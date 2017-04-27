3 Offshore Drillers To Consider For A Potential Jack-Up Rebound Taking Shape Recently

All three companies have a strong jack-up base that will support them financially until a full rebound occurs.

Looking at the fleet status of Rowan (RDC), Noble (NE) and Ensco (ESV) we see some very encouraging signs.

The recent contract up-trend in the Jack-up segment is showing clearly, a nascent recovery starting end of 1Q 2017.

Jack-up Ensco 107.

Investment thesis:

The offshore drilling industry plays an important role in the oil and gas supply chain; no one can deny this basic principle. Did you know that oil production from offshore locations represents about 29% of the global crude oil production in 2015, according to the EIA? This percentage has been nearly constant since 2005.

The bulk of the crude production is still in the "shallow waters," which are generally cheaper and less technically challenging when compared to other offshore segments such as deepwater and ultra-deepwater.

"Shallow waters" require a rig less expensive anchored to the rock floor, called a jack-up. This category can be classified into four sub-categories:

High Spec (HE or BE) Premium Standard Mat Cantilever/Slot

Graph overview of the Offshore fleet status Worldwide, as of April 25, 2017.

The total Jack-up rigs stands at 538 according to InfieldRigs (excluding 88 rigs under-construction). The number of rigs actually contracted is 293, which represents 54.5% of the total Jack-up rigs, excluding the "under-construction" segment. Below are the number per categories.

Global charts study of the Jack-up fleet (click graph to enlarge):

I will not try to give an exhaustive list of the recent jack-up contracts but enough to prove my point.

First, In the North Sea, The Maersk Gallant was also awarded a 140-day contract with Nexen.

Second, one significant Jack-up contract announced by Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL)/North Atlantic drilling (NYSE:NADL). On April 11, 2017, NADL, a subsidiary of Seadrill, has secured ten-year contract awards for the jack-ups West Elara and West Linus with ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the North Sea sector-Ekofisk. This new contracts are worth a whopping $1.4 billion in new backlog.

Third, Vantage Drilling Inc secured three jack-up contracts for the Emerald driller (TOTAL middle East), the Sapphire driller (ENI Congo) and a small contract for the Topaz driller (Ophir Thailand)

Looking at the fleet status of Rowan (NYSE:RDC), Noble (NYSE:NE) and Ensco (NYSE:ESV) we see some very encouraging signs, especially for ESV last week. ESV released its results today and I will analyze the results later this week.

- Rowan Companies fleet status on April 19, 2017. The company jack-up segment is well contracted and RDC formed a new 50/50 JV with Saudi Aramco on February 13, 2017. The backlog below is not reflecting the JV potential.

- Noble Corp fleet status on April 20, 2017. Has a strong Jack-up fleet well contracted. Below the backlog detail

- Ensco fleet status on April 24, 2017.

In its fleet status report on Monday, the driller said that the 2005-built jack-up rig Ensco 106 was awarded a four-well contract with Sapura Energy offshore Malaysia, which started in March 2017 and expires in September. After that, the rig is on contract with BP off Indonesia starting January 2018 until January 2023. Furthermore, the 2013-built Ensco 121 jack-up was awarded a three-well contract with Ineos in the North Sea that is expected to start in July 2017 and end in February 2018. The contract also has five one-well options. The rig is currently working for Wintershall off Denmark under a contract that is expiring this month. In addition, the 1976-built Ensco 68 has been awarded a one-well contract with Ankor Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that is expected to start in June and end in July 2017. The driller also got several contract extensions for its rigs. The contract for the 1982-built jack-up Ensco 92 has been extended by more than four years to December 2022. The rig is operating for ConocoPhillips in the North Sea. The contract for the 2006-built jack-up Ensco 107 with Chevron offshore Australia has been extended by three months to July 2017. The rig's dayrate is approx. $129,000, plus three one-month options. The North Sea contract with Engie for the 1978-built jack-up Ensco 80 has been extended until April 2017 after which the rig will work for Repsol-Sinopec off UK from June 2017 until December 2018. The 2014-built Ensco 122 started a five-month contract with Ithaca Energy in the North Sea during April 2017. The contract ends in August 2017. The 1982-built Ensco 87 jack-up began a four-month program with Talos Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in February 2017. According to the report, Ensco received notice of early termination for convenience from customer for the 2002-built jack-up rig Ensco 104 with estimated effective date in May 2017. The rig has been operating for NDC/Wintershall in the UAE since last November with a dayrate of $64,000.

I show below an estimated backlog for Ensco as of today.

Finally, ONGC is about to award two three-year contract for two HS Jack-ups soon for a total backlog of $200 million.

Three offshore drillers with a large exposure to the jack-up segment.

It is time to look at these three major offshore drillers, as a jack-up potential long play again. While the deepwater and ultra-deepwater is still struggling, the jack-up segment is awakening and will get stronger, if oil prices can keep in the $50-$55 a barrel, which is likely despite some recent temporary weakness.

I own personally ESV for a long time, and more recently RDC. Last week I indicated that I have started to accumulate NE below $5.50.

Up until now, I have mostly traded the three offshore drillers mentioned above, but the recent increase in jack-up tendering activity pushed me to reassess my strategy.

All three companies have a strong jack-up base that will support them financially until a full rebound occurs. Yet, it is early and we may not have reached the bottom, but we probably are not so far.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV, RDC AND NE.

Additional disclosure: I own the three stocks, but I have mostly traded them for the past two years. I still recommend to hold ESV and RDC and accumulate NE cautiously below $5. If the jack-up rebound is confirmed in a few months, it may be a good time to start accumulate? Time to study the three stocks is now.