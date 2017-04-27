Lloyds: Firing On All Cylinders

Lloyds (NYSE:LYG) delivered a very strong set of numbers for the first quarter. The bank's pre-tax profit came in at GBP2.083bn in 1Q17, beating consensus by 7%. The beat was driven mainly by higher margins and lower provisioning charges.

The bank's NII (net interest income) dynamics was the main positive takeaway from the results, in our view. Lloyds' NIM increased by 12bps q/q to 2.8%, thanks to lower funding and deposit costs.

Source: Company data

Our regular readers know that the NIM has been one of the main reasons why we rate Lloyds a high-conviction buy. The bank has been repricing its funding base downward over the past few quarters, due to higher-than-peer deposits costs. In addition, Lloyds raised its guidance for margins. The bank said its FY2017 NIM will stay close to 2.8%, up from the company's previous guidance of above 2.7%. It is important to note the updated guidance does not include the positive impact of the MBNA acquisition. To recap, on December 20, Lloyds announced that it had agreed to buy MBNA from Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). MBNA is a specialist UK credit card business with total assets of around GBP7bn and millions of customers in the UK. According to Lloyds, the deal should result in a c.10bp pick-up in the bank's NIM.

Credit quality trends remain benign as the bank's impairment charges decreased by 15% q/q. Despite Brexit fears, there are no signs of asset quality issues, and latest economic data suggests that the UK economy looks to be in a much better position than many had feared it would be.

Strong capital ratios remain the crown jewel for Lloyds. The bank's CET1 ratio increased by 70bps to 14.3%, well above the bank's target of a 13.0%. It is also one of the highest CET1 ratios among large-cap UK/European banks.

Source: Company data

More importantly, Lloyds upgraded its guidance for CET1 generation. The bank's FY2017 organic capital generation is now expected to be at the top end of the 170-200bps range. That bodes well for ordinary and special dividends in 2017.

The bank's Q1 RoTE printed at 15.1%. Thanks to such a high RoTE, Lloyds' TBV increased by GBp1.7 to GBp56.5.

Source: Company data

Valuation

European banks: P/B vs RoE

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

European banks: P/TB vs RoTE

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

Bottom line

The results confirm that Lloyds remains one of the most attractive stocks in the global banking space. It is a well-capitalized bank with rising margins, robust organic capital generation, a de-risked balance sheet, and a dividend yield of 5%. Importantly, the stock still trades at a discount to its peer group.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.