Is Phillips 66 A Buy At Current Price?

Phillips 66's (NYSE:PSX) current price offers a great opportunity to investors looking for a long-term value stock. The price has come under pressure due to a number of reasons. Key among these reasons was the poor performance of refining as well as chemical segments in the fourth quarter of the last year. In addition to this, some refinery maintenance issues, rising crude oil prices and falling crack spread also contributed to the stock price decline. These issues, however, are short-term in nature and Phillips 66's diversified business model will generate enough value in the next 3-5 years to make it an excellent pick for the long-term.

First of all, the company is going to report first quarter earnings on April 28. As the oil prices have been over $50 per barrel in the first three months of the year, the crack spread is not likely going to get any respite. Refining margins will remain under pressure in the short-term. However, it is unclear whether the fall will be as drastic as it was in the last quarter. Personally, I do not expect the crack spread to contract too much further even if there is a fall. Demand for the refined products has been under pressure in the Midwest and the inflows to this region have declined. Seasonality also plays are major part in demand and we are about to enter the season which is typically good for the refiners. In anticipation of this season, refinery utilization has reached over 94% and the refined products stockpiles are growing. These numbers are close to the upper range of five-year average, according to EIA.

While the crack spread is expected to be under pressure as the global oil market recovers, the prospect of increased sales due to the summer driving season should support the bottom-line for these refiners. In addition to the domestic market, there is also a prospect of export. As the U.S. production has again started to rise due to OPEC's supply cut agreement, an arbitrage opportunity has become available for the U.S. producers and oil traders. More of the U.S. shale and North Sea oil is finding its way to the Asian markets.

Looking at PSX through only its refining business will be unfair. The company has three other segments which have bright prospects. Marketing business will get a boost due to the increased refined products consumption during the upcoming driving season. This segment is directly related to the refining business. As a result, better performance at marketing will also be beneficial for the refining segment. Chemicals and Midstream, however, have different fundamentals and will be the key growth drivers for the company.

President Trump's energy friendly policies are going to benefit Phillips 66's midstream business. The administration seems to favor investment in infrastructure. It is understandable as without these investments, it is almost impossible to efficiently exploit the energy resources. As the U.S. production grows, demand for midstream projects will rise and it will offer an opportunity to Phillips 66 to lock in healthy fees income from the oil and gas producers. Phillips 66's midstream expansions and other projects coming online in the next two years will increase its midstream footprint and add sizably to earnings. Freeport terminal is fully operational and will contribute to the first quarter earnings. Expansion of STACK pipeline in a joint venture with Plains All American (NYSE:PAA) is another growth project to consider. Acquisition of South Louisiana Logistic assets will add about $25 million directly to EBITDA. Also, the company announced open season for Rodeo project last month. Open season is a process to get binding commitments from shippers. This should also allow the company to add considerable fee income during the second half of 2018 as this project will be online by then. Bayou Bridge pipeline will further add to the midstream earnings as it becomes operational in the second half of the 2017.

While there are concerns about the refining margins, midstream and chemicals segments are going to be strong performers in the next 2-3 years. The current stock price is deeply undervalued if we take into account the impact of these growth projects. Phillips 66 has been growing its dividends at an impressive rate and the management looks to be committed to growing shareholder returns. Current price offers a great opportunity to take a long-term position in PSX as its fundamentals are strong and growth prospects are favorable. A handsome total return figure can be achieved through dividends and capital gains in the next 5 years. Phillips 66 is a buy at these price levels.

