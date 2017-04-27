Avoiding All ETFs Is Not The Answer

This article is my response to a recent article about completely avoiding ETFs. The problem I had with the article was with the author recommending that investors completely avoid ETFs and instead pick active fund managers.

#1 - "Avoid index funds and ETFs entirely"

#3 - "Consider looking to invest with some great proven active managers"

After many people commenting repeatedly asked the author to give examples of active funds, I decided I would search for myself, like an average investor would be using a screener. What I found, after doing an apples to apples comparison, active mutual funds that outperform over time are incredibly rare and expensive and conversely I found index ETFs to be the superior choice and cheaper.

Active Mutual Funds

I can see why the author never named any funds, since it was incredibly difficult to find an active mutual fund that has outperformed over time. I used the Fidelity mutual fund screener for my search. There were 436 actively managed, large cap U.S. equity funds have had the same manager for the last 10 years and have a minimum investment of less than $25K.

U.S. Equity

Actively Managed

Large Cap

Manager Tenure: >=10 years

Investment Minimum: <$25K

Assets: >$500 million

Benchmark Data

For my benchmark, I used the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (MUTF:VFINX). I looked to see out of those 436 possible funds, which ones outperformed over the last 1, 3, 5, and 10 years.

VFINX Returns:

1 yr: 17.02%

3 yr: 10.22%

5 yr: 13.14%

10 yr: 7.39%

Mutual Fund Screen Results

I found that out of the 436 active funds in the large cap segment, only 9 (2.06%) outperformed VFINX over the last 1, 3, 5, and 10 years. Those funds along with there performance is shown in the table below.

1 yr 3 yr 5 yr 10 yr VFINX 17.02% 10.22% 13.14% 7.39% American Funds Fundamental Investors® Class F-1 (MUTF:AFIFX) 19.31% 10.35% 13.22% 7.54% American Funds Fundamental Investors® Class A (MUTF:ANCFX) 19.38% 10.43% 13.28% 7.58% Edgewood Growth Fund Retail Class (MUTF:EGFFX) 21.20% 13.94% 15.34% 9.90% John Hancock Funds Blue Chip Growth Fund Class A (MUTF:JBGAX) 17.38% 10.57% 13.34% 9.03% Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Growth Portfolio Class A (MUTF:MSEGX) 20.37% 10.70% 13.66% 10.06% Parnassus Endeavor Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:PARWX) 25.46% 14.61% 16.52% 12.73% PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth Fund (MUTF:POGRX) 22.89% 11.12% 15.74% 9.66% PRIMECAP Odyssey Stock Fund (MUTF:POSKX) 20.72% 10.73% 14.65% 8.86% T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund (MUTF:TRBCX) 17.97% 11.04% 13.84% 9.47%

ETF Screen

To compare the above results, I conducted a screen using the Fidelity ETF screener, looking for U.S. large cap ETFs that have been around at least ten years and have outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). Using the screen criteria below I found there were 31 large cap, domestic ETFs that have been around at least ten years.

Benchmark Data

For my benchmark, I used the S&P 500 ETF. I looked to see out of those 31 possible ETFs, which ones outperformed over the last 1, 3, 5, and 10 years.

SPY Returns:

1 yr: 15.85%

3 yr: 10.30%

5 yr: 13.87%

10 yr: 7.02%

Screen Criteria

Domestic ETFs

Large Cap

Assets: >$500 million

Inception Date: At least 10 years ago

ETF Screen Results

I found that out of the 31 ETFs in the large cap segment, 5 (16.13%) outperformed SPY over the last 1, 3, 5, and 10 years. Those funds along with there performance is shown in the table below. This is a much higher percentage than the 2% of active large cap mutual funds that outperformed. This data clearly shows that ETFs are the superior choice to mutual funds in the large cap space.

1 yr 3 yr 5 yr 10 yr SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY 15.85% 10.30% 13.87% 7.02% ISHARES S&P 500 GROWTH ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) 16.02% 11.68% 14.33% 8.65% TECHNOLOGY SELECT SECTOR SPDR FUND (NYSEARCA:XLK) 26.01% 16.19% 15.25% 10.01% GUGGENHEIM S&P EQUAL WEIGHT TECHNOLOGY (NYSEARCA:RYT) 33.15% 16.98% 18.51% 9.86% ISHARES MORNINGSTAR LARGE-CAP ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) 19.37% 11.34% 15.21% 8.49% SPDR S&P 500 GROWTH ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) 16.06% 11.71% 14.36% 8.85%

Cost of outperformance

The final item I will be looking at is to compare the cost of this outperformance. As the data table below shows, the mutual funds that have outperformed have significantly higher costs than the outperforming ETFs. It is quite stunning that just the average expense ratio alone for these outperforming mutual funds is 0.87% vs. 0.21% for the outperforming ETFs. Then with the mutual funds, you have to add on any 12b-1 fees and/or load fees that suck away a large portion of your investment, or outsized transaction fees (Fidelity data). With the five ETFs listed below, there are none of these extra fees/charges, it is simply just the expense ratio.

Mutual Fund Costs

Expense Ratio 12b-1 Load Fees Transaction Fee Total Fees American Funds Fundamental Investors® Class F-1 AFIFX 0.68% 0.25% 0.00% $0.00 0.93% American Funds Fundamental Investors® Class A ANCFX 0.61% 0.24% 5.75% $0.00 6.60% Edgewood Growth Fund Retail Class EGFFX 1.39% 0.25% 0.00% $0.00 1.64% John Hancock Funds Blue Chip Growth Fund Class A JBGAX 1.14% 0.30% 5.00% $0.00 6.44% Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Growth Portfolio Class A MSEGX 0.96% 0.25% 5.25% $0.00 6.46% Parnassus Endeavor Fund Investor Shares PARWX 0.95% 0.00% 0.00% $0.00 0.95% PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth Fund POGRX 0.66% 0.00% 0.00% $49.95 0.66% PRIMECAP Odyssey Stock Fund POSKX 0.69% 0.00% 0.00% $49.95 0.69% T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund TRBCX 0.71% 0.00% 0.00% $49.95 0.71%

ETF Costs

Expense Ratio ISHARES S&P 500 GROWTH ETF IVW 0.18% TECHNOLOGY SELECT SECTOR SPDR FUND XLK 0.14% GUGGENHEIM S&P EQUAL WEIGHT TECHNOLOGY RYT 0.40% ISHARES MORNINGSTAR LARGE-CAP ETF JKD 0.20% SPDR S&P 500 GROWTH ETF SPYG 0.15%

Closing Thoughts

In closing, based on the data I found, large cap, U.S. equity index ETFs are the superior choice for the average investor. Conversely, I believe actively managed, large cap, U.S. equity mutual funds are the inferior choice for the average investor. I believe this because actively managed funds have a web of high fees and charges, a lack of intraday trading and less holdings transparency than ETFs. For myself, I will stick with individual stocks and ETFs and continue not owning any mutual funds. For those that do like mutual funds, my list of nine funds that outperformed over the last 1, 3, 5, and 10 years are worth doing research on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.