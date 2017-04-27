AT&T: Reasons Not To Touch This Stock

For investors who do not own AT&T stock, it appears that the dividend could be imperiled and thus the stock may continue to lag the DJIA and S&P 500.

This raises questions about why it plans to borrow much more money to acquire Time Warner.

Revenues were done and profits when properly accounted for were down in tandem.

Introduction

AT&T (NYSE:T) is an "income stock" with a poorly-covered dividend. The company has grown by acquisition, with lots of debt incurred, but with earnings weak, I wonder if it should be taking on lots more debt in a large future deal.

If this view is correct, it fits with the following theme, as described in a 2014 article in Time magazine shortly after T's deal to purchase DirecTV was announced:

More commonly, the big buyouts are merely attempts to buy time. Integrating incompatible operations for a couple of years, and providing excuses for large-scale layoffs. The smoke and mirrors works only for so long. Then another expensive deal is required to keep the ruse going. The DirecTV deal is looking like it will fall into the latter camp-an expensive gambit that may at best offer growth and cost-savings in the short-term. Pay-TV has an uncertain future in an era where over-the-top offerings like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and video consumption on mobile devices are seeing much stronger growth.

I'll have more from that article later on, but the point is clear and important. DirecTV's purchase required debt, most of which is due later; for now, the debt only costs the small interest payments. While the debt is outstanding, low interest costs allow the cash flows from the company to produce free cash flow. T then trumpets the FCF. But soon enough, the debt looms, and there may or may not be enough FCF to both pay off the debt, pay the dividend that T investors require, and have enough left over to keep the investment watchdogs, feeble and few though they are these days, satisfied.

What's required next? A larger buy, Time Warner (NYSE:TWX). Debt loads ever higher. A pyramid scheme, perhaps, though clearly legal and fully disclosed? The TWX deal is discussed in the penultimate section below.

Before getting into my "avoid" or mildly bearish thesis on T, a quick look at the technicals may help frame matters.

T for top?

No one can know. But stock prices, or at least relative performance, tend to follow EPS trends. This is the 5-year trend for T versus the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY):

A similar chart is seen for T versus the DIA. The greater dividend payout from T versus the SPY or DIA does not make up the difference.

After surging to a multi-year high last year that was not close to the all-time highs near $60 in both 1999 and 2000, T has begun to set a pattern of failing rallies.

I look at this as a potentially dangerous set-up that raises the technical possibility of a bullish-to-bearish trend change.

Now to the rationale.

T's management tries to hide GAAP earnings

In its Q1 earnings report, i.e. the press release put out for general public consumption, T does not show the usual presentation of earnings by line; it only gives the weak top-line comparison as:

Diluted EPS of $0.56 as reported and $0.74 as adjusted, compared to $0.61 and $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

When it presents revenue of $39.4 B, it does not mention that that's down from Q1 2016. (It does mention this in a table far below; by then, only highly motivated investors have not given up.) Revenues were $40.535 B in Q1 2016 and only $39.365 B this year. That's a 2.9% decline. When compared to nominal US GDP growth of about 3%, that's a relative drop of 6%.

The company tried to focus investor attention on fewer sales of handsets, and used that excuse to eliminate revenue guidance for the full year, but service revenues were $36.456 B of Q1 2017's revenues. So to blame such a lagging performance on handsets is the tail wagging the dog. The "big dog" of T's services is looking doggier than it should look. All T needed to do was drop guidance for handset sales but keep it for the dominant services sector. That's not a difficult concept. Since the company did not do that, I assume that services are not doing great right now, either.

The 40-page "real" earnings report, has all the proper info. But not everyone has time, need or interest to read the transcript of the conference call, so what I'll do next is present and interpret some financial info on earnings and the balance sheet, then quote and comment on points from the conference call before wrapping up.

Debt-heavy balance sheet meets poor sales and EPS comps

The original American Telephone & Telegraph, later called AT&T, with its Bell Labs subsidiary, was an asset-rich company with strong financials. I cannot remember, but my guess is that if there were any intangibles and goodwill from acquisitions on the balance sheet, they were minor relative to the stated balance sheet. The current T is loaded with debt, which mostly went to acquire intangible assets, and goodwill of uncertain value which under modern accounting rules is not amortized. The problem with a non-amortized asset paid for with debt is that the debt repayment is a lump sum that jumps up as a real cost after merely lurking, rarely talked about. This is part of T's balance sheet weakness. When deals are profitable, earnings grow and make the debt repayment relatively unimportant. When deals do not work out, then debt can become onerous. Will all the debt begin to affect T's dividend? This is not a solvency question, it's a dividend and therefore stock price/total return question.

Here is EPS that T calculated using generally accepted accounting principles for U.S. companies, first beginning with Q2 2015, then succeeding quarters ending with Q1 2016; then beginning with Q2 2016 and ending with Q1 2017. I have linked to the detailed earnings presentations for the past four quarters for interested readers. From backwards to the present, EPS for the past 8 quarters:

The DirecTV deal was completed early in Q3 2015. In that quarter, T earned $0.74. It's been almost steadily downhill from there. The $0.61 EPS in Q1 2016 was disappointing, but no quarter since then has even reached that level.

The decline in earnings in Q1 2017, and EPS, seen on slide 18 of the linked PDF, is not from the decline in sales of equipment; that was matched by a decline in costs. The EPS shrinkage of about 10% also was not related to "non-cash" charges; amortization and depreciation charges decreased 6.6%. No, the decline in EPS was due to a decline in higher-margined sales apart from handsets, and from various line items, including worsening comparisons in:

interest expense

loss in net income of an affiliate (equity reduction)

"other income."

Much of the worsened loss was the old-fashioned reason that revenues were down in an expanding US and global economy. Why is this trend going to turn around?

This is not an attractive situation for cash looking to enter a specific stock. T runs a gigantic enterprise, and generally does it well. The big problem is not so much the decline in EPS, but the fact that TTM EPS was $2.04. And the annualized dividend payout is $1.96.

The company is just barely earning its dividend. And now it refuses to give either revenue guidance for the year or GAAP EPS guidance.

While T has a strong stated net worth of $125 B, the tangible net worth is strongly negative. The intangible assets it classifies as goodwill, licenses, lists and relationships, and "other intangible assets" total $222 B. So tangible equity is negative $97 B.

Worse, the property, plant and equipment line shows $125 B of asset value. How much of this is obsolete equipment, or non-obsolete equipment that is not being depreciated fast enough to keep up with changing technologies, is above my pay grade. It is, however, something that telecoms analysts have worried about for years. That is, in the days of old when analysts actually analyzed balance sheets.

Given the downtrend in both sales and earnings, the refusal of T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) to fold their tents and vanish, and the general pace of change in the way we communicate, watch videos, etc., is there really clarity that T can and will begin turning things around on the P&L?

There are lots of stocks trading at or below 20X TTM GAAP EPS, with positive tangible net worth, that are growing sales and EPS to choose from. Why choose T now?

Comments on the conference call

Another thing that comes through from the prepared remarks and Q&A is that management has made mistakes. We want an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) that sees the future and makes it happen, or a Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) that does the same. Or we want a superior operator within a sector, say a Deere (NYSE:DE) over a strong but more error-prone company such as Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).

The following quotes (indented) suggest that management may not be at the top of its game, followed by my comments. The italicized letter and number after the quote refer to the page of the Seeking Alpha transcript the quote can be found on.

Revenues were also impacted by fewer phone sales. We had our lowest ever postpaid upgrade rate of 3.9% in the quarter, selling 1 million fewer phones than a year ago... we turned in our best-ever EBITDA margins. P2

First, the lower phone sales did not matter to earnings or to cash flows, because associated costs were down a similar amount.

Second, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, is not a relevant measure for a megacap, profitable, major company. It was invented for more distressed situations. For T to even use the term EBITDA in a prepared remark is deceptive in my book: if one takes out of the revenue line whatever one wants, almost any company, even one on the verge of bankruptcy, can make some metric or other look good.

Competitive pressure from cable and the increasing number of over-the-top video alternatives resulted in our video subscribers declining in the quarter. We're taking steps to address the situation... P3

"Taking steps to address the situation" is weak.

Shareholders want proactive steps to prevent the problem from becoming a problem, or minimizing it if it's unavoidable. Then management can say it was foresighted, saw issues coming, and took proper actions to mitigate matters as well as anyone could.

In the business segment, we saw weaker demand than we expected. P3

With its vast reach, T is supposed to know the market and not get surprised to the downside. The best managements, and best stocks, surprise to the upside.

You'll notice that we have stopped providing revenue guidance... Changes in customer phone buying habits have minimal impact on our profitability, but it does make revenue forecasts more unpredictable. P4

I want to be fair to T here. This may have been the only time that T mentioned the lack of bottom line relevance from handset sales, but at least it mentioned it. Again, this is what I would say: provide guidance for services.

My third observation is one that John talked at length about, and that's the return of unlimited plans. And obviously this has made an already competitive market even more so. And our response to the unlimited data plans was probably a little slow. And we lost some share in the quarter... P4

"Probably a little slow."

What's more important to a mobile phone company than that? How can they be slow when this is the core of what they do today to earn money?

That's all I have from the prepared remarks.

Briefly, from the Q&A, parts of two responses exemplify why I find T with the wrong focus, meaning on obscuring its problems rather than presenting a vision for significant sales and earnings growth. First:

...Let me try the EPS question first, Dave. Let me go to this. If I harken back to a comment I made in a presentation that we had about a penny - $0.02 of pressure in the quarter, a penny from some legal settlements, some IP, and other issues; and quite frankly a penny from some storm costs. And we did not adjust for them. But if you look at our results, taking those out, you see the quarter of $0.76, and you can understand then that the growth rate goes up to just under 6%... P10

All giant companies have details like that, and they go in both directions. It's a turn-off to see management take a quarter with declining sales and declining profits and trying to persuade analysts that it was an up quarter and even better than stated. Finally:

That's a good question, Amir. I mean, I feel really good about our opportunities to carry cash flow... You guys know the background on the Time Warner and its capability to generate cash...

Free cash flow is great if it's associated with growing profits. But McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) was reported to have had negative FCF for about its first 45 years of existence, but was profitable all the time. Investors care about profits, not FCF that may be temporary.

I will expound on that briefly in the next section that also deals with the proposed TWX acquisition.

Why even FCF is of secondary importance in the presence of big debt loads and declining profits

The debt load is the biggest issue with T along with operations challenges that are now obvious. A simple example will suffice.

Imagine a drug company acquires via a $1 B loan a marketed product with a patent that expires in 10 years, after which profits from the product should fall to zero. It's a strong product and a strong company, and the interest rate is 3% or $30,000 per year. Now assume that the product generates $80,000 in profits a year, from which the $30,000 interest is deducted. In other words, the product is FCF positive and company crows about that in its public statements. What do we get if we straight line that annual result over 10 years? Income of $800,000 from the product, but total outlay of $1.3 B, consisting of the $1 B principal plus $300,000 in interest payments. So, positive FCF for 9 years and 364 days, if you will; but a $500 MM loss overall. This is why non-GAAP EPS does not work. Of course, T is immensely complicated, and not all its non-GAAP numbers relate to omitting "non-cash" charges. But the general point is that GAAP helps investors simplify complex situations, and is the best metric except for truly one-time events such as gain or loss from the sale of a major division.

I reviewed T's debt maturities described in its 10-K. This can be found on the back part of the 10-K, on pp. 27 and 31. This is the section titled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations."

T lists about $121 B in debt of 1-year maturity or greater, the great majority of that greater than 5 years in maturity. Total interest payments on long-term debt are $82 B. These are significant amounts that may come into focus if earnings do not increase.

Now we have the proposed TWX acquisition for a vast sum of money. TWX has about a $77 B current market cap, with total equity of $24 B but intangibles and goodwill of $35.5 B. So it has over $11 B in negative tangible equity. TWX carries $22 B in total long-term debt.

One heavily indebted company is buying another with borrowed money (if the deal eventually goes through, of course).

The debt will be simply enormous. But it will be back-ended. T will continue to be like the company in the example above, though I did not mean that example literally. Maybe TWX will be a good acquisition, though it's unclear that DirecTV was. But it's quite a gamble for the long run. In the short run, cash flow will be copious, no doubt. But at a dividend yield near 5%, if actual earnings do not grow much, the dividend cannot grow at all except for an unusually permissive Wall Street, even by today's standards.

And the dividend really is at risk if T wants to invest for growth, even if earnings do not decline. As the Time writer quoted in the introduction predicted, the TWX deal was needed to keep the whole shebang rolling along; a classic debt-fueled roll-up strategy. But without clear synergies.

Time to wrap up.

AT&T - a roll-up with declining revenues, declining earnings, heavy debts, and a sometimes behind-the-curve management

T is a very large company, one of the largest in the world. Its revenues in Q1 were similar to this year's projected revenues for CAT and larger than those for DE and many other very well-known names. So there are always strong points to talk about with T, just as IBM (NYSE:IBM) and GE (NYSE:GE) have had strong points to mention in their presentations while the stocks have underperformed the DIA and their sector peers.

I look at T as conceptually similar in that regard to GE and IBM, but as that Time article also showed, there were some big bears on T at the time, in 2014:

Moffett, who was a top-ranked analyst at Sanford C Bernstein & Co. before setting up his own research firm, put it more severely. "Like skid row junkies in the final wretched tremens of downward spiral, telecom/cable/satellite investors now appear to need a deal fix almost daily to stave off the messy crisis of incontinence that comes with the inevitable withdrawal." Other analysts speculated about AT&T's motives for the deal, but few of them shared the sunny interpretations of the acquirer...

Maybe all the above is a little harsh. But it was said three years ago, so in a way, it may have been well-informed, even prescient, given the TWX deal. Why can't T just sit still and make the prior deals work?

Making progressively larger debt-fueled deals in this era of high stock valuations is risky.

I'm not an investment adviser, and have no position in either T or its competitors. I'm just analyzing here, because that's what I do. I'm analyzing because as an active investor, I like to evaluate the choices. Then if I find something of general interest, I share my views. I have no wish to see T do poorly or its stock to do poorly.

My view on T is that it has too high a payout ratio and too weak operating trends, with too much debt, to be a sound income stock.

Also, no matter whether a company is presented as a "growth" stock or "income" stock, I believe that management should be on top of its core divisions and not apologize in prepared remarks for not foreseeing or reacting quickly to changes in the marketplace.

With no evidence that the rollout of fifth-generation wireless technology will bring any greater profit stream to T than 4G did; with no evidence that a TWX acquisition will do any more for profits than the DirecTV deal did; with T and its analysts relying on non-GAAP "earnings," with a multi-year trend of underperformance to the SPY and DIA, I have trouble seeing T now outperforming. Anything can happen, of course, and I am not listing this article as a short sale idea. Rather, I'm just watching the telecommunications sector continue to deliver better products for all of us, but wonder if all the debt-laden investment in the sector and management issues make the sector, broadly speaking, difficult to invest in.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you may wish to contribute.

