Xerox: Earnings Show That Its Strategic Transformation Continues To Unfold

The market was unimpressed with Xerox's (NYSE:XRX) quarterly earnings. However, I remain bullish. The company's Strategic Transformation continues to get traction and I believe the company remains undervalued.

Business Overview

In my previous article I discussed the key areas of the Strategic Transformation in the new Xerox:

1) Cost savings

2) New product launches

3) Areas for growth within document outsourcing

Cost Savings

Xerox's adjusted operating margin was up 0.9% YoY to 11.4% in 2017 Q1. The company set out to trim the fat as part of its Strategic Transformation and it is certainly moving in the correct direction. It was successful cutting costs while total revenue falls 4.3% at constant currency and this ultimately drove operating cash flow to be up $103m QoQ to $190m.

New Product Launches

Additionally, as the company navigates through its biggest product launch in its history, it stated that the timing of the anticipated impact of upcoming product launches caused a drag in equipment sales revenue which was down 5.7% at constant currency in this segment. Having said that, Xerox believes that it is in fact performing well, both in color-products as well as in developing markets.

Document Outsourcing

Xerox breaks down these printing services under Managed Document Services ("MDS") within its Equipment Services. Xerox highlights the fact that this quarter it made a small amount of ground as MDS was up 0.2% in constant currency.

Interestingly, both Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) and Office Depot (NYSE:ODP) are also focusing their efforts into printing services. In fact, since mentioning this interesting area of growth in my first Xerox article, Staples has put itself up for sale. In my opinion, since these three companies have focused their efforts in managing printing services there must be a growing market opportunity. It looks set to be an area of intense competition for these three companies.

Conclusion

Xerox is still in the early stages of its turnaround and market so far does not appear to be very interesting in Xerox. This company generates a lot of FCF and has been active delevering its balance sheet, paying back $1.3B of debt in the quarter, leaving only $5B in debt versus $6.3B at the end of the previous quarter, approximately 20% less debt. It currently trades for less than 12 times its full year mid-range guided FCF. No wonder Xerox is an Icahn favorite.

