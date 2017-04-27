Taking The Long View On Chipotle's Fantastic Earnings

Photo credit

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) has been completely consumed in the past few quarters by its food safety scandal. This was once one of the hottest growth stocks in the entire market and certainly the best among the restaurants. But that scandal took an enormous toll in a variety of ways and CMG's share price has suffered for it. I wasn't a fan of CMG based purely on valuation prior to the scandal but after, I became a long term, cautious bull as I thought the company's prospects looked good around $400. That patience has finally paid off and after a stellar Q1 report, the shares have hit a new 52-week high. But given all the challenges that still face CMG, is it time to take some profits?

Chipotle's main issue - obviously - on the back of the scandal was comp sales that fell off a cliff. We've all been waiting for when CMG would be able to turn things around and it seems that day is here; Q1 comps were +17.8% against a +15.5% consensus. That's a tremendous result and it seems that customers are beginning to trust CMG again, which is great. Keep in mind that this number comes off of the bottom in terms of CMG's fall from grace and the next few quarters will likely produce eye-popping numbers like this one. I don't want to discount the great work that is being done to resurrect the brand but don't get too excited either; CMG still has a very long way to go to get back to where it once was.

The downstream impact of CMG's low level of sales was very low margins, which made profitability itself a tall order. EPS last year was just barely above zero as CMG used to sport the best profitability for any restaurant chain I've ever seen. Those days are gone - at least for now - but CMG's performance in Q1 suggests some level of normalcy is likely on the horizon. Unit-level margins were up to 17.7% of revenue against just 6.8% last year due almost entirely to the recovery in comp sales. CMG's level of sales last year was just good enough to roughly breakeven but with another 17.8% in comps added on, its profitability is returning.

Keep in mind, as with comps, this increase is but a step in the right direction. CMG used to sport 25%+ unit-level margins so it is still nowhere near where it used to be in terms of profitability. I personally don't think it will get back to its former levels of margins within the relatively near future because it has so much damage to undo in order to get there, not the least of which is comp sales. But a return to at least the low-20s seems plausible if CMG can keep up the momentum with respect to comps. Q1, however, was certainly a shot in the arm and much welcomed among longs.

CMG is going to open roughly 200 stores this year and management reckons comps for the full year will come in at the high-single digit mark. Honestly, starting the year with double that amount and then guiding low seems like a bit of sandbagging and that's fine; CMG management has every right to be cautious considering what has transpired recently. I think comps will be in the double digits although by how much remains tough to nail down. Like many of you, I'm optimistic about CMG's future as it seems to have turned a corner but we are very early in this turnaround story.

The thing is that analysts have backed off of some very bullish estimates that were made following management commentary late last year about the turnaround. That's fine but even with the tremendous Q1, CMG is going for 41 times next year's earnings. That's a bunch regardless of how bullish you are on CMG as it is going to have a very difficult time living up to that hype. Indeed, CMG's current valuation reminds me of how it used to trade before the scandal with a sort of valuation-be-damned attitude from investors. I get the optimism following a great quarter but at some point, you have to step back and look at the long term and ask yourself if owning it here still makes sense.

For many of you, surely it does. After all, CMG is still one of the great brands our nation has to offer in any industry and that certainly is worth a lot. But given that CMG's sales levels are still very low relative to what they were before the crisis and - more importantly - margins aren't even close to a full recovery, I think the shares may have gotten ahead of themselves here. Keep in mind that this is going to be CMG's best year for growth that we'll probably ever see. It is coming off of the bottom from the scandal and sales and margins are rebounding with a vengeance. That's great but these results are absolutely impossible to repeat in 2018 and beyond. Keep that in mind if you're paying 41 times earnings for the stock; things will necessarily slow down next year and there is no debate on that issue. Gains from here in comps and margins will be incremental and not absurdly good like this year promises.

CMG was just above $15 in EPS prior to the crisis and next year, analysts are looking for about $12. That implies that most of the recovery will be done by the time 2018 finishes and given the challenges to get back to its former levels of sales and operating margins, one wonders how long a return to $15 may take. We don't know the answer to that yet but once it does get there, it is already going for better than 32 times that level. Fifteen dollars in EPS looks at least a couple of years beyond 2018 to me despite the store count that continues to rise and paying 32 times earnings for profits that may take a few years looks steep. I love the quarter CMG produced but as the stock approaches $500, I'll take my cash and run. I think the stock has gotten way ahead of the actual story and for me, I'm happy to move and accept the rally may continue without me.

