U.S. Steel Gets Bent

Earlier this month, our site was bullish on X, but we noted a technical warning and posted a hedge for longs. After Wednesday's crash, the stock is down ~33% since.

Dented Steel

We have something in common with Dennis Gartman, the CNBC guest Tim Knight mocks above. Like Gartman, our Portfolio Armor website was bullish on U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) earlier this year. Any system that makes calls on stocks is going to be wrong a lot, but one thing we do a bit differently is consider ahead of time the possibility that we might be wrong, and show you how to limit your risk in the event we are. We tend to think of stocks "from the viewpoint of calamity," to re-borrow the expression Benjamin Graham borrowed from the philosopher Baruch Spinoza.

We did that with U.S. Steel earlier this month, when we presented a hedge for longs after noting a technical warning (Steel Trap?). Since then, U.S. Steel shares have had a calamity.

Below we'll look at how our April 3rd hedge has reacted to U.S. Steel's slide since and then consider the next steps for hedged X longs.

The April 3rd Optimal Collar Hedge:

As of April 3rd's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of X against a greater than 17% drop by late October while not capping an investor's upside at less than 21% by the end of that time period (screen captures via the Portfolio Armor iOS app).

As you can see at the bottom of the second screen capture above, the cost was negative, so an investor would have collected an amount equal to $170, or 0.5% of position value when opening this collar (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls).

The point of this hedge was that the investor could tolerate a decline of 17%, but no more than that. Let's see where you'd be had you hedged then and held since.

How The April 3rd Collar Responded To X's Drop

Here's an updated quote on the put leg as of Wednesday's close:

And here is an updated quote on the call leg:

Just looking at those two graphs, you can get a sense of the non-linearity of options. On a day when the underlying stock dropped 27%, the puts rose 110%, and the calls dropped 79%.

How That Hedge Ameliorated X's Slide

X closed at $33.88 on Monday, April 3rd. A shareholder who owned 1,000 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $33,880 in X shares plus $2,610 in puts, and if he wanted to buy-to-close his short call leg, he would have needed to pay $2,780 to do that. So, his net position value on April 3rd was ($33,880 + $2,610) - $2,780 = $33,710.

X closed at $22.78 on Wednesday, April 26th, down 32.8% from its closing price on April 3rd. The investor's shares were worth $22,780 as of 4/26, his put options were worth $6,800, and if he wanted to close out the short call leg of his collar, it would have cost him $230, using the midpoint of the spread in both cases. So: ($22,780 + $6,800) - $230 = $29,350. $29,350 represents a 12.9% drop from $33,710.

More Protection Than Promised

So, although X had dropped by about 32.8% at the time of the calculations above, and the investor's hedge was designed to limit him to a loss of no more than 17%, he was actually down 12.9% on his combined net hedge plus underlying stock position by this point. This is an example of the impact of time value on a hedge designed to protect based on its intrinsic value alone.

What Next?

Last time U.S. Steel stumbled, we looked at dark pool data from Squeeze Metrics to get a sense of what institutional investors were doing in those private exchanges (we have an affiliate partnership with them, and are compensated if a reader joins the site). But we questioned whether those dark pool traders had an information edge, given the macro news impacting the share price. Judging by the dark pool trading leading up to U.S. Steel's poor 1st quarter results on Tuesday, it appears the money men didn't have much of an information edge on it.

As recently as last Friday (the day highlighted in the chart above), the DPI, or Dark Pool Indicator, was 64%, meaning 64% of the dark pool trades that day in U.S. Steel were buys. Dark pool buyers were net sellers on Monday and Tuesday, but they were net buyers on 7 out of the 10 days leading up to the Q1 release. They seemed to be as surprised by it as those in the public markets.

On Seeking Alpha, after the big drop, Kumquat Research calls U.S. Steel a hold, while Michael Boyd of Industrial Alpha suggests U.S. Steel's new discount is warranted. If you do choose to hold, the good news if you're hedged with the collar above is that your maximum additional downside from here is only 4.1%. Alternatively, you can exit now with a loss of 13% instead of 33%, and look for a better place to invest.

When backtesting the hedged portfolio method, we tested variations of those two courses of action. Specifically, we looked at securities that fell below the decline threshold we hedged them against (which was 17% in the case of U.S. Steel), and whether, on average, hedged portfolio performance was better if those losing positions were exited 3 months into the duration of the portfolio, or held for 6 months, or until just before their hedges expired, whichever came first. We found that, on average, investors were better off holding their losing positions for six months or until just before their hedges expired, whichever came first.

Tradeoff: Time Value Versus Time for Recovery

The tradeoff involved there is this: The longer you hold the position, the more time the price of the underlying security has to recover. On the other hand, the sooner you exit the position, the more time value your in-the-money put options have (remember, time value is the reason why investors hedged with the collar above were down 12.9% instead of 17% on Tuesday).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.