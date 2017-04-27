Issues And Opportunities For BDCs: Q1 2017 Earnings Season

Business Development Companies (“BDCs”) will begin reporting Q1 2017 results next week. It is important for investors to "read between the lines" and listen to earnings calls looking for the trends to dividend coverage and portfolio credit quality discussed in previous articles. For regular readers of my articles, please skip to the end for discussion of “potential issues and opportunities” for specific BDCs.
Reading between the lines:
Focusing on simple coverage of the dividend with net investment income ("NII") is not enough. This article will hopefully help investors to quickly analyze Q1 2017 results so that they can make better trading decisions after each company reports results. I will provide examples of some of my previous assessments so that readers can apply to their own investments.
FSIC Example:
FSIC covered its dividend by 105% with stable NAV, but I downgraded (again, similar to Q3 2016).
Before FS Investment Corp. (NYSE:FSIC) reported Q4 2016 results, I sold 50% of my position for the reasons discussed in “Investing In High-Yield BDCs And Why Timing Matters: Part 4” that were mostly related to dividend coverage potential in the coming quarters. FSIC reported Q4 2016 after the markets closed on March 1, 2017, giving investors plenty of time to assess dividend coverage before the markets opened the following day. I downgraded the company before markets opened and the stock price slowly declined over the next two days as shown in the chart below.
TPVG Example:
TPVG missed expectations and did not cover its dividend, but I upgraded and purchased additional shares.
As mentioned in “Investing In High-Yield BDCs And Why Timing Matters: Part 3”, TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) reported Q4 2016 after the markets closed on March 13, 2017, and the breaking news was "TriplePoint Venture Growth misses by $0.05, misses on revenue", highlighting Q4 NII of $0.30 missing by $0.05 and not covering its dividend. After going through the results, I was ready to purchase additional shares and especially if there was some initial weakness on pricing, potentially based on the optics of missing EPS expectations or not covering its dividend. The chart below shows the intraday trading history for TPVG with my purchases that averaged around $13.08 and well before the trading volume picked up, driving the price higher. Please see the previously linked article for discussions and analysis of why I purchased additional shares.
For investors taking the Do-It-Yourself approach:
Please visit some of the previous articles discussing how to assess the following for BDCs:
For investors that just want the answers:
Potential issues and opportunities for BDCs in Q1 2017:
VC-backed tech turnover: There is a good chance that BDCs such as Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC), Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and TPVG will have higher repayments in the coming quarters as the IPO and M&A activity increases. HTGC provided “Interim Portfolio Update for Q1 2017” on April 17, 2017, including unscheduled principal repayments' “early pay-offs” of $100 million that will likely result in higher "Effective Yield" in Q1 2017, similar to previous quarters.
I just finished a “deep dive” report on Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) that will also be experiencing higher prepayments in Q1 and Q2 of 2017, including prepayment-related income.
As mentioned in the article linked above, FSIC will likely be giving shareholders an update on dividend coverage for 2017. I am expecting management to guide expectations lower given the continued yield compression in the market.
As mentioned in “PSEC: Distributable Income Update”, Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) continues to suffer from declining distributable income mostly related to its CLO investments. Dividend coverage for the most recent quarter was 82% (down from 86% the previous quarter) as management works to improve through: “deploying capital in new originations, we were also seeking to increase income to extensions and refinancings in our structured credit portfolio, realizations in our multifamily real estate portfolio, securitizations in our online lending business, drawing on our revolver to retire more expensive term debt, divesting lower yielding assets in favor of servicing fees and higher yielding assets, nursing energy-related investments and benefiting from enhanced asset returns as LIBOR potentially increases beyond four levels.”
Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) will be reporting its first quarter combined with ACAS, and investors will likely see a slight improvement in NAV per share (as guided by management). I will be very interested in the amount of progress that the company has made with disposing of “undesirable” assets versus expected dividend coverage while deploying the proceeds.
Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV), BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC), and Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) investors will likely be focused on “legacy” portfolio credit issues that were responsible for their recent dividend cuts.
Fifth Street Finance (NYSE:FSC) has become the perfect example of a poorly managed BDC, and shareholders are wondering if the newer new management will be taking their questions this quarter.
Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) will likely have meaningful amounts of realized gains in Q1 related to the exit of its investments in Daseke, Inc. due to the closing of its merger agreement with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II (HCAC), a blank check company, under which HCAC would merge with Daseke to become a public traded company (NASDAQ:DSKE). These realized gains will be used to support upcoming semi-annual dividends.
Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) is another poorly managed BDC that seems to cut its dividend each year mostly related to continued credit issues as discussed in “Upcoming Dividend Cuts For BDCs: Part 1".
Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) raised equity capital twice in 2016, including Q4, and will likely fall short of covering its dividend in Q1 2017 but has estimated spillover income or taxable income in excess of distributions of $0.59 per share to bridge the gap.
Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) will likely be underleveraged at the end of Q1 2017 due to its recent highly accretive equity offering that should boost NAV per share by over 3% but cause a temporary shortfall in dividend coverage.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) investors should be focused on dividend income related to its equity investment in Rockdale Blackhawk as well as the potential sale of this investment.
TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) already reported preliminary results in conjunction with its recent accretive equity offering, and I purchased additional shares for the reasons discussed in “TCP Capital Equity Offering: Is It Still A Buy?".
Another deep dive report of mine discussed potential repayments for TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX), including Qlik Technologies (NASDAQ:QLIK) and Highwinds Capital that will likely result in prepayment-related income in Q1/Q2. TSLX had a $51 million of first-lien loans in Highwinds that accounted for around 3.1% of the portfolio repaid in Q1 2017. QLIK is in the market to refinance its $1.075 billion unitranche loan (originated in 2016 to support the buyout by Thoma Bravo), and TSLX holds a $40 million first-lien loan that accounts for around 2.4% of the portfolio that should result in accelerated amortization of original issue discount (“OID”) in Q2 2017.
THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) investors should be prepared for continued credit issues that are likely already priced into the stock as discussed in “Investing In High-Yield BDCs And Why Timing Matters: Part 2”.
Boring BDCs: There are a few BDCs that are almost predictably boring and report consistent earnings each quarter, including Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC), with pre-incentive fee income between its 8% and 10% hurdles, which basically guarantees dividend coverage each quarter. Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) is another BDC with consistent earnings but only due to continued fee waivers to ensure dividend coverage each quarter.
Analyst EPS estimates below dividends: TICC Capital (NASDAQ:TICC), KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT), Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS), FSIC, MCC, HTGC, FDUS, TCAP, and PSEC. Many of these were already discussed above.
Personal note: I have updated my positions to reflect changes in my holdings, but please keep in mind that some of the positions are very small (not meaningful positions) for contacting Investor Relations for additional information and honestly disclosing that I am a shareholder. There are around 50 publicly traded BDCs, and I try to cover as many as possible, but I do not have the bandwidth to include each company for each article.
