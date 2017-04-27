AppFolio: An Intriguing Under-The-Radar Growth Story With A 'Big Boy' Valuation

Valuation aside, the story at AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) looks very interesting. AppFolio began by building a "ground-up" cloud software package for property managers. AppFolio Property Manager ('APM') launched in 2008. In 2012, the company acquired MyCase and entered the legal market for both solo practitioners and small firms.

There's a clear logic to the growth case here. APM and MyCase are targeting legacy, largely desktop-based, applications that often don't work well with one another. And AppFolio is consistently expanding its offerings on what it calls "Value+" services - in property management, features like electronic payments and tenant screening services. So there's a three-legged stool in terms of growth opportunities:

Gain more customers in both property management and legal;

Offer more services to those customers;

Expand into other verticals - using key features of existing software to limit development costs.

The concern, unsurprisingly, is valuation. At $26+, APPF trades at just over 6x the midpoint of 2017 revenue guidance and over 100x trailing Adjusted EBITDA. And there are a few concerns as to whether the AppFolio model is quite as sticky - and quite as valuable - as those of larger SaaS plays with similar, or higher, multiples.

Overall, however, there's enough to make APPF a very intriguing play for growth investors. The stock remains somewhat underfollowed - and on a peer basis, at least, there's room for more upside. More broadly, as we've seen in the SaaS space, if the story holds, the stock usually does as well. And AppFolio's story seems like it should hold.

The Opportunity

The story at AppFolio is a smaller version of that at high-flier Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). While Veeva focused on the life science vertical (and major players), AppFolio is targeting smaller customers, primarily in property management. (The legal business remains below 10% of total revenue, per the 10-K, and based on customer growth and other data points, was probably in the $9 million range in 2016.) But the broad outlines of the strategy are roughly similar: focus on a single vertical to limit upfront sales and marketing expense (and improve revenue growth); provide a cloud-based platform that outperforms legacy desktop-based systems; and use the core platform as the "tip of the spear", then add other functionalities and products to generate incremental revenue.

So far, the strategy appears to be working reasonably well. Revenue has increased from under $13 million in 2012 to $105.6 million last year, with guidance implying ~30% growth in 2017. Revenue growth figures are outpacing customer increases, implying greater ARPU (without a specific breakdown of PM/legal revenue, exact calculations aren't available). Similarly, units under management increased 25% in 2016 against a 22% increase in customer count, implying some success in getting larger customers after the reverse occurred in 2015. And Value+ revenue growth (50% in 2016 and 69% in 2015) is outpacing core revenue (36% and 43%), further evidence of greater per-customer spending and success in getting add-on sales.

The numbers so far have been solid, save for a modest deceleration in the back half of 2015 that led to some concern. And that's led APPF to better than double off post-IPO lows in late February 2016:

There's good reason to think AppFolio can keep its growth going. The company estimated a combined total addressable market of at least $7 billion in its S-1: $5 billion in property management (20-3,000 units) and $2 billion in legal (firms under 20 employees). Unlike Veeva, which faced TAM concerns relative to its core CRM offering, AppFolio seems to have a reasonably long runway, given that 2017 guidance implies sub-2% market share. (That's plenty of room even if AppFolio's estimates are on the high side.)

Competition is tough but not impossible to manage. Privately held Buildium raised $65 million last year, and some reviews call it superior to AppFolio. Data on Buildium is limited, but it does appear its customer count, while higher than that of AppFolio (12.5K vs. 10K), is growing at a slower rate. Buildium's "About Us" page says it hit the 10K mark in 2014, implying low double-digit annual customer growth the last two years against 22% and 40% for AppFolio. Yardi, RealPage, and other smaller firms also compete in the space - and smaller customers, in particular, can develop DIY solutions off programs like QuickBooks and even Google Docs.

In legal, the landscape is relatively similar. There are a number of options, including Thomson Reuters' (NYSE:TRI) Firm Central and LexisNexis's (a unit of RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX)) PC Law. But MyCase seems very well-reviewed (see here and here) and at the least a viable competitor.

AppFolio doesn't seem to have the path to dominance that Veeva had in CRM, for instance, or that other SaaS high-flyers like Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) or (to a lesser extent) Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) have in their fields. But neither PM nor legal necessarily is a "winner take most" space, and there's enough to go around for at least a couple of winners (albeit not everyone). There's enough at the moment both anecdotally and fundamentally at the moment to project that AppFolio will be able to take its share.

The Concerns

Competition and valuation aside, there are a few concerns related to APPF's growth profile. A core criticism of the valuation - particularly on a relative basis to SaaS high-flyers - is that AppFolio may not necessarily drive the same type of 'sticky' recurring revenue as other cloud players. Subscriptions generally last one month to one year, and a chunk of Value+ revenue comes from relatively one-off sales (web design, onboarding fees, and screening services among them).

Similarly, APPF doesn't have the same gross margins as most SaaS providers: AppFolio's gross margin was 58%+ in 2016, even on a non-GAAP basis against ~67% at VEEV and 70-80%+ elsewhere in the space (SPLK is near 90%, for instance). That in turn likely puts a ceiling on EBITDA margins below cloud-based peers (or at least the highest-valued ones) and should, in theory anyway, argue for a lower multiple.

The primary concern relative to revenue probably lies beyond property management. Revenue per customer in the legal vertical is substantially lower: legal customers were 45% of the 2016 total but, as noted, generated less than 10% of revenue. It's one thing to have the option of moving into new verticals - but the question is whether there are adjacent (or at least somewhat close) industries where the opportunity is as attractive as it is in property management. Legal lifetime values would seem to be much lower, given apparently far lesser ARPU, and it seems unlikely that acquisition costs are that much lower, particularly given competition from major firms like TRI and LexisNexis with existing legal customer bases for other products.

The sum of these concerns is an argument that an investor can't simply match AppFolio's revenue growth rate to other peers and assign a similar revenue multiple. AppFolio's long-term opportunity might not be as valuable as traditional SaaS players, given lower gross margins, more competitors, and concerns about verticals beyond project management. There's probably some truth to that - but I don't know if there's enough truth to break the bull case just yet.

Valuation

A 6x+ forward revenue multiple actually is in line with median figures in the SaaS space at the moment, and how an investor feels about that fact likely informs a great deal of his or her sentiment toward APPF. From a long-term fundamental standpoint, it is tough to get terribly excited about AppFolio's valuation. But it's worth pointing out that some of the gross margin weakness comes from scale problems - the figure did expand 300 bps year over year and should continue to increase as revenue grows - and that AppFolio already is driving some operating leverage.

Impressively, the 41% growth last year came on the back of just an 11% increase in sales and marketing expenditures (on a GAAP basis). G&A did spike, but much of that increase (60%+) came from higher stock-based compensation after the 2015 IPO. Headcount year over year increased just 9.2%.

While there are some concerns about margins and growth longer term, the core SaaS operating leverage is starting to show here. And there's a case that if AppFolio continues on its current path, earnings can support the share price relatively quickly. Assuming $400 million in 2022 revenue (an admittedly aggressive 23.8% CAGR from the midpoint of 2017 guidance), 60% GM (a possibly conservative 200 bps+ increase), 10% inflation in S&M and G&A, and 15% in R&D, 2022 EBIT would reach $113 million and net income at a 38% tax rate would be about $70 million. That's a bit over $2 per share and could support a valuation in the $55-60 range (given that the company still should have a decent-sized growth runway ahead of it), putting current fair value at about $39 (discounted 8%).

That's probably an aggressive model - but it's not exactly implying perfection, at least on the margin front. Sales and marketing spend already has slowed a bit, and G&A should have plenty of leverage. Obviously, a deceleration in revenue destroys this model - but that's pretty much the case for every growth stock ever. The point is that if AppFolio can continue to drive market share gains in property management, in particular, the valuation isn't nearly as obscene as 6x revenue and 100x+ EV/EBITDA implies at the moment.

And as far as growth stories go in this market, out-year valuation seems relatively reasonable. As more investors and analysts follow the story - there wasn't even a questioner on AppFolio's Q4 conference call - that valuation may look more attractive and drive upside. Earnings next month will give better color on 2017 projections and could be a positive catalyst for APPF stock. But from a near- to mid-term standpoint, it sure looks like the stock should rise as long as AppFolio keeps executing. And that's usually all growth stock investors can ask for.

