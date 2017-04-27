Gold's Tipping Point

In my article I will use a top-down research approach, which implies a consecutive analysis of historical, fundamental and technical factors, influencing gold prices. In my previous article on Seeking Alpha Time To Sell Gold, I proved that gold is in a typical bubble now using historical market analysis. The rationale behind my outcomes is quite simple and straightforward, so I will assume for the purpose of the present article that it is proved that gold formed a classical 10-year bubble in 2001-2011, which is now in its final blow-off phase.

Gold bubble development

Let's review the gold price movement trajectory at that time. The gold bubble started in 2001 with the stealth phase, which lasted till the beginning of 2006. The average daily volatility at this time stood at the level of 0.06 per cent. Since 2006 till the beginning of the global economic and financial crisis of 2008 gold moved in an awareness phase, when a larger number of inventors realized that gold offers lucrative return with gold taking-off the ground at $500/oz. The average daily volatility at that time increased to 0.1 per cent. Next phase - the mania phase - occurred in 2008-2011. At the beginning of this phase we witnessed a bear trap with gold heading to the south amid the global economic and financial crisis. The high of the gold bubble was represented by a rectangle, with the upper boundary at $1800 and the lower at $1520. In 2013 this rectangle was broken to the downside, and gold fell to the level of approximately $1200/oz. During the next three years gold fluctuated within a falling wedge, which is typically considered as a bullish pattern. The falling wedge was indeed broken to the upside at the beginning of 2016. This spurred many investors to proclaim a return to the long-term bullish market conditions. However, as it happens, this was a simple bull trap - quite common component in the asset bubble theory. This bull trap was represented by a H&S pattern with the second shoulder forming at the moment. The neckline of this H&S pattern was an extension of the upper boundary of the previous falling wedge. Therefore, we should expect a gradual decrease of gold price down to the neckline level around $1050/oz. Afterwards we will probably witness a strong breakout of this pattern and an acceleration of the decline further to the lower boundary of the larger descending channel, which is representing the final blow-off phase of gold bubble development.

Fundamental outlook

In my recent article on Seeking Alpha Improving U.S. Stats Hint On Gold Price Reversal, I suggested that due to the improving performance of the U.S. economy as compared to the rest of the world, we should soon see a reversal in gold prices around the level of $1280. This idea seems to be valid, since gold respected an upper boundary of the large descending channel. Moreover, the political destiny of the EU and euro seems to be secured, since a pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron almost ensured his victory in the presidential elections. This caused a risk-on sentiment in the global markets, making investors to target riskier assets and sending gold significantly lower after the announcement of the preliminary results. On May 8, 2017, after the announcement of the results of the second round of elections, we expect a full elimination of fears regarding the future of euro, as well as generally risk-positive environment in the global markets, and, therefore, another downward move of gold prices.

Technical analysis

So, as we have already mentioned gold after a breakout of the H&S neckline could enter a freefall phase of the decline, i.e. an actual collapse of gold prices might happen somewhere after $1050/oz. Before this we expect trending market conditions and a gradual decline in gold prices. The target area of decline is located around $700/oz. This outcome is based on three reasons. First, the level of $680/oz is a low of 2008's bear trap, which is the first significant support level in case of gold price decline. Second, it intersects with the lower boundary of the large descending channel around $700. Third, it generally corresponds with a 33 per cent decline, derived from our historical analysis of gold price movement.

Thus, to sum up, we have a high probability trade setup in the monthly timeframe. We can enter the market after the opening of the next month candle locating our SL at the level of $1310 and TP at $1050. Afterwards, if this idea is valid, we will be able to capitalize on the gold bubble final collapse.

