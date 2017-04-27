European Banks And French Elections: What Next?

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen will reach the second stage of French presidential elections, with the clear expectation that Macron will win the French Presidency for the next five years.

The First Round has left two clear winners: the Center-Right Emmanuel Macron, with 23.9% of ballots and Marine Le Pen, from the National Front, with 21.4% of votes in France and its overseas territories.

Behind them Conservative Francoise Fillon obtained 19.9% of votes, Left candidate Melenchon got 19.6% and a plethora of other aspirants with different political options made up the 100% of ballots.

As a consequence, the ghost of France pulling out of the Euro Zone and creating havoc in Europe and the whole globe is further away than it was one week ago.

Market reactions: the good, the bad and the ugly up

Markets have reacted accordingly, with the good, the bad and the ugly rapidly increasing across the European continent.

French banks led the rally next day, with BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) up 8.6%, Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY) up 10.06% and Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARF) increasing its stock price a cool 9.6%.

But as it usually happens in these situations, traders hit at everything that moved. Italian banks, operating in a deeply challenging macroeconomic context, are up even more with troubled Unicredit (OTC:UNCFY) up 11% and Intesa San Paolo (OTCPK:IITOF) up 7.16%.

Spanish - BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) up 6.41% and SAN (NYSE:SAN) up 5.27% - and German banks - Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) up 8.07% and Commerzbank up 9% - complete the picture, together with a different kind of lender not particularly exposed to European travails: Hong-Kong base Standard Chartered - OTCPK:SCBFF - increasing its stock price 4.67%.

US banks did follow the trend, not as happily as European ones though, fuelled by the general euphoric environment, recently published earnings releases and expectations of tax cuts.

What is cheap and what is expensive in Europe

But what is the real situation after the likely victory of Emmanuel Macron in the presidential elections? Despite the euphoria of banks traders during last two days we believe Europe will still be an economic and political minefield for years to come, including France.

Our thesis, stated in the article "Why are French banks so cheap?" is that after the German and Spanish internal devaluation within the Eurozone, France and Italy are at a significant competitive disadvantage in terms of costs / technology with their business partners; this state of affairs makes the whole monetary area - the Eurozone - unstable by definition.

Academic research on this topic has been published, among others, by Professor Bob Hancke from the London School of Economics in the paper titled: "What the new French labour law tells us about France and the Euro".

Should Macron win the presidency, French economic policy would probably not change compared with that implemented by Hollande and those French presidents that preceded him; a high calibre internal devaluation, the only economic measure that could let French companies compete again with its more efficient partners, is unlikely to happen.

Therefore, the structural disadvantage of the French economy when compared with some of its most important European partners will still be there, probably masked in the short to midterm by a clearly recovering Eurozone.

The current recovery in which we are immerse should give some steam to the French economic establishment, but not too much: the next downturn of the cycle should painfully show how, so to speak, the Emperor is naked.

Overall new shocks await in Europe: the Brexit negotiation, with its impact on the second world financial centre, the dire situation of Italian finances - Italian Republic credit rating was downgraded to BBB by Fitch last week - and the inherent lack of stability of the whole European monetary zone, with its projection in French and Italian macroeconomic evolution.

French, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bank stocks

Given the array of unquantifiable variables for a fundamental analyst European banks are, as we have said on other occasions, for the brave and for the traders.

Despite difficulties of planning serious midterm investments in European financials there could be ways of taking advantage of some predictable movements in South European banks stock prices in the near future, being well aware of the risks a potential investor is facing.

Despite spectacular increases in stock prices French banks do not look like a good investment on the mid term: the fact of operating in a structurally negative macro environment (See article "Why are French banks so cheap?") should drag BNP Paribas, Socgen and Credit Agricole stock prices in relative terms when compared with banks operating in more benign environments in the Eurozone, particularly Dutch and Spanish ones.

Probably French banks will see their stock price increase within the context of the Eurozone economic recovery, but will experience a negative spread when compared with Spanish and Dutch ones which are operating in better underlying conditions.

As a consequence a strategy based on the sale of upside volatility in French banks used to purchase upside volatility in local Spanish - i.e. Bankinter (OTCPK:BKNIY) - or Dutch banks - i.e. ABN Amro (OTC:ABNRY) - could be lucrative for a serious banks investor.

Portuguese banks, even if they are operating in a clearly recovering economy, do not look sound enough from a solvency perspective at this point; furthermore Portuguese banks stock prices are subject to very high volatility - and sometimes nasty surprises indeed - that are seldom related with the fundamental evolution of the underlying companies.

Italian banks are operating in even harsher macroeconomic conditions than those based in France, but, again, the Eurozone recovery could give some steam to the Transalpine Republic and its major lenders Unicredit and Intesa.

Always being aware of the serious risks assumed a bold banks investor could buy short term call options in main Italian lenders currently quoted at distressed prices - Unicredit 0.49 times price book value) hoping to take advantage of the temporary recovery of the Italian economy.

Summarizing, Brexit negotiations, potentially negative rises of interest rates and unforeseen other political and economic shocks will likely plague Europe during the next few years.

As a consequence there is a lot of money to be made by traders and short to mid term investors in Europe, but there is a lot of money to be lost too.

A prudent banks investor should stay away for the moment, maybe allocating a small part of his portfolio buying in the dips of a shock high quality assets in countries with a macro economic advantage always being very careful with volatility. A bold trader can try to do better… at his own peril.