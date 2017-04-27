Managed-Futures Fund Launches In Q1 2017

Managed futures didn’t have the best start to 2017 it we’re specifically referencing performance, but there are glimmers of light worth mentioning from Preqin’s Q1 Hedge Fund Quarterly report. While Preqin estimates the industry was down -0.30% over the first three months of the year, more and more CTAs have set up shop.

Despite performance difficulties, managers see more opportunities in the CTA space: 11% of funds launched in Q1 2017 were CTAs, up from 8% the previous quarter.

If we’re looking for a big picture at fund launches – here’s a breakdown by core strategies by quarter since Q2 2016.