The Dirty Secret Behind The 11.8% Yield

While I’m not big on the common at the latest prices, I do occasionally find great value in the preferred shares.

CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) released their earnings for Q1 2017. The release was relatively in line with my expectations, though officially their Core EPS of $.28 "beat expectations by $.03". I don't want to put too much emphasis on that as a fundamental measure. The reason I don't' see it as an important fundamental measure is because CYS is using a figure for "Core EPS" that is not normalized for premium amortization expense. I confirmed my expectation that this was driving the returns with the following quote in the press release:

"Core Earnings increased in the First Quarter from the Prior Quarter primarily as a result of a $4.7 million increase in total interest income and a $1.8 million decrease in swap and cap interest expense. The increase in total interest income largely resulted from a decrease in prepayment speeds, coupled with a decrease in the weighted-average amortized cost basis of our Debt Securities. The decrease in prepayment speeds and weighted-average cost of our Debt Securities portfolio during the First Quarter resulted in a $9.0 million decrease in net premium amortization expense compared to the Prior Quarter."

Total net interest income was up by $4.7 million. While swap and cap interest expense were down, the major driving factor here is a reduction in net premium amortization expense.

How Premium Amortization Works

CYS Investments holds a portfolio of RMBS that are generally purchased at a premium to par value. Over the life of the security they must amortize that premium off. When they expect the securities to have a longer life (lower prepayments), they need to reduce the rate of amortization. The more complicated part of the accounting is that the total accrued expense is expected to be accurate at the end of each period. If you accrued a huge amortization expense leading into the end of 2016 and then decided prepayments were probably going to be slower, you would need to reduce the amortization expense for Q1 2017 by the entire amount that you overcharged in prior periods. This results in fairly large adjustments.

In the case of CYS Investments, $9 million is a huge change from quarter to quarter.

How big is it? I'll explain with this chart from the presentation:

In this chart we can see that total interest income (this is actually after premium amortization expense), came in at about $73.3 million (outlined in orange). The value is up substantially compared to the prior 2 quarters, right? Yeah, it looks that way. Almost every retail investor is likely to see it that way. A few of the professional analysts might see it that way as well. Realistically, it isn't up by even $9 million. That means interest income excluding amortization expense was actually down.

For further comparison, I want to point out that $9 million looks quite large when you consider that the value is substantially more than the total operating expenses (outlined in green). This is problematic for future earnings because adjustments to amortization are nonrecurring. Future earnings expectations should not be modified based on the nonrecurring gain.

Conclusion

CYS Investments closed at $8.3. Their book value for Q1 2017 was $8.26. Officially they are at a premium to book value, but realistically they are at a small discount. (Update: This was written the night of earnings. As of 4/26/2017 CYS closed at $8.54. That remedies the disparity referenced above and it would appear CYS is actually at a premium to current BV.)

Due to the current macroeconomic environment for mortgage REITs, I'm not comfortable with the idea of paying near book value. The earnings headline looks great, but it doesn't fix the fundamental challenges facing the sector. On the other hand, I do like the preferred shares. They've occasionally been trading down near the buy range and I've previously been long in CYS-B. If you're interested in my rating history on preferred shares, including CYS-B, I recently published my entire rating history preferred shares for over 8 months.

