Cliffs Natural Resources Cuts Full-Year Guidance

Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF) has just published its first-quarter results which missed analysts' and market expectations. Without further ado, let's get straight to key parts of the report.

The main problem was that the majority of tons sold in the first quarter were from products shipped under prior years' contract pricing. This led to an average sales price of $79.35 per ton for the U.S. segment. This is still a significant improvement over $73.86 per ton that was reached in the fourth quarter of 2016, but it is a disappointment. Cliffs added that contracts that have been priced based on 2017 pricing have been favorable to prior year due to higher benchmark iron ore and hot-rolled coil steel pricing. Thus, the positive effect of the improved steel market is not yet reflected in Cliffs earnings and we will have to wait for the next quarter to see it in the results.

The biggest news is that Cliffs changed its outlook for full-year net income and adjusted EBITDA. The initial projection was changed from $510 million of net income and $850 million of adjusted EBITDA to $380 million of net income and $700 million of adjusted EBITDA. This downward revision is due to the use of April average price for iron ore as the base for forecast. Inevitably, this will put short-term pressure on the stock despite the fact that everyone saw where iron ore price. The market always reacts to the facts that are presented even if it is no surprise at all. On the other front, Cliffs cost performance remained solid and the company made no changes to cost and capital expenditure estimates.

I admit that I expected a positive surprise and we got a negative surprise instead. In my view, legacy contracts were the main reason for this. When their influence on the results ends, Cliffs will surprise to the upside.

The market will definitely react to news and short-term downside is possible. However, I think that we can use the situation after the 3Q 2016 report as an example of what might happen. Back then, results disappointed for the same reason (U.S. pricing was worse than expected due to legacy contracts) but the fundamental story remained intact. Trump rally ultimately helped the stock, but notice that the stock rebounded to pre-earnings levels before Trump was elected.

I continue to believe that Cliffs is attractively priced at current levels and that fundamental rebound will continue. In my view, the downside is limited due to valuation even in the light of decreased guidance. Please note that I'm very busy at the end of this week and, most likely, I will be unable to answer your questions. I will get back to you at the beginning of the next week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.