Charts That Tell The (Rest Of) Twitter Story

On Wednesday morning, microblogging site Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) posted fiscal Q1 results. Operating income of 11 cents per share handily topped estimates of one cent per share... not that it's a number that means a whole lot. Revenue means much more, however, and it rolled in at $548 million versus expectations of only $512 million.

What really sparked the 7% rally TWTR shares dished out on Wednesday, though, was the much-needed growth in the number of monthly users the website draws. The total ramped up to 328 million in the first quarter of 2017, up 6% on a year-over-year basis, and versus only 319 million as of the fourth quarter of last year. The growth in the user base quells a bit of a dry spell for the organization.

It's a sign of life from a company many investors had given up on. Shares had fallen 10% since the beginning of the year prior to the post-earnings jump, and were knocking on the door of multi-year lows. Traders had assumed the worst, and were pleasantly surprised.

Once the dust of the big gain settles though, and investors have a chance to take a closer look at what Twitter just told us, those doubts may be rekindled.

To that end, here are the charts that might - and should - give all those buyers pause. In no certain order...

Revenue

Last quarter's revenue of $548.2 million was not only 7.8% lower than the year-ago top line, but marks the first time Twitter posted a year-over-year dip in revenue since it has been a publicly traded company. That wide swath of new active users didn't help the company where it needed the most help.



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author

Average Revenue Per User

It's not quite the same picture that the revenue chart painted, but it's certainly related. That is, the average amount of revenue Twitter extracts from each of those monthly users. Twitter could boast a billion active members, but if they don't click on (or even see) an ad, so what?

As it turns out, not only is Twitter no longer growing the top line, it's turning each of them into even less revenue than it had been.



Data from Statista, chart made by author

Notice this isn't the first time we've seen this slide. Q4's average revenue per monthly user was actually weaker than the Q4-2015 ARPU figure.

Users Don't Linger Very Long at All

In light of the shrinking ARPU total despite the modest increase in the number of users, one can reasonably assume those visitors aren't sticking around as long as they might at - say - a rival site like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). What's surprising, though, is just how little time they're spending at twitter.com compared to peers.

Giving full credit where it's due, the chart below was made by MediaKix and posted at MarketingProfs.com earlier in the month. It's not clear how recently the data discussed in the commentary/infogram was gathered. But, in that Snap's (NYSE:SNAP) Snapchat and Facebook's Instagram both have strong showings in the review, one can presume it's relatively new.

Take a look at how little time Twitter's typical user spent at the site compared to all the alternatives. The disparity is stunning.



Image created by MediaKix

The rest of MediaKix's infographic was just as interesting and is worth a look.

Analysts Increasingly Dislike It

Do you trust analyst opinions? It would be easy to understand if you were skeptical - they don't necessarily have the greatest track record. When it comes to a high-profile, highly-scrutinized name like Twitter though, the pros pretty much have their finger on the pulse of the company. And while they were willing to give the organization the benefit of the doubt through late last year (in the form of more bullish opinions), that optimism is clearly waning. The number of sell opinions jumped in May, and the number of buy opinions continued to get whittled down.



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author

Bottom Line

As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. If that's true - and it is - the Twitter bulls just got 4,000 (5,000, technically) words worth of concerns the company needs to address. With the exception of last quarter's user growth, not much else is working in the company's favor here. Ignore these realities at your own peril.

That said, don't take the premise and run to the other end of the spectrum either. Twitter isn't inevitably doomed. Investors do need to look at all the relevant metrics though. The company isn't a charity. At some point it will have to turn a real (GAAP) profit. It's not pointed in that direction right now though. Time to start asking questions.