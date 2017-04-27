Issues And Opportunities For BDCs: Q1 2017 Earnings Season

Timing is important when investing, and especially for BDCs, due to opaque reporting standards, general sector volatility, and being mostly retailed owned.

This article discusses potential issues and opportunities for many of the larger and well-known BDCs.

BDCs will begin reporting Q1 2017 results early next week, and investors should be prepared to quickly assess results looking for credit quality and dividend coverage potential.

Business Development Companies (“BDCs”) will begin reporting Q1 2017 results next week. It is important for investors to "read between the lines" and listen to earnings calls looking for the trends to dividend coverage and portfolio credit quality discussed in previous articles. For regular readers of my articles, please skip to the end for discussion of “potential issues and opportunities” for specific BDCs.

Reading between the lines:

Focusing on simple coverage of the dividend with net investment income ("NII") is not enough. This article will hopefully help investors to quickly analyze Q1 2017 results so that they can make better trading decisions after each company reports results. I will provide examples of some of my previous assessments so that readers can apply to their own investments.

FSIC Example:

FSIC covered its dividend by 105% with stable NAV, but I downgraded (again, similar to Q3 2016).

Before FS Investment Corp. (NYSE:FSIC) reported Q4 2016 results, I sold 50% of my position for the reasons discussed in “Investing In High-Yield BDCs And Why Timing Matters: Part 4” that were mostly related to dividend coverage potential in the coming quarters. FSIC reported Q4 2016 after the markets closed on March 1, 2017, giving investors plenty of time to assess dividend coverage before the markets opened the following day. I downgraded the company before markets opened and the stock price slowly declined over the next two days as shown in the chart below.

TPVG Example:

TPVG missed expectations and did not cover its dividend, but I upgraded and purchased additional shares.

As mentioned in “Investing In High-Yield BDCs And Why Timing Matters: Part 3”, TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) reported Q4 2016 after the markets closed on March 13, 2017, and the breaking news was "TriplePoint Venture Growth misses by $0.05, misses on revenue", highlighting Q4 NII of $0.30 missing by $0.05 and not covering its dividend. After going through the results, I was ready to purchase additional shares and especially if there was some initial weakness on pricing, potentially based on the optics of missing EPS expectations or not covering its dividend. The chart below shows the intraday trading history for TPVG with my purchases that averaged around $13.08 and well before the trading volume picked up, driving the price higher. Please see the previously linked article for discussions and analysis of why I purchased additional shares.

For investors taking the Do-It-Yourself approach:

Please visit some of the previous articles discussing how to assess the following for BDCs:

For investors that just want the answers:

For readers that do not have the time to assess reported results

Potential issues and opportunities for BDCs in Q1 2017:

Boring BDCs: There are a few BDCs that are almost predictably boring and report consistent earnings each quarter, including Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC), with pre-incentive fee income between its 8% and 10% hurdles, which basically guarantees dividend coverage each quarter. Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) is another BDC with consistent earnings but only due to continued fee waivers to ensure dividend coverage each quarter.

Analyst EPS estimates below dividends: TICC Capital (NASDAQ:TICC), KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT), Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS), FSIC, MCC, HTGC, FDUS, TCAP, and PSEC. Many of these were already discussed above.

Personal note: I have updated my positions to reflect changes in my holdings, but please keep in mind that some of the positions are very small (not meaningful positions) for contacting Investor Relations for additional information and honestly disclosing that I am a shareholder. There are around 50 publicly traded BDCs, and I try to cover as many as possible, but I do not have the bandwidth to include each company for each article.

