end up canceled shortly before the procedure due to a lack of authorization, and this software helps healthcare providers track the process, "dot the i's and cross the t's", and respond to outstanding issues. Perhaps it goes without saying, but ensuring that more patients actually make it into the operating room is a good thing for surgeons, hospitals, and K2M. Likewise, the post-op tracking offerings should help improve outcomes by allowing for more responsiveness to any emergent issues.

Another aspect to BACS is a new approach toward achieving three-dimensional balance, with each vertebral segment assessed for axial, coronal, and sagittal balance. BACS also supports the production of 3D printed patient models, allowing surgeons to plan/practice a procedure in a more hands-on way than software allows (and not so surprisingly, a lot of surgeons prefer tangible models).

The International Situation Is Improving

K2M had issues in 2016 tied to foreign distributors, but those problems appear largely resolved. The Japanese regulatory situation has been repaired, and the company recently signed a new five-year supply agreement with its Australian partner LifeHealthcare Group. International sales should resume growing again in the first quarter of this year, with double-digit growth later in the year on the back of easier comps. From a longer-term perspective, OUS sales will remain a necessary headache for the company. International markets are too important to ignore, but they are difficult for smaller companies (NuVasive has had its ups and downs over the years) and a source of volatility in the quarterly results.

A Strong Set-Up For Many Years

There are a lot of aspects to the K2M story that I find appealing. First, the company's foundational foothold is in spinal deformity and complex cases. This is a small market - something on the order of $1.5 billion to $1.75 billion - growing at a low- to mid-single digit rate. But it's also a market with high barriers to entry and where insurance companies have not historically pushed back all that hard on pricing or pre-approval.

By my calculations, K2M holds high-teens to low-20%'s market share in scoliosis (a market worth close to $1 billion) and is really just getting going in trauma and tumor markets. Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic both hold roughly 40% share, but really haven't been bringing much innovation to the market in recent years, which creates an opportunity for K2M (as well as NuVasive and Globus). While converting surgeons to a new approach isn't easy or fast, K2M is outgrowing the market by around 3x-4x and has a solid runway for at least a few more years.

K2M is also finding success in leveraging its capabilities in complex/deformity cases into the degenerative and minimally invasive markets. The company's Cascadia line is a meaningful part of this effort, but I would say overall that K2M has shown a consistent commitment to developing products that make the surgeon's life easier (features like Mesa's one-step locking and the easier visualization of Cascadia) and support improved outcomes for the patient.

The good and bad news for K2M is that even after doubling revenue over the last five years, the company's share of the overall spine market is almost a rounding error (around 3%) to the largest players. I'm not really suggesting that Johnson & Johnson or Medtronic are ignoring K2M, but rather just making the point that K2M is a small, innovation-driven up-and-comer with a lot of room to grow. The bad news is that there are still a lot of surgeons that are very comfortable with Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic tools and not particularly eager to change - meaning K2M will need to continue to spend significant sums on marketing and R&D to establish its presence, drive adoption, and continue to broaden its suite of disruptive products.

The Opportunity

With the last two quarters having gone more or less in line with my expectations, I haven't made many changes to my model. That said, shifting ahead a year does boost the fair value. I'm still valuing K2M with a forward EV/sales multiple below 4x, even though growth med-techs can (at times) trade at 6x or above. I'd also note that K2M still makes sense as a potential acquisition target for several companies. I don't like valuing stocks on the basis of a buyout, but I wouldn't be surprised if the premium in such a deal was in the 5x-6x range.

I'm expecting K2M to generate a 10% revenue CAGR over the next decade, with free cash flow margins in the low-to-mid teens. Given the significant investments in sales/marketing and R&D that the company must make, the potential value to an acquirer would be higher than its standalone value at this point due to the expense synergy possibilities. Nevertheless, I think $24-25 a share is a reasonable fair value today.

The Bottom Line

There are going to bumps in the road for K2M, and quarters where the revenue and/or gross margin isn't exactly what analysts/investors wanted and/or where the guidance isn't as strong as hoped. For the time being, I think those are buying opportunities, as this company has shown it can develop and launch innovative products and take share from its largest rivals in a market that can definitely support a revenue base of over $500 million.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.