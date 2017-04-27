Ford: Where Are The Bears?

Earlier this week I covered Ford (NYSE: F), and I wrote:

I am glad to say my DCF model points to upside of between 8% and 14% to the end of year, excluding dividends.

I tweaked a couple of assumptions today following the release of quarterly figures, and I reiterate the view that the stock remains in bargain territory -- but should I also change my estimates for fair value of between $11.8 and $12.5?

As a reference, Ford stock closed at $11.6 on Wednesday.

Headline figures

Here are the key highlights for the first quarter ended 31 March.

Notably, adjusted earnings per share were above the $0.35 mark, while quarterly revenues were some $4bn higher versus consensus estimates.

One reason Ford stock is likely to fare well on the stock exchange today is that managing expectations is a game executives are playing well, and arguably projections were relatively easy to beat.

Dow Jones reported that first-quarter net income "fell 35% over the same year-ago period, dented by safety-recall expenses, higher engineering and commodity costs and weaker sales in the car company's core U.S. market."

To be sure, certain risks persist but it appears evident that Ford's valuation is attractive below $12 a share, given its recent performance and fundamentals. The stock was up 2.3% to $11.86 in pre-market at the time of writing, and could easily hit $12 by the end of today's trading session today, I reckon.

Anything higher than that -- say in the $13-$14 range by the end of the second quarter -- would be a stretch, however. Ford needs some help from buybacks to shore up a sagging stock that is being targeted by opportunistic investors.

Q1 Break-down

Its core operation in North America were surprisingly strong, with Ford maintaining good pricing discipline despise obvious risks, including lower fleet sales and market share erosion.

In South America, it reported $244m of pre-tax losses, but the outlook is brighter, revenues rose, and nonetheless its quarterly top line there was only $1.1bn against $24bn in North America.

In Europe, things are getting better and Ford is proving me wrong, given solid growth rates and profits.

Perhaps its domestic rival isn't particularly pleased about recent disposals there...

Finally, Ford was in the black in Asia Pacific, where it said "all major markets outside of China improved," adding that results in China "drove the year over year changes in key metrics, except for revenue; lower volume due to sales being pulled ahead to fourth quarter of last year as tax incentive was set to expire."

The outlook remains mixed, however.

Elsewhere, there wasn't any nasty surprises from Ford Credit, which is on track to deliver pre-tax profit of about $1.5bn.

Cash Is King

Its gross cash position was lower than at the end of the fourth quarter, but it is similarly solid.

Operating cash flow fell a bit, while higher investments needs were partly financed by debt.

I would not read too much into these quarterly changes, and I confirm my earlier impression that Ford continues to be decent value play at current prices.

