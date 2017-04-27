Johnson & Johnson: Lower Returns - Safe Heaven

Given the anticipated interest rate risk rise by the Fed in 2017, additional volatility may be present on the fixed income securities, stable JNJ stocks are protected from these fluctuations.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is one of the few top-rated companies left in the US with a credit rating of 'AAA'. It offers a very stable stream of earnings and one of the longest series of dividend payouts growth in the US. Operating in the booming healthcare industry and supported by favorable demographics the company is considered a low-risk investment. But a decreased risk is always compensated by a drop in return - is the yield still attractive?

Operating in a healthcare market, JNJ is mostly focused in the pharmaceutical sector. In the FY2016 report, the company disclosed the "Pharmaceutical" segment as the largest in terms of revenues (46.5%, an increase from 44.8% YoY). "Medial devices" followed with 34.9% share and the rest of the revenues were derived from consumer products. Which risks does the company face from its pharmaceuticals exposures?

Drug-developing companies are required to maintain a significant level of R&D expenses to stay competitive on the market. Indeed, R&D spending for this particular segment amounted $7.0bn of the total $9.1bn of R&D expense in FY2016 (about 77% of total R&A expense or 21% of the segment's sales). Does the company have the resources it takes to succeed in the competition?

The answer is "definitely yes". Capital-intense product development is funded by stable earnings flow of $15-16bn and free cash flows of $7-8bn on average in the last 3 years. The company is moderately leveraged and although the dynamic is negative with 'Total debt / equity' ratio increased from 0.28x to 0.39x YoY the borrowing capacity is still more than enough. In addition, the structure of debt is favorable with 2/3 of long-term debt maturing after 2021 only. The company also had approximately $19bn of cash at end-FY2016 which more that covers its liquidity requirements in the short- and medium-term.

From market share perspective the company is also very well positioned. The company is reliant on the United States market - its share has been growing steadily from 46.8% in FY2014 through 50.9% in FY2015 and to 52.6% in FY2016. While this increase is partially explained by the weakness of Asian-Pacific and, to a lesser extent, European markets where currency depreciation played a significant role, the fact remains - JNJ is the third largest pharmaceutical company in the US breathing on AstraZeneca's and Novartis' necks.

Another important thing for pharmaceutical companies after the ability to fund R&D activities is the patent risk. JNJ has quite a diversified portfolio of brands from this perspective. The drug with the biggest volume of sales, 'Remicade', accounted for 9.7% of total revenues - which is about 21% of 'Pharmaceutical' segment sales. Such reliance is not excessive while many drug manufacturers derive half and more of their revenues from a single brand - the companies strive to drain dry their successful products while the patent is still standing. In its late February-2017 review, Fitch Ratings described JNJ's patent risk as "manageable" since the company receives most of its revenues from biologic products which are generally harder to substitute with generics. The diversification is supported by a flexible business structure. JNJ has a large number of subsidiaries which generally develop several products each - and the company can rotate its brands portfolio in an efficient way.

Business perspectives appear to be the most serious concern for JNJs shareholders. Indeed, on April 18th JNJ shares dropped by more than 2% down on the announcement of disappointing 1Q17 results. Sales grew by 0.6% YoY only and 'Oncology' remained the only growing segment in 'Pharmaceutical' - although it increased in double digits. The company raised the forecast for FY2017 revenues but this was only due to the expected completion of Actelion acquisition in the second quarter. Without this boost, organic sales growth is expected to stay within the previously indicated 3.0-3.5% boundaries.

Stable income is always in step with JNJ. The company has one of the longest tracks of constant dividends increase and a low-volatile stock price (beta of less than 0.7). Stock price dynamics clearly show a reduced risk and return. More specific, over the last 12 months, the company's shares grew by 9.5% underperforming the S&P500 index which increased by 14.0%. At the same time, the volatility of JNJ was also significantly less with the maximum drawdown of about 1.5% only while the S&P500 fell by 4.5% in June 2016.

So JNJ may be deemed as a "safe haven" investment indeed but the drawback of a decreased risk is the low return. The dividend yield is only 2.6% which slightly outpaces the 2.2% yield on virtually risk-free 10-year Treasuries. At a glance, for a risk-averse, stable income-minded investor purchasing seasoned 'AAA' corporate bonds would yield more than 4.0%. One important issue to be remembered is that fixed income securities prices are prone to interest rate risk. Given the anticipated interest rate risk rise by the Fed in 2017, additional volatility may be present on the fixed income securities market and a longer investment horizon may be required. Stable JNJ stocks are protected from these fluctuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.