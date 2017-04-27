The Gap: Still Lots To Be Done

Big market players with a rich history also struggle with the rapidly changing market environment. Since the start of the digital trend, The Gap Inc.'s (NYSE:GPS) financial and operating metrics have been deteriorating. While the former CEO Glenn Murphy has added colorfulness to the range of denim offerings and managed to reduce the inventory delivery time, causing the stock to more than double during the period of 2007-2015, the current CEO Art Peck has driven the stock down by around 40% since his inauguration:

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

In FY2014 - FY2015, sales growth was negative such that all brands were in the red in four consecutive quarters. In FY2017, there is a slight relief with the metrics showing growth rates of -6%, -1%, -2% and +1%, respectively:

(Source: 10-K reports. Calculations by author)

However, the recent modest improvement in the top line cannot be deemed sufficient to cause a reversal in the stock's downtrend.

As for the margins, we can see how much further should the company's management go to cause the margins to turn positive. The last fiscal year's numbers are: 36.4% in gross profit, 7.7% in operating profit, and just 4.4% in net income. This is significantly lower than in 2014:

(Source: 10-K reports. Calculations by author)

With that in mind, let us look at the company's competitors to see how the market has been doing overall. It looks like the company has been showing in-line results with the benchmark for the specialty retail sector and looks quite competitive . Meanwhile, it is doing worse than its main competitors such as TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in terms of management's efficiency (ROE and ROA metrics): for example, TJX Companies' ROE metric of 52.1% is higher than The Gap's record figure of 43.0% reached in FY2014.

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

Although Art Peck is looking forward to an overhaul of the current logistics system, inventory, and channeling, the market expects a negative outcome in the next fiscal year. The only metric that sees a positive change is revenue growth: 0.4% compared to -1.8% year-over-year:

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

That being said, the market sentiment is skeptical of the company's future brought around by the company's management. However, there is still hope that the next year's stock performance will be more positive than expected. Here are the key reasons for that:

Although The Gap has seen declining margins on a year-over-year basis, it has shown strong cash flows as its free cash flow-to-sales has grown to 7.7% in January 2017 compared to 5.5% a year ago The company is relatively conservative in terms of capital expenditures (as of January 2017, CAPEX as % of sales is 3.4% compared to 4.6% a year ago) and debt ($1.24B compared to $1.31B a year ago). This implies a stronger cash position and a higher flexibility The Gap has shown dividends rising steadily over the years to $0.92 per share as of January 2017

The Gap does look favorable in terms of P/E, P/B and P/Sales ratios, as they are below the industry's average:

(Source: Morningstar.com)

Keep in mind, though, that this also means investors do not believe in the company's growth in the short-term. If we take the company's EPS guidance of $1.95-$2.05 and apply a P/E metric of 14.0x, we get a target price range of $27.30 to $28.70 per share by the end of 2017 FY. This implies an upside potential of 4.0% - 9.5% in the next twelve months. A multiple expansion to the industry's average in the mid-term may yield a return of 33.9% to 40.8%. However, this scenario is only likely in the case the company shows above-market performance over a reasonable amount of time.

Conclusion

The Gap's stock is currently weak in terms of recent performance relative to the market and peers. This view on the company is also supported by disappointing fundamentals in terms of diminishing quarterly sales growth figures as well as weak margins with just a slight relief as of the last Q4 2016. We see the company's own estimated EPS figure $1.95-$2.05 as a hardly achievable metric, even though the company has a strong balance sheet. As a result, we recommend staying away from the company's shares for the moment, despite the aforementioned upside potential. Given the risks, investors may be better off focusing on S&P500 or other equities or gain exposure via stock options on The Gap Inc.

