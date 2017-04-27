Wells Fargo: A Buffett Approved Stock Is On Sale

Is Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) a buying opportunity right now? MarketWatch's Michael Brush defines it in a very peculiar way: "Rarely do you get the chance to buy one of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett's favorite stocks on sale. But that's the case now with Wells Fargo."

Wells Fargo, the financial institution created in 1848 to offer banking services during the Gold Rush and one of Warren Buffett's favorite banks fell about 14% in the stock market between March 1st and April 13th. However, it is giving signs of recovering.

After falling from record highs on March 1st when it traded at $60.00 per share, a series of bad news that included a 11% drop in retail banking activity, the aftermath of the fake accounts scandal, and Warren Buffett's decision not to expand his stake in the bank, Wells Fargo's shares reached 2017 lows at $51.26 on April 17.

However, in the last four sessions, Wells Fargo has recovered around 7% to test the $55.00. Above the $53.30 area, that would be a 23% Fibonacci retracement of the previous decline, and the January's low.

The turnaround came just after Wells Fargo reported a higher than expected EPS of $1; but lower than expected revenues of $22 billion for the first quarter of the year. The guideline was very cautious.

After a dramatic annual meeting, there are sunny days coming

Wells Fargo had its annual meeting on April 25th. The meeting was far from easy as it was even halted after angry shareholders refused to stop asking questions about the fake accounts scandals.

All 15 board members were re-elected. However, bank chairman Stephen Sanger stays in a difficult position as he only got the 56% of support. Sanger said that "the Wells Fargo shareholders have sent the entire board a message of dissatisfaction."

This is a key question. With a weak board, all members will go under a constant scrutiny and they will have to do their best for the company in order to keep their positions. In addition, they will not be allowed to report a weaker than expected earnings if they want to keep their positions. That's the reason behind the very cautious guidance.

However, latest developments like the Federal Reserve decision on the so-called "living will", the Donald Trump's tax reform, and the possibility of further Fed's interest rate hikes will push WFC businesses.

As you may know it, the Fed and FDIC banned Wells Fargo in December from establishing international bank entities such as overseas branches, or buying nonbank subsidiaries.

The "living will" is a Federal Reserve requirement to avoid future taxpayer funded bailouts. Every bank is required to have a dissolution plan in case of problems, bankruptcy, etc. Wells Fargo made changes to its 'living will,' and then the Fed and FDIC lifted their sanctions.

With the 'living will' approval, the bank will reinstate its opportunities in foreign countries.

On the other hand, president Donald Trump's tax reform plans will allow corporations to repatriate companies' foreign earnings taxed at 10%. According to the White House, the repatriation will bring $1 trillion dollars to the United States in the next 10 years.

Starting this year, Wells Fargo will take a good piece of this cake.

In addition, according to the experts, the tax reform will push stocks to new highs specially the financial sector.

Solvency, income, and profitability in the Wells Fargo books

While Wells Fargo has an P/E of 13.64x, lower than the banks industry average of 14.84x and among the lowest in the banking industry; its PEG ratio is 1.87x, a bit higher than the industry average of 1.80x, suggesting that the share is not expensive.

When it comes to profitability, Wells Fargo has an operating profit margin of 35.93%, above the industry average of 33.31%. That means that WFC keeps costs under control better than its peers. The solvency of the bank is among the best of the industry.

Finally, WFC makes 1.3 cents more than the industry average for every dollar of revenue. In other words, Wells Fargo has a net profit margin of 25.07%; higher than the 23.72% for the industry.

Income is another differentiator for Wells Fargo. The bank has a better yield than the average of the industry. WFC pays an annual dividend of $1.52, with a yield of 2.79%; better than banks' average of 1.97%, and even higher than the S&P 500 index with yields around 1.92%.

However, the evolution of the dividend for WFC has been mediocre with a mere growth of 2.71% in the last year, far and away from the banking industry which is 25.05%.

That being said, market expectations are for a slightly increase in earnings with $4.19 in 2017 from $3.99 in the prior year.

Wells Fargo, a buying opportunity?

It seems that corporate results have given new life to Wells Fargo as the share increased $3.74 dollars per share from the minimum of April 17th of $51.26 to trade test the $55.00 level the on April 25th and 26th.

According to Gary Morrow, President of Yosemite Asset Management, Wells Fargo should be considered a low-risk buying opportunity.

"The support zone now runs from $51.50 to $52.50 . If shares continue to base here, a significant rebound could developed. An important hurdle will be the March lows near $54.25. On the downside, a close below $50.00 would be a clear indication that more downside is ahead before a solid bottom can be found."

Credit Suisse's rating for Wells Fargo is 'neutral' with a target price of $ 58.00. The analyst believes that Wells Fargo is playing the defensive after the scandal of the two million fake accounts discovered a few months ago.

TheStreet considers Wells Fargo as a 'buy' and gives it a target price of $64.11. It considers that the company has several strengths whose impact would exceed a possible weakness. Profit margins are high at 89.42% and it maintains acceptable growth levels.

Ford Equity sees Wells Fargo as a 'strong buy' as it forecasts the institution will grow much more than benchmark indices in the next 6-12 months. According to Ford Equity, earnings growth and relative valuation are very positive and price movement is still good.

On the other hand, Markit's Research team considers Wells Fargo as a 'reduce' as it downgraded WFC recently from 'hold'.

Technical analysis for Wells Fargo

WFC has bounced at $51.20 where there are several key levels from 2016. In addition, it has broken up January low at $53.30, with also coincides with the 23% Fibonacci retracement.

To the upside, the immediate resistance is in the 55.00 area. If broken, the 56.00 and the 58.00 will be the next selling areas. Then, the share will have freeway to the $60.00 highs. After that, the 62.30 and 63.50 are the more likely levels to be tested before an hypothetical new high of 65.00, but that… by the second half of the year.

To the downside, Wells Fargo would find supports at $51.20 and $51.00 before venturing into the $49.00 zone. Far still is the area of $ 46.00.

Conclusion

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the world and has an expanded presence throughout the United States. The bank's expectations are conservative but recent developments invites us to think about good times for the banking sector.

In the long term, developments such as the tax reform of President Donald Trump and the increase in interest rates that would allow financial institutions for a higher turnover. In the short term, the rebound at $ 51.20. Both long and short terms invite us to think about a recovery trend and a test of highs again.

All the odds are favoring the banking sector and Wells Fargo is a big bank that remains a very cheap price. Experts agree to see Wells Fargo as an attractive share and its target prices are higher than the current price. So the market sentiment would signal the upward trend.

And lastly, remember that Warren Buffett, and Berkshire Hathaway, are holding a $26 billion stake in Wells Fargo.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.