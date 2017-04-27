Oclaro And Other Optical Stocks Crushed

Investors in the optical communication sector were probably scratching their heads Wednesday as many names were deep in the red despite the lack of any real negative catalyst:

FN data by YCharts

The biggest movers were Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR), and Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA), while Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) also saw the ill effects of whatever was bringing the sector down Wednesday. Other affected stocks were Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR), NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN), Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), and Inphi (NYSE:IPHI).

There has been speculation that the price declines are due to concerns over a slowdown of growth in China as networking and telecommunications companies Huawei and ZTE curb spending on projects. This theory holds some weight as the stocks falling most significantly have a significant reliance on China for revenues.

Oclaro and Acacia both rely on Chinese companies for about 40% of revenues, while Lumentum, which is also Fabrinet's largest customer, relies on China for 30% of revenues. In January, it was speculated that a slowdown in China could be due to lower demand from Huawei specifically, and that the rapid growth in 2016 was the peak. However, this report also indicates that much of the slowdown is expected to be in non-100G products, which were already become legacy products and were not driving the growth in the first place. There are fears that slowdowns in 100G might be on the horizon in 2017 as well because Chinese telecom companies may have gotten ahead of themselves in 2016.

Make no mistake, if these concerns are founded then the optical communications sector will be in for some pain. The breakneck pace of growth in 2016 led to elevated valuations that baked in further revenue and earnings growth. If this does not materialize, we could see stock prices in this market fall even further.

Personally, I don't think we will see a China slowdown, and if we do it will likely be fleeting in nature. The telecommunications infrastructure in China still requires plenty more 100G connections, and data center communication isn't even at risk of a slowdown at this point.

I think what we're likely seeing in the sector, and what we have been seeing for a few months now, is a cooldown period as expectations adjust. In 2016, investors were jumping on board and bidding these stocks up into the clouds, but now there are fears over a slowdown in growth and the market is adjusting to the possibility that there won't just be constant growth for the next few quarters as the 100G upgrade cycle proceeds.

And if you're still skeptical whether China fears are the reason for the slowdown, the amount these stocks are down appear correlated with how much telecom exposure they have. For example, Fabrinet and Oclaro both have more than 50% exposure to telecom, while Finisar, which is a good amount of exposure to China and whose stock is only down about 3% today, only gets about 15% of its revenue from telecom.

The bottom line here for investors is that, while there are fears of a slowdown in demand for optical communication components from Chinese telecom companies, I don't think these concerns will be to the long-term detriment of companies in the sector. The 100G upgrade cycle is far from over, and though growth and demand may slow, the market for these products isn't going anywhere.

Many optical communications companies will be reporting earnings in early May. I think it would be wise for investors to pay attention to these reports and especially guidance for the rest of 2017. At the same time, don't overreact and panic sell shares of a stock if a different company in the sector has a bad report and sells off. Some companies are more insulated than others from certain catalysts, and sometimes companies just have bad quarters. Keep your eyes open and buy/sell accordingly.

Best of luck!

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can "Follow" me by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.