Telekomunikasi Indonesia: Prime Beneficiary Of The Fast-Growing Indonesian Cellular Industry

Telkom's ARPU and subscribers base have been increasing; we believe Telkom is able to leverage on its dominance in ex-Java areas to raise its APRU with minimal volumes decline.

Listed on the IDX as well as the NYSE (NYSE:TLK), partially state-owned P.T. Telekom Indonesia (Telkom) is the #1 telecommunications operator in Indonesia. As per Telkom's FY2016 annual report, the Indonesian government holds a c.52% stake in the company.

Via its subsidiary PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel), Telkom provides cellular services for the Indonesian consumers. Telkomsel is the #1 cellular operator with 169.4m subscribers, supported by its c.136k Base Transceiver Stations (BTS), which allow it to provide the widest network coverage in the Archipelago. c.86k (63% of total BTS) of Telkomsel's BTS are 3G/4G BTS. Cellular services to individual consumers account for c.72% of FY16 revenues. The company operates on 850 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2300 MHz frequencies. Our article will focus on the cellular segment (recorded under the operating segment personal in Telkom's FY16 Annual Report), as it is the key profit driver for Telkom, accounting for >90% of FY16 operating profit.

Besides cellular services, Telkom also engages in the provision of other telecommunication services to corporate and residential customers. For the corporate sector, Telkom provides multiple services, including interconnection, leased lines, satellite, broadband access, information technology services, and others to companies and institutions. With regard to the residential markets, Telkom provides fixed wireline telecommunications services, pay TV, data, and internet services to home customers. Revenues from these segments accounted for c.28% of FY16 revenues.

Structural factors underpin data consumption growth in Indonesia

Mobile data consumption is expected to enjoy strong growth in Indonesia, underpinned by favorable demographics, low-cost smartphones, increasing usage of Over-The-Top (OTT) services, and growing e-commerce market. We have written a short write-up on the above when we had researched on XL Axiata (OTC:PTXAF), which interested readers could refer to. Being the market leader in Indonesia with dominant market presence in ex-Java areas, Telkom is expected to be the prime beneficiary of this secular growth.

Recognizing the strong data consumption growth, Telkomsel has engaged in partnerships with multiple smartphone vendors to promote the use of 4G in the country. In November 2016, Telkomsel entered into a partnership with Chinese handset maker Huawei, providing a 12 GB data plan, 3k SMS, and 3k voice calls to Huawei's 4G/LTE smartphone (priced at <US$230 per phone) buyers at zero cost. In addition, Telkomsel had earlier partnered Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (dominant #1 smartphone player in Indonesia) and Chinese smartphone vendor Oppo (#2 player) to provide select 4G-capable smartphones bundled with Telkomsel's plans. We view this strategic move favorably as (1) product bundling encourages postpaid subscription, which increases stickiness of customers, and (2) transition to 4G could potentially increase ARPU. In December 2016, GSMA Intelligence estimated that only c.9% of Telkom's subscribers are on 4G plans. This demonstrates that therein lies significant potential in terms of subscriber count in terms of 4G conversion.

Significant 3G and 4G network coverage and quality vis-à-vis competitors underpin Telkom's strong market presence

Telkom has invested heavily in network infrastructure over the past few years. Its CAPEX incurred on the cellular industry averaged IDR12.3 trillion from 2012 to 2016, which is much higher than XL Axiata (avg. of IDR6.9 trillion) and Indosat (OTC:PTITF) (IDR 7.3 trillion). We estimate that FY17 CAPEX could potentially be up to IDR12.5 trillion. These investments have translated to tangible benefits and returns. Telkom's mobile subsidiary (Telkomsel) has a significantly wider and better network coverage compared to its peers. As of December 2016, Telkomsel's mobile broadband 4G LTE service covers 169 cities and districts all over Indonesia.

The network quality gap places Telkomsel in a comparatively strong position to monetize data consumption growth, as the firm will be able to compete on network quality amidst risks of price competition in the country. The firm has demonstrated its ability to translate quality into profits, as it has generated significantly higher ARPU than its major competitors (Indosat, XL Axiata, and Hutchison 3). In addition, 2.5% of its subscribers are postpaid, which is the highest proportion amongst Indonesian telecommunication operators.

Dominant market share in ex-Java areas

By virtue of its vast network coverage, Telkomsel dominates the cellular market in ex-Java areas and is estimated to have a market share of up to 80% in these areas. As seen in the coverage map above, Indosat and XL Axiata have primarily focused on Java, as the costs to build up a network in archipelago Indonesia are extremely high. Supported by better network infrastructure and data services, users on Java Island typically use more data than legacy services, which partially explains the highest internet penetration in the country.

In ex-Java areas, Telkomsel is relatively buffered against competition, and we believe that it has been able to increase its pricing for its plans in these areas with minimal sales volumes declines. From 2013 to 2016, Telkomsel has increased the ARPU of its prepaid segment by 20% and increased the prepaid customer base by 32%. In contrast, XL Axiata's prepaid segment customer base fell by 24%, partially offset by 31% increase in ARPU, as the company has planned to focus on profitable subscribers since 2015. As for Indosat, subscribers increased by 44%, but ARPU has fallen by c.8%.

Going forward, we believe that data consumption growth in ex-Java areas could be partially held back by the lack of infrastructure. This could slow down the decline in Telkomsel's legacy revenues compared to XL Axiata and Indosat, which are primarily focused on the Java market. From 2013 to 2016, Telkomsel had managed to increase its Minutes of Use at a 7% CAGR, while its peers have all recorded declines.

In addition, we also tracked the FY16 quarterly revenues for all three players to understand the ongoing declines. Similarly, Telkomsel legacy revenues recorded growth in 2016 whilst its peer either reported flattish growth of declines.

Strong FCF generation has translated to consistent dividend payouts and a net cash balance sheet

Telkom's strong operating cash flow generation allows the company to fund its CAPEX (around 20% to 25% of revenues) to maintain its growth and reward its shareholders consistently via dividend payouts and share buybacks over the years.

As of March 2017, Telkom has a net cash position. In contrast, its listed competitors XL Axiata and Indosat have a gearing level of 1.63x and 0.80x, respectively (as of December 2016).

We expect Telkom to incur significant CAPEX in the next few years as it continues to invest to maintain its competitive edge as well as sustain its dividend payout in the next few years. A positive dividend surprise, supported by a strong balance sheet, would likely catalyze its share price further.

Key Risks

Regulatory changes could result in increasing competition in ex-Java areas

Currently, there are two potential major regulatory changes that are being discussed, including a reduction in interconnection fees and the sharing of network between operators. Implementations of these changes could benefit Indosat, XL Axiata, and Hutchison 3 at the expense of Telkom.

We do believe that there is a reasonable probability that these regulations could be implemented. The move is in line with the Indonesian government's plans to extend connectivity across the archipelago. In addition, we have seen Indonesian SOEs have been asked to act in accordance with the interests of the country (e.g. state-owned cement company Semen Indonesia (OTCPK:PSGTF) was asked to lower cement prices in 2015 to benefit the wider population in terms of cement affordability).

Should Telkom be required to share its network with its competitors, it could reduce the network roll-out costs for its peers. This could strengthen the competitive positions of its peers, especially in ex-Java areas. However, we highlight that infrastructure sharing requires the current regulations to be revamped completely, according to Mirae Asset Sekuritas Indonesia. Furthermore, Mirae expects discussions to drag on until FY18. We also believe that there remain numerous details to be agreed upon with regard to infrastructure sharing, including the extent of infrastructure to be shared as well as the underlying economics. This is especially so considering Telkom has been the only operator that has invested aggressively in ex-Java areas in the past. Hence, while we think that the regulation has a reasonable probability to be implemented, we do think that it would require a considerable amount of time for the execution.

Furthermore, we note that net interconnection revenues (defined as interconnection revenues less interconnection expenses) only accounted for 0.8% of Telkom's FY16 revenues. Hence, we believe that the impact on Telkom's profitability could be limited.

Potential network sharing between XL Axiata and Indosat could threaten Telkomsel's dominance in ex-Java markets

In January 2016, Indosat and XL Axiata announced the launch of a wide-scale LTE network outside Java using a multi-operator radio access network. Currently, the two operators are already sharing 4G LTE networks in select cities, including Banyumas, Surakarta, Batam, and Banjarmasin. As per Booz & Company, active network sharing allows operators to save as much as up to 40% of CAPEX and operating costs. These cost savings could accelerate Indosat's and XL Axiata's expansion in ex-Java markets, challenging Telkomsel's dominance. However, we think the deal is unlikely to happen in the next one year.

The deal is currently under consideration by the regulator. The Business Competition Supervisory Commission (KPPU) believes that the partnership could be used for cartel practice as both parties could work together to determine tariffs, divide geographical areas, and coordinate to restrict output.

We have not seen further updates since. In its FY16 results conference call, Indosat had commented that this large scale cooperation will unlikely happen in 2017, reflecting the multiple obstacles faced by the two operators with regard to this issue.

Conclusion

We believe that Telkom's dominance in the Indonesian telecommunication market will continue for the next few years, driven by its best-in-nation network coverage and quality. Furthermore, Telkom has been able to translate this network quality gap into tangible rewards via higher ARPUs and growing subscribers, which its competitors have only been able to partially achieve.

With its strong cash flow generation, shareholders have been rewarded with consistent dividend payouts whilst the company generated >10% revenues and EBITDA growth from 2012 to 2016. The company currently trades at an FY18E PE of 17.0x, which is at premium to Indosat (14.1x) and lower than XL Axiata (28.3x). XL's high PE reflects the fact that it is currently turning around its operations. However, we believe that the premium for Telkom's is justified, considering Telkom's superior balance sheet position and also the fact that it is the only listed dividend-paying Indonesia telecom operator (c.3% dividend yield based on FY16 dividends and closing share price of IDR4,370 on 27th April 2017).

Considering the above, we believe that Telkom could present a potential opportunity for those who are keen to benefit from the growing Indonesian cellular market.

