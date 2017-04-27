South Korea Has Some Of The Highest Fiscal Flows In The World

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of South Korea.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks. Externally from overseas commerce. Government spending.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow overall even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The chart shows that private credit creation is growing at steady, sustained rate since 2006.

The chart below shows the stock market.

The chart indicates that the stock market is trending upwards. The market has been trading flat since 2010, seven years of consolidation! More recently the stock market looks to be breaking into all time new highs not seen since 2011.

A charting colleague of mine recommends waiting until the current down wave is complete before attempting entry. This is the saw tooth stock movement pattern within the broader trend. Currently on the top of a sawtooth and looking to move down and it would be better to buy at the bottom of the sawtooth than the top. Buying at the bottom means one can enjoy the next minor wave upwards rather than downwards. His chart is shown below.

The strength in the stock market, and thus the economy, is demonstrated in how quickly it recovered from the 2007-09 GFC boom-bust stock market crash. Within 18 months the stock market had recovered and exceeded the previous peak.

The chart below shows GDP.

The chart shows that GDP has risen very strongly from 1988 until 2014, with only minor 18 month drops for the dot-com boom-bust in 2000 and the GFC boom-bust in 2007. GDP now looks to be rolling over into decline. Not good.

The following chart shows the M3 money supply.

The chart shows that the money supply has been steadily increasing with the expanding economy. A bullish chart. As soon as one sees an expanding money supply, one thinks, what about inflation? Especially when one sees GDP in decline.

The chart below shows inflation. Inflation has been moving in a range of 0 to 5 percent since 2000. More recently it has dipped as low as 0.5 percent in 2016 and is now at a low 2.25%. It is by now means high

In any private sector, one would like to see the customer base expanding and ever more transactions, and for that, you need people and lots of them. The chart below shows population.

The chart indicates that the population has been steadily expanding in a healthy shallow curve upwards. This means more people to make, buy and sell things too. Over 50 million industrious hard working Koreans.

One must also have jobs for this population so they can earn an income, produce things and makes sales to and from. The chart below shows total employed persons.

The chart reveals a steady growth in the number of employed persons making things and with pay packets to spend. Of the 50+ million people in South Korea, just over 26 million of them are working. Half, which is relatively low and means there is some excess capacity there.

The flip side of employed persons is unemployed persons and shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that the unemployment rate is steady at a relatively low 3 to 4 percent and has moved in this range since 2010.

Employment can also be expressed as plant, equipment, and land as the chart below shows.

The chart indicates that capacity utilization is growing as more is built. It is very rare that one sees a chart with this pattern in it. This is a very bullish chart and shows how productive capacity is growing year on year.

Households have some debt though, as the table below shows.

Domestic credit to private sector (% of GDP World Bank 2015) 140.6% HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO GDP % 91.6% HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO % of disposable income, 2015, OECD 169.9%

(Sources: World Bank, Trading Economics and OECD as marked)

Private debt has grave implications for aggregate demand if there is too much of it. The problem is that as some stage - generally considered to be 150% of one's income - the debt servicing costs become a drag on general consumption. A phenomenon that Economist Professor Michael Hudson has coined "debt deflation." A situation where debt service payments reduce income purchasing power for real goods and services and the real economy declines. This may explain the rollover in GDP.

High levels of debt make an economy extremely fragile to recessions. People lose their jobs, cannot service their loans, non-performing loans lead to mass asset sales and a sudden fall in asset values as banks foreclose. The delicate balance of loans to assets is upset and resets, and a generation of borrowers ruined and years of recession heralded in. If aggregate demand can be maintained during this time such a calamity can be avoided. Will such long-term economic planning be implemented in this land or any other? Of course not!

The price of accommodation is rising steadily as the chart below shows. There is no sign in the data that house prices suffered at all in the 2007 GFC, though one can see that the 1990 financial crisis (known in the U.S.A as the savings and loan crisis) did have an impact and house prices did not recover until 2004 and have risen even since. GFC 2 in 2026 will hit hard in South Korea given the pre-existing high debt levels. They missed the 2007 housing crisis but will be ripe for the one in 2026/7, one generation later.

Most people in South Korea do not own their home as the chart below shows.

This is one of the lowest home ownership levels in the world. Normally a high debt land has high house prices, and high home ownership levels as most people have a large mortgage and large mortgage payments to make on their relatively expensive accommodation. South Korea has high debt levels however it does not have high home ownership levels which means the private debt is money borrowed and invested in some other asset. Perhaps the taxes and cost of living are so high that people are borrowing to maintain their lifestyles and this accounts for the high debt level. Maybe a reader can comment on life in that land in the comments section below?

The bottom line is the private sector is growing but appears to be decelerating and going into decline, and it has a high level of private debt. I would not be surprised if the following chain of events took place over the next ten years:

1. Workforce participation rises from the present relatively low levels as both adult members of the household are encouraged into the workforce in the guise of emancipation.

2. Double income households will be able to both earn more and borrow more thus pushing up debt levels further.

3. A home ownership scheme will be introduced to induce people to indebt themselves further.

4. House and other asset prices will rise from their current stable level into the housing boom-bust of 2026-7.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports less imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows current account is both positive and trending upward.

Important for external sector results is the currency exchange rate, shown in the figure below.

The chart shows that the currency has been trading in a range of 1000 to 1400 since a big adjustment in 2000. Since 2010 the trading range has been far smaller, and the won has been steady at around 1100. The major currency fluctuations occurred at the time of the dot-com boom-bust in 2000 and the GFC boom-bust in 2007.

Currencies tend to gain strength when their asset backing improves. Rising GDP and employment levels normally give the currency strength. A steady exchange rate is important for overseas investors as one does not want to suffer losses through a sudden exchange rate rise or fall. South Korea looks to be steady and has traded at the same rate for the last seven years. From previous experience, one can see that when there is a boom-bust, the currency will make large movements and require an investor to have nerves of steel and a positive attitude.

As an exporting land, South Korea has an incentive for a lower exchange rate to make its goods cheaper for international buyers. A government does this by suppressing domestic demand for imports via taxation and encouraging high private debt levels. The debt information above and the taxation information presented below show that this is indeed the case.

Government Sector

The government budget is in the chart below.

The chart shows the government adding to the private sector. In the past one can see that the government has drained up to 4 percent of GDP from the private sector over many years. Since the GFC boom-bust in 2007, the government has been injecting money into the private sector, and one can see that since 2010 the injection has been growing year on year. It is rare to see such a chart where the government is helping the private sector by spending money into it rather than taking it out or decreasing participation.

The table below shows taxes. Taxes drain money out of the private sector and destroy financial assets.



(Source: Trading Economics)

The tax rates compared with the rest of the world are high, especially for workers at 38 percent of income. 38 percent of internal aggregate demand is taxed away and destroyed together with the 10 percent sales tax. That make a dent in aggregate demand of 48 percent of income flows from wage earners who are also customers. The yawning disparity between the corporate tax rate and the personal tax rate is a scandal and shows who controls the political agenda and government. Note that the 10 percent sales tax is a value added tax on domestic purchases and does not apply to exported goods.

Social security further erodes aggregate demand by 16.76 percent. This is money that an income earner cannot spend now. In total, domestic aggregate demand is dampened down by 64.76 percent.

The South Koreans have further complicated business with a value added tax that is notoriously hard to administer and favors larger firms with more bureaucratic administrative muscle over smaller ones.

As a net exporter (unstated) economic policy is to promote international competitiveness with low taxes for export companies and high labor taxes to suppress internal demand for imports. This policy mode tends to stop the currency exchange rate rising but also stops the standard of living and well-being rising as well. Such a policy setting benefits business owners at the expense of the rest of the population.

South Korea is a currency sovereign and does not need to tax or borrow money from the private sector to fund itself as it is the source of the money. Draining the private sector with taxes, or borrowing from it is akin to putting seawater back into the sea. Public taxation policy uses an obsolete gold standard mentality. The gold standard has not applied internationally since 1971, and yet its legacy remains.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it only needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are both in plus and trending upwards.

Applying the Numbers

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP. Note that GDP is declining, so the flows also decline in absolute terms even if static as a percentage.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] Yearly 1.5% 7.7% 3% 12.2%

(Source: Trading Economic and Author calculations based on same)

At present, this is one of the best scorecards on the planet regarding overall flows. One can see though that the heavy lifting is done by the external sector with some help from the government.

Private credit creation is weak and cannot be expected to strengthen given the high levels of prevailing private debt. Internally, non-public financial assets equal public financial assets as an accounting entity, one's income is one's debt and vice versa, any help from the external sector is a bonus.

The government needs to help the private sector deleverage to maintain domestic aggregate demand, best done by eliminating those high taxes that have been draining away the capacity to repay private debt. Business owners must realize that it is a zero sum game and that taking a too large share of profits at the expense of workers results in a collapse in aggregate demand and sales. Business owners too must help wage earners lower their debts by paying them a larger share of the profit take.

The combined flows into the private sector are over 12% and one of the highest rates of revenue generation and flow in any land in the world at present representing a strong argument for making an investment into the private sector and thus the stock market located in it.

Investment access to South Korea when one is not there can be made via the following ETFs.

(NYSEARCA:EWY) iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:DBKO) Deutsche X-trackers MSCI South Korea Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOR) AdvisorShares KIM Korea Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KORU) Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares ETF (NASDAQ:FKO) First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:HEWY) iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF

The next country on the list is Malaysia with 11.4% of GDP annual fiscal flow growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.