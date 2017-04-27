High Yield From Boeing

Boeing (NYSE:BA) reported quarterly results that beat estimates slightly on Wednesday morning, although revenue came in lower than in the prior year's quarter, and also lower than expected. Thanks to massive cash flows and high shareholder yields Boeing remains attractive though, despite shares being very close to the 52 week high after a strong run up over the last few months.

source: finviz.com

Boeing's shares were off one percent on Wednesday, still just 2% below the 52 week high, but more than 50% above the lows made late last year.

Boeing grossed revenues of $21.0 billion in the first quarter, down 7% year on year. At the same time the company' operating earnings increased 13% to $2.0 billion, thanks to a huge 170 base point margin expansion. Net earnings grew by an even bigger 19% to $1.5 billion, although non-GAAP earnings growth was lower (unlike many other companies Boeing sometimes adjusts its earnings downwards). Thanks to a significantly lower share count adjusted earnings per share nevertheless grew by 16% to $2.01.

Except for the lower revenues these results look good, but the best things from the earnings report are not in the company's income statement, but rather in its cash flow statement:

Boeing managed to generate operating cash flows of $2.1 billion, up by more than 60% year over year. Since capital expenditures dropped over the same time, free cash flows were up by roughly 200% to more than $1.6 billion. When we annualize that number, we get to a free cash flow estimate of $6.5 billion (the actual number will likely be even higher, since the first quarter usually is the one with the lowest cash flows), which leads us to two conclusions: At a lot less than 20 times this year's free cash flow Boeing looks attractively priced, and at the same time Boeing is in the comfortable position of producing cash flows that are higher than the company's earnings -- the advantage of businesses that do not require huge capital investments is their ability to reward shareholders with high payouts in the form of dividends and / or share repurchases. In Boeing's case the company's management went for the 'and' approach, paying a huge dividend whilst at the same time shrinking the share count at a steady pace:

BA Dividend data by YCharts

As we can see, Boeing has increased its dividend significantly over the last years, with the dividend growth rate accelerating further. At the current payout of $5.68 a year, the company's shares are yielding 3.1% -- more than 50% above the broad market's yield, and more than investors get from treasuries. The massively shrinking share count means that each share's portion of the company's earnings keeps growing, which makes each share more valuable over time, and a lower share count also means that the company saves a lot of cash on the dividends it pays.

During the first quarter Boeing repurchased 15 million shares for $2.5 billion -- the annualized buyback pace of 60 million shares would reduce the share count by roughly 10% a year. This alone would lead to a double digit EPS increase, all else equal. Reducing the share count by 60 million also means that the company would save 60 million * $1.42 per quarter * 4 quarters = $340 million a year in dividend payments (not counting in any dividend increases yet). This money would then be available for dividend increases, even more stock buybacks or reducing the company's debt.

We can summarize that the company's earnings and profitability are looking good, but the company's cash flows and cash utilization are what makes Boeing really attractive.

At roughly 20 times this year's earnings and at roughly 11 times its operating cash flow Boeing is not especially cheap any more (the company was valued at a lower price one year ago), but with markets at all time highs it's not easy to find a bargain. Due to Boeing's strong progress in increasing its profitability and due to its massive shareholder returns, I believe that the company's shares are still attractive at the current level.

Takeaway

Despite a revenue decline Boeing's profitability keeps increasing, which shows the company is executing better and better. Massive cash flows allow for an attractive dividend yield and even bigger share repurchases, which are ultimately good for those seeking capital appreciation as well as for those seeking dividend growth. Boeing is not as cheap as it was one year ago, but the company's shares are still attractive relative to where the broad market is trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.