Risk Arbitrage Today: Can Biotech M&A Pick Up Under President Trump?

President Trump didn't wait for his inauguration to share some of his opinions. And some of his words dealt a blow to the drug industry.

Our drug industry has been disastrous, they're leaving left and right. They supply our drugs but they don't make them here. We have to create new bidding procedures for the drug industry, because they're getting away with murder-President Trump on January 11

A few days ago, Bloomberg shared some of its data on Pharmaceutical and biotech M&A. Mergers in the sector in the first quarter were down 13% from a year earlier and down 35% from Q1 2015.

There are many reasons for the slow start.

The above comments from the President and others in congress about the high prices of some drugs. Uncertainty about a potential new healthcare bill. The large pharmaceutical companies with a vast amount of cash seem cautious.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) did make the quarter's only large purchase when they agreed to buy Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOY) for $30 billion. But firms like Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) have been patient, waiting for the right deal at the right time at the right price.

Companies like Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO), Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO), and Radius Heath (NASDAQ:RDUS) have been rumored to be acquired but with the political uncertainty surrounding the industry, the deals haven't gotten done. At least for now.

DHT Holdings

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is stepping up its pursuit of its rival DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT). In a letter to DHT's board, Frontline says it is offering 0.8 of its shares for each DHT common share in a stock-for-stock proposal. That offer is higher than Frontline's previous offer of 0.725 of its shares. At that time, Frontline also disclosed that it has acquired more than 15 million shares of DHT, or approximately 16% of DHT's outstanding common stock. Frontline says that a combination of the two shippers would create the largest public tanker company by fleet size, market capitalization and trading liquidity.

In response to Frontline's offer in January, DHT adopted a one-year shareholder rights plan with the intention of giving the Board and DHT time to properly consider the non-binding proposal and to prevent any bidder or shareholder from acquiring control of DHT in a manner which would be inconsistent with the best interests of DHT and its shareholders.

However, in its latest letter, Frontline is anything but taking a step back.

We demand that you immediately halt all efforts to enforce, give effect to or permit, the poison pill arrangements, and that you permit DHT stockholders the opportunity to consider and vote on the offer. Please confirm by 12 noon, New York time, April 26, 2017 that you will immediately halt all efforts to enforce, give effect to or permit, the poison pill arrangements and will commence negotiations with Frontline on mutually satisfactory transaction documents-Robert Hvide Macleod, Principal Executive Officer Frontline in a letter to DHT's board

When it is commenced, the offer to all DHT's shareholders will remain open for at least 45 days.

Isle of Capri

Both the Missouri Gaming Commission and the Pennsylvania Gaming Commission approved the Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) and Isle of Capri (NASDAQ:ISLE) combination on Wednesday. According to Seeking Alpha, those two regulatory actions are the final approvals needed for the merger of the two casino companies to move forward. Eldorado announced it was buying Isle of Capri back in September for about $950 million in cash and stock. Eldorado intends to pay 58% of the purchase price in cash.

Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners' (NYSE:ETP) Unitholders on Wednesday Approved their Merger with Sunoco Logistics (NYSE:SXL).

88% of the units voted at the special meeting voted in favor of adoption of the Merger Agreement.

The merger is expected to close on Friday.

The combined company will be named Energy Transfer Partners, and its common units are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the "ETP" ticker symbol next Monday.

Under the terms of the merger deal, ETP unitholders will receive 1.5 SXL common units for each ETP common unit.

MoneyGram International

During Euronet Worldwide Holdings' (NASDAQ:EEFT) conference call on Wednesday, CEO Mike Brown spoke about his company's bidding war with Ant Financial for MoneyGram International (NYSE:MGI).

We are disappointed with the decision of the MoneyGram Board of Directors, because we firmly believe our offer provided a more certain path to closing and was better for the company, better for consumers, better for shareholders and better for the long-term security interest of our country. I don't have any new detail to disclose today, but we will follow-up, if any developments arise-Euronet CEO Mike Brown

Euronet had topped Ant's original bid of $13.25 per share by offering $15.20 per share in cash for MGI, only to have Ant raise all the way up to $18.

Clayton Williams Energy

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) has completed its deal for Clayton Williams Energy (NASDAQ:CWEI). The deal was announced on January 16 and took less than 3 1/2 months to close.

Wednesday's Merger Fund

Every Wednesday we will highlight a merger fund or a hedge fund that specializes in M&A. Today we take a look at the current top holdings of the Touchstone Merger Arbitrage Fund.

Touchstone Merger Arbitrage Fund

Actelion PrivateBancorp (NASDAQ:PVTB) CST Brands (NYSE:CST) Brocade Communications Systems (NASDAQ:BRCD) Headwaters (NYSE:HW) Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI)

Brocade is being bought by Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) for $12.75 per share in cash or $5.9 billion. The deal is expected to close in about three months subject to regulatory review from the FTC, EU and China. CTFN reported on Tuesday that Remedies have been offered by Brocade/Broadcom to Address EC Concerns. Assuming one more dividend there is a 1.8% spread and a 7.3% IRR.

