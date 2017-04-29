This 8.9% Yielder Is A Great Way To Play Telecom

The new acquisitions are accretive to FFO and AFFO and should be leverage neutral while lowering the high payout ratio.

The market hasn't liked the recent deals due to the higher expense, but they complement the company's existing portfolio well.

The company continues to acquire new assets and move away from its reliance on Windstream lease payments.

We are making this a reiteration call of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT), formerly Communications, Sales & Leasing (CSAL). The shares have declined back from $28-29 a couple of months ago to the mid $20s. Share weakness can be blamed on:

Recent acquisition[s] thought to be on the expensive side.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) being downgraded by Moody's.

Higher interest rates.

Balance sheet concerns.

We have written about Communications, Sales & Leasing (CSAL) previously including our Top Idea from early 2016. We followed it up with another report last December. Our thesis rested on the acquisitions as making the company "safer" as it would move it away from reliance on the Windstream master lease payments. The shares are being sold based on acquisitions, which is typical in many cases. However, in this one, we think it is the opposite of what investors should be doing.

Recent Acquisitions

In 2016, the company conducted three acquisitions, as well as two additional acquisitions in 2017. Our thesis back in January of 2016 was centered on the shares becoming safer with each acquisition as the company diversifies away from its reliance on Windstream. The goal is to eventually be generating less than 50% from Windstream. Today that number is 70%.

Of the five acquisitions, two were all-cash deals totaling $68 million. The largest deal was the first (technically second after a very small other deal), for PEG Bandwidth in a $409 million cash-and-stock deal at a 13x ttm EBITDA value.

When it purchased Tower Cloud in June (closed in August) for 12.3x ttm EBITDA, UNIT combined it and PEG Bandwidth to a larger dark fiber business. It recently renamed the company and changed the ticker symbol to reflect that new focus.

In the third quarter of 2016, the acquired Network Management Holdings (NMS), an owner of 359 wireless communications towers in Latin America, for $65 million. The deal was a frothy 18x multiple, but generates a nearly 5% cash flow yield.

The shares had been nearing $30 as recently as the last day of February but have seen a fairly significant decline since. A few days before, the company announced the Hunt Telecom acquisition in a $170 million cash and equity deal.

Hunt operates 2,600 miles of backhaul fiber in the state of Louisiana with a specialization in the education and government sectors. The assets will fit nicely in its fiber division which houses the PEG Bandwidth and Tower Cloud assets on the Gulf Coast. Hunt is the number one service provider to K-12 schools in the state of Louisiana through the E-Rate program. The opportunity for UNIT is the expansion of the firm's fiber-to-the-tower strategy across its newly acquired geographic footprint.

Management believes that the annual run-rate cost savings from the deal is $2.5 million within the next 18 months. The acquisition was priced at a pre-synergy cost of 11.5x 2016 adjusted EBITDA and a 9.8x multiple when including those synergies. We do not think this is overly expensive.

The acquisition ticks up net leverage to 5.8x from 5.7x on $4.34 billion of total debt.

Uniti purchased the business for approximately $700 million in cash and equity, which gives it more clout in fiber infrastructure solutions. With the acquisition, total UNIT non-Windstream revenues will move to 30%. The purchase connects its fiber networks across the southeastern U.S. region in tier 1 and tier 2 markets. The revenue predictability of the E-Rate business is high, but it doesn't have the long-term contracts that the wireless (tower) business offers.

The synergies on the deal amount up to $10 million of annual run-rate cost savings to be achieved over the next 24 months upon closing. The deal is financed by cash on hand and new debt of approximately $250 million, along with $450 million in equity.

Southern Light has been growing adjusted EBITDA at a low-double-digit revenue trend for the last four years.

At 15x pre-synergy current-year adjusted EBITDA, the deal is the realm of Network Management Holdings' (NMS) expensiveness. When you include the cost savings, the deal cost is closer to 12.3x. This compares to the Hunt deal at 11.5x EBITDA cost or 9.8x when including synergies.

While the deals are on the more expensive side, the synergy impact and complement to its existing infrastructure uniquely benefits UNIT. This is especially true of Southern Light which will be neutral on a pro forma leverage basis.

Source: Company presentation

The complement of assets is creating a unique REIT with a more diversified base:

Source: Company presentation

More importantly, the acquisitions continue to move Uniti away from its reliance on Windstream for the majority of its revenues. The pipeline mix continues to shift towards fiber and away from tower and tower-related assets. Management has noted that the tower acquisitions are to support its fiber business and not the other way around. Although, with 5G starting to get rolled out soon, tower assets will likely see a new wave of growth.

Secondary Offering

After the market closed on April 19th, when the shares finished the day at $27.12, the company announced plans for a secondary offering. The shares did not fall on the news, and instead continued higher towards the mid-$27 area. The company noted that the capital would be used to fund the cash portion of the Southern Light and Hunt Telecommunications acquisitions.

The offering raises approximately $450 million in gross new capital for the company in addition to the $200 million raised a few days later from a new notes offering.

Windstream Correlation

We think the acquisitions are helping to de-risk the portfolio despite the leverage on the balance sheet rising slightly. Still, the shares appear to be pulled down by recent weakness at Windstream. Given the large amount of revenue to which UNIT relies on from WIN, on the surface, the correlation in price makes sense.

(Chart below has CSAL - pink - and then UNIT - green)

However, recall that there exists a long-dated master lease between the two firms with an initial term of 15 years plus four optional extenders. The lease includes price escalators and property improvement features that make it very favorable to UNIT.

WIN continues to bleed subscribers in all segments (data, voice, Internet) with revenue down 7.6% yoy in the fourth quarter of 2016. It recently acquired EarthLink in a questionable acquisition, but still guided to similar 5% revenue declines in 2017. Management continues to cut expenses as it trims down along with revenue, improving operating efficiencies. In addition, the pro forma leverage was reduced from the acquisition.

The company still pays a dividend of $0.15, which is broken up into two pieces: stub dividend of $0.095 and $0.055. Should it need to, WIN can always cut this payment and have $114 million in annual cash flow.

WIN should return to positive net income this year and nearly double it in 2018, providing a margin of safety to UNIT's lease payments. EBITDAR looks to be only slightly lower by the end of 2018 compared to 2016. Over the same time period, its long-term debt obligations are likely to decline fairly significantly as management attempts to improve the balance sheet.

On March 27, Moody's reduced WIN's credit rating to negative with a B1 corporate family rating. From its note:

Windstream's revenues and EBITDA both declined by around 4.5% in 2016. Management expects a similar rate of decline in 2017 including the pro forma full year impact of the EarthLink acquisition. Due to this fundamental weakness, Windstream's leverage rose to 5.3x (Moody's adjusted) at year end 2016. Windstream's recently completed acquisition of EarthLink Holdings Corp. ("EarthLink") will result in a modest improvement in leverage towards 5.0x (Moody's adjusted, pro forma for EarthLink), but Moody's believes that this improvement may be offset over time by the organic decay of both companies. Moody's believes that Windstream's leverage could exceed 5.25x (Moody's adjusted) by year end 2017, which would be above Moody's limit for Windstream's B1 rating. The negative outlook reflects the risk that Windstream may not be able to reverse its unfavorable operating trends and incorporates Moody's view that the downward pressure on EBITDA could result in sustained negative free cash flow. Despite the negative overall trajectory, Windstream has improved the revenue trends of its consumer ILEC and enterprise segments, which both generated approximately flat revenues for 2016 vs. 2015. These segments, which represent around 60% of total revenues, are benefiting from Windstream's investments in network and product development. In addition, the company has improved the profitability of the enterprise segment by approximately 400 bps in 2016. Continued margin expansion and revenue growth are the key factors that could stabilize Windstream's EBITDA.

Despite the downgrade, the company has a large amount of free cash flow, at $1 billion. That cash flow has been trending lower but is expected to stabilize as it completes the upgrades of many of its assets. The average of the eight analysts covering WIN has a 20% EPS growth rate over the next five years.

Our conclusion is that the revenue stream from debtor Windstream to creditor Uniti is fairly secure for at least the next two years.

Interest Rates

There is always the traditional response that the shares are down due to higher interest rate fears. This is common refrain with REITs, especially the higher-yielding variety. It remains our thesis that inflation, and thus rates, will remain fairly low over the next year or two. Our newsletters have been focused on the Trump "reflation trade" narrative being overblown and over-hyped by the media.

We continue to focus on REITs as a source for idea generation given our contrarian bent towards this narrative. It is our belief that the "normalization" of rates is likely a lot closer to "normal" than people realize. The anomaly of the 1970s and '80s typically clouds what investors believe is a normal rate.

The chart below shows the history of interest rates going back to 3,000 B.C. While the accuracy of those pre-1700 rates is dubious, the location of the anomaly is clear.

Clearly higher rates and inflation would be a headwind for UNIT. It would be difficult for most non-housing REITs to pass along inflation to the consumer, or in this case, to Windstream. Still, the market is clearly positioning the shares for much higher rates, which we think opens up the outperformance should they not materialize.

Valuation

The company introduced its 2017 AFFO and FFO guidance on the fourth quarter call, but that excluded the Hunt deal and obviously the most recent and larger Southern Light buy. At that time, AFFO and FFO guidance was $2.59-2.63 and $2.31-2.36, respectively.

The company pays out a $0.60 per quarter dividend payment. On an annual basis, that is $2.40 and at the midpoint of the AFFO guidance, the coverage ratio is a healthy 1.09x. With its recent acquisitions, we think AFFO will easily outperform even the high end of its targeted range.

Many investors point to the high payout ratio of 116% (dividend payment to levered free cash flow) as a reason for not owning the shares. But this year, we are projecting that levered free cash flow figure to rise by nearly 10% to $350 million. At that level, the payout ratio falls to 106%. We think the ratio will be sub-95% by 2020 as the company reaps the rewards and synergies of its recent acquisitions.

On a P/FFO basis, the shares are trading at 10.8x this year's original FFO guidance. On our estimate, pro forma P/FFO and P/AFFO for the Hunt and Southern Light acquisitions would be 10.3x and 10.0x, respectively. This is well below the net lease average of 13.5x and 13.0x. On EV/EBITDA, the shares trade at 11.5x compared to the triple net lease average of approximately 16.0x. Lastly, the average dividend of the peer group is 6.1%, which is 30% below the current UNIT yield.

We blend our targeted EV/EBITDA, P/AFFO, and dividend yield to come up with a weighted price target of $31, or 22% above current levels.

UNIT Peers Var. P/AFFO 10 13 130% EV/EBITDA 11.5 16 139% Div Yield 8.9 6.2 44%

Upside Optionality:

If the shares get included in any REIT indices, such as NAREIT, it would mean a significant amount of fund flows would prop up the shares.

Windstream continues to improve its fundamentals and slow its subscriber decline.

Continued deal announcements pushing the company further away from Windstream-reliant revenue, especially if it is pro forma neutral on a net leverage to EBITDA basis.

Bottom Line

We think the shares offer a stable (unfortunately not growing) dividend payment with some upside potential. Even still, at an 8.9% yield, the shares pay you to wait for FFO to grow both inorganically and organically in addition to the multiple expanding to the peer group average as it diversifies its revenue base.

