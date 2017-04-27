Gilead M&A Scenario

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has been in a very consistent downtrend since its high of $123.37 on June 24, 2015. Recently there was a rumor that they might acquire Incyte Corp. as an option to bring growth back to the topline. In the healthcare sector, it is common for firms, as they age, to move toward a management structure. Smaller companies often need access to circulation and economic power that established companies have.

Gilead is on the precipice of both of these sides. To turn around this downtrend the firm has to either come up with a strong product internally or take one on from outside. Below is a breakdown of what could happen if a strong company is acquired that effectively bolsters the pipeline.

One of the possibilities is Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) as mentioned in these three articles. From a financial strength point of view the firm is very strong and can handle a higher debt load. The interest coverage ratio is 1.18 vs. an industry average of -21.23. The liquidity ratios show the firm has a high use of debt relative to equity and relative to the industry. Specifically, this is dictated by LT debt to Equity of 155.31 vs. an industry average of 29.97 and a current ratio of 3.64 vs the industry at 5.93. (Reuters)

This is not to say the firm is overleveraged or the firm cannot undergo an acquisition due to debt limitations. In fact, GILD also sits on a pile of cash that will likely make the coming deal much smoother and better for both balance sheets. For these reasons the model will use INCY in place of the acquired firm, though the projected model applied to any firm that GILD chooses to acquire.

The first step is a base case. Using the most current yearly financial statements I got a value of $67.82. The model uses a WACC of 8.49% and perpetual growth of -1%. The trend has been strongly negative and there is no other information to imply that will change. The model given value is within 3% of the actual stock making it a reasonable approximation.

To add the effects of buying an external firm the model accounts for the following operational, integration, and financial changes. First, synergies were added for INCY topline revenue growth: 25%, 50%, and 100% from 2017 to 2019 respectively. This allows for growth the acquired firm would experience from a more established firm pushing their product.

On the other side of margins the sum of both firm's expenses were increased by 4%. This accounts for increased production costs, implementing the firm, and allowing for increased R&D resources that the new firm will have access to. It also accounts for the transition phase in which Gilead would have to accommodate the new culture, decide which teams to keep and other sundry tasks that need to happen as two firms merge.

The result of the positive and negative synergies is a conservative measure which has a negative effect for 2017 and 2018. To calculate taxes the model uses a 35% measure to be conservative even though GILD currently pays 20.92%. Moving down the model accounts receivable, inventory, and accounts payable for INCY were all increased at the rate of topline growth to account for the expansion of synergies. As revenues increase so will these aspects of operations.

Also for simplicity sake, the deal will be a 10% premium cash only deal. This makes it so the financing remains constant, and equity is not diluted. It does however push the cash flow for 2017 down significantly, the cost of progress. For the final step WACC was pushed up to 10% as a conservative measure considering cash is extremely low and much of the growth is based on this new firm. Terminal growth is also pushed up to 0% in hopes this progressive trend continues.

The final result is a price of $77.62, a 17.5% possible return. The model is extremely sensitive to the effects of financing since this does add to Gilead's financial stress. It also highly depends on Gilead's ability to effectively increase the throughput of the acquired firm's pipeline.

In the end, this could be GILD's saving grace, but it heavily relies on effective implementation. A slight change in topline growth, increased expected expenses, or a financing shock will turn for the worst. Keeping this in mind it may be a more tactical move for the firm to go with a partnership to limit financial stress.

Author's note: Please contact me if you would like an Excel copy of the model.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.