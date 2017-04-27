Potash Rebounds

Following the optimism of the beginning of the year, shares of Potash Corp. (NYSE:POT) have been in a correction state and have lost much ground. However, this is likely to change soon as the company's first-quarter report easily beat expectations.

Potash Corp. reported earnings of $0.18 per share compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 per share. Potash market continued to rebound. The company was able to sell 2.2 million tons of potash at an average price of $166 per ton compared to the average sales price of $157 per ton in the fourth quarter of 2016. The company maintained its global shipments forecast for potash at 61 million - 64 million tons this year, up from 60 million tons in 2016. Due to the improvement in the market, Potash Corp. now expects to sell 8.9 million - 9.4 million tons of potash this year.

Pricing in nitrogen and phosphates markets also improved although sales were not impressive. Average sales price for the nitrogen segment averaged at $229 per ton compared to $182 per ton in the fourth quarter of 2016, while the average sales price for the phosphates segment was $423 per ton compared to $404 per ton in the fourth quarter of 2016.

While nitrogen and phosphates markets remain weak, the potash market begins to show signs of life. As a result, the company increased its full-year earnings guidance from $0.35 - $0.55 per share to $0.45 - $0.65 per share:

Should Potash Corp. achieve the top of its current earnings guidance, its P/E would be 26 at the close price before the earnings release day. One could argue that it is still high and that Potash Corp. shares are overvalued even at current levels. However, one should not forget that this is a rebound play, so the market will price in expectations not only for the year 2017, but for 2018 and beyond, including potential synergies from the merger with Agrium.

Options to invest in the potash rebound are limited, and this fact creates a premium by itself. Nitrogen and phosphates segments are far from their best performance, but the potash market alone can send the company's shares higher if it continues to improve. Notice that earnings sensitivity per price increase of $20 per ton of potash is $0.14, and we are already up roughly $20 from the bottom of the potash price. Another $20 increase does not look unachievable if the situation continues to improve.

That said, the recovery process will likely be slow, so anyone looking for a fast trade will be better off searching elsewhere. I believe that fresh news on the company's performance will be able to send shares of Potash Corp. to $18 or even beyond, but after this the market will demand new evidence of additional improvements.

Disclosure: I am/we are long POT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.