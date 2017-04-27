Lion One Will Be The Next Gold Mine In Fiji

Project construction will be easily financed and the company has cash on hand to pursue both development and exploration.

The Tuvatu gold project sports an after tax $86.5m NPV5 with an IRR of 52.3% and a payback of 1.5 years. Moreover there is high-grade exploration potential nearby..

Lion One is exploring for gold in the Fiji, and the main project is in the financing phase.

Lion One Metals Ltd. (OTCQX:LOMLF) owns 100% of the fully permitted Tuvatu Gold Project on the island of Viti Levu in the Republic of Fiji. This project is currently in development and the company is in the financing stage. I am convinced that Lion One is undervalued and could rise substantially in a flat or rising gold environment.

This article will be structured as follows: first, a detailed analysis of the Tuvatu Gold Projec, before mentioning current exploration efforts and the other assets in the company portfolio. This is will represent the core part of our valuation. In the second part of the article we will have specific chapters dedicated to management, capital structure and Fiji as a mining jurisdiction in order to help us get the big picture surrounding the company. Finally, a valuation chapter will provide an out-of-the-envelope valuation of Lion One Metals, before the conclusion that will consist of a buy recommendation and a short cautionary statement about the risk of investing in small caps -always a good exercise before deciding to trade.

The Tuvatu Gold Project

Tuvatu Gold Project is located on Viti Levu, the main island of the Republic of Fiji, and is only 17 km from the Nadi International Airport.

The project is in a caldera setting, and it is located along the ring of fire, that stretches from Japan to The Philippines to Fiji. It is along trend with the caldera-situated Vatukoula gold mine, which has produced 7m oz Au in the last 82 years and is owned by Vatukoula Gold Mines (OTC:VATKF). Incidentally, this is also one of the ten largest epithermal gold systems ever discovered according to a 2012 report by WH Ireland Research.

Tuvatu is on trend and on a caldera similar to the nearby Vatukoula gold mine (Scarsdale Equities 2016).

Lion One plans forward is to build the Tuvatu mine as a low cost underground gold mining operation, producing 353K oz Au at a grade of 11.30 g/t over an initial 7 year mine life. This includes 262K oz at 15.30 g/t through year three, at cash costs of US$567 per oz and with all-in sustaining costs of US$779 per oz. These are very high grades and when in production it would propel the project in the top 10 gold mines by grade worldwide according to this 2015 mining.com article.

The deposit is high grade and open at depth (January 2017 Corporate Presentation).

CAPEX is a manageable $48.6m and includes a contingency of $6.1m and Lion One is already negotiating vendor-financing scheme with a mine construction contractor. The rest can be paid with the cash in hand, the result of a private placement made in 2016, more in the valuation section. At $1200 Au the project will generate an after tax net cash flow of $112.66m, an NPV5 of $86.5m, an IRR of 52% and a payback of 18 months.

For the valuation purposes of this article we will use the after tax NPV5 of $86.5m. In the next slide, you will find a more detailed picture of the financial measures of the project.

Tuvatu gold project economics (Corporate website)

Construction will probably be carried out by Ansteel Capitalasia, a Chinese firm with recognized expertise in mine building that was in the Global Fortune 500 Corporation in 2015. Ansteel Capitalasia signed a MOU for the construction of the Tuvatu Gold Project that includes vendor financing for up to 80% of CAPEX - which is, as mentioned, around $49m - in the form of a deferred payment amount of approximately $39/44m at an interest rate of 7%.

The contract covers the design, construction, and commissioning of the Tuvatu gold processing plant, including the supply of all materials and equipment, machinery, tools and consumables while also providing the quality control and administration of the whole site.

Negotiations are still underway to finalize the details, and it seems to me that the financing process will be concluded in Q4 2017. Currently, the company is seeking better terms whilst also increasing exploration and making new findings. This includes an intersect of 13.52 g/t Au over 9.07m near surface announced last February.

Another advantage that the company has is that the property contains assets for $50m of sunken costs, including a decline of more than 1300m that is currently being dewatered and ancillary assets as well as historical results and data.

Other Assets in portfolio

Lion One recently applied for permits for land to the north of Tuvatu in a very promising area. This indicates that the company is trying to consolidate the whole caldera. Beween Jomaki Ridge and Banana Creek there is 5.5km

Navilawa tenement application (January 2017 Corporate Presentation).

Lion One also owns a portfolio of assets in Australia, specifically in iron ore. These are legacy assets form a merger with Avocet that happened in 2013. The Olary JV was made with Henan Yukuang, a Chinese company. Lion One owns 47% composed of a 22% participating interest and a 25% carried to feasibility and decision to mine interest.

This part of Australia has seen some consolidation in the last years, which includes Magnetite Mines (OTC:RRSXF) acquiring nearby land.

We will value the entire exploration portfolio and the JV at $5m as, while it is clear that the portfolio has some value and exploration in Fiji will be accretive when the mine will be built, monetization will not be happening before 5 years.

Management

One of the reasons that compelled me to write this article is the fact that, on top of having already an excellent management, Lion One decided to hire Ian Chang. From 2011 until 2016, Chang held the position of Vice-President of Project Development of the mammoth Brucejack project in British Columbia - owned by Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) - where he managed the feasibility study and subsequent development.

This addition to the management of Lion One will bring momentum to the construction of Tuvatu, as he was hired to be the Chief Development Officer. I am also reassured about the project by the fact that he accepted as I am sure that Mr. Chang, that has over 30 years of experience in executive roles, project and engineering management, made his own due diligence on the Tuvatu project before coming on board. A very reassuring point indeed.

Another recent addition to the management and board was the one of John Robinson CPA as independent director. Mr. Robinson is a 23 years veteran with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Vancouver, where he specialized in mergers and acquisitions and international tax planning with a focus on the natural resource sector.

The real star of the company management and board is however Walter H. Berukoff, CEO and Chairman of the Board. Berukoff was previously involved (CEO and Founder) with Miramar Mining Corporation before it sold to Newmont (NYSE:NEM) in 2008 for $1.5B. He was also involved with Northern Orion Resources, before they were acquired by Yamana (NYSE:AUY) in 2007 for $1.1 Billion.

He was also the founder of La Mancha Resources, which was sold to a private investor in 2012 and, after some M&A, now holds important participations in Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF) and Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF).

Mr. Berukoff is also the Managing Director of Red Lion Management, a merchant banking company, and has raised over $1B for mining and real estate projects while, even more relevant, he has also operated or commissioned gold mines in seven countries. I personally have total confidence in him.

The Managing Director of Lion One is Stephen Mann, who is responsible for the discovery of multiple mines, and brings experiences derived from his work at BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP), Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGF), AREVA and Avocet Resources (a company that subsequently merged with Lion One). Mann did it before and is going to succeed in this project also.

Excellent managers also compose the rest of the management, a full bio can be found here.

Fiji as a mining jurisdiction

Fiji is more known for its stunning beaches and crystal clear waters than for gold mining. The Fraser Institute publishes a survey made with mining companies and industry experts on different jurisdictions worldwide every year and Fiji is at the bottom of the third quartile, meaning that it is not considered to be a premium jurisdiction. Below you can find the full index chart.

Frasers Institute Investment Attractiveness Index 2015

Nevertheless, mining has been successfully happening in the Fiji for more than 80 years and by perusing the whole mining report I came across what seem to be the main reasons why Fiji is ranked so low in the Index, namely chiefly these two relatively outdated quotes form two mining insiders:

The regulators are unsure of what to do and lack experience and knowledge. They have tried to follow Australian acts, but don't have the knowledge. -An exploration company, Company president Prior to 2010, exploration licenses were typically renewable in 12-month intervals. This did not enhance "continuity" for many Australian exploration companies, private and public. This has been rectified by the Fiji government, which now routinely issues exploration licenses with renewal terms of 24-36 months rather than 12. -An exploration company, Vice-president

It does not look to me that Fiji is going to create problems to Lion One as there is a dearth need for jobs and tax revenue, something that the company can provide.

The Offical Mining Lease Handover, with W. Berukoff CEO on the left and Prime Minister of Fiji, V. Bainimarama on the right (Company Website).

For the sake of the valuation of Lion One that will follow in the next chapter, we will consider Fiji to be a neutral jurisdiction that is neither a net positive nor a negative for an investment point of view.

Company Valuation

In order to evaluate the company as a trade proposition, we have to compare the value against the price and while we know that Lion One currently sports a $54m market cap, we do not know the real value of Lion One.

First we take the after tax NPV5 of the Tuvatu project, of $86.5m. Then we can add cash on hand of around C$31m or $23m (last years financing minus some exploration and decline dewatering costs). To this we can add the Australian legacy assets, which we decided to value at $5m. Finally, we need to consider that the company has no debt.

It sums up to $86.5m+$23m+$5m= $114.5m, while as we said the market cap is $54m.

Besides running the numbers we have to consider that the property could contain much more gold than currently assessed and all modern exploration confirms gold mineralization on strike and at depth. The fact that there was $50m of sunken costs in the project before Lion Gold started is really something that reduced execution risks and CAPEX.

Excellent management and exploration potential should also be considered and should give us confidence in giving Lion One a higher valuation. Junior Gold Miners are generally traded at a discount to NAV; we can use a conservative 0.7 and value the company as worth at least $80m (114.5x0.7). The shares are trading at around $0.53 with a market cap of $53m and 101.72m shares outstanding, translating in a modeled price per share of around 0.80 meaning that there is a potential 50% upside form the current market price.

I hence recommend to buy Lion One at current prices, but not before reading the conclusion here.

Conclusion

As management executes the strategy plan designed to vault Lion One into a new era, I have to warn the reader that although Lion One appears to be a compelling investment for investors that forecast the price of gold to be flat or higher in the medium term, there are some risks that have to be highlighted.

The first concern is the low liquidity of Lion One on the OTC market as well as in the Toronto Stock Exchange. This means that it could be impossible to buy or sell at a set price when you want to, as there could be no counterparts. Ask-bid spread is also high, meaning that the difference between the highest price that a buyer is willing to pay for an asset and the lowest price that a seller is willing to accept to sell it at can represent a significant percentage of the potential gain or loss in case of a trade.

The best way to avoid both risks is to use limit orders around the market price and wait for the market to come to your price, as market orders could immediately result in a price change.

That said, I recommend the reader to do their own due diligence and in this sense the company website is pretty up to date and is a good starting point. If you have questions feel free to leave them here in commentary section, I will participate in the debate and answer as best as I can. Good luck with your investments!

