Halliburton: 'The Market Is A Tale Of 2 Cycles'

At the same time, growth in activity in North America creates a headwind for oil prices, putting in question the pace of recovery in International.

While the price momentum is impressive, oilfield service providers' margins will lag in the near term.

Leading-edge prices for well completions in U.S. Land (which account for two-thirds of the total well cost) are up as much as 20%-25% from year-end 2016.

Halliburton's (NYSE:HAL) first quarter report corroborates the bifurcated nature of the current cyclical recovery in oil: the upcycle in North America Land is in full swing, whereas international activity is still in the process of bottoming. Halliburton commented:

The market is a tale of two cycles: North America activity increased rapidly but not without growing pains, while activity in the rest of the world declined due to typical seasonal pressures that were exacerbated by current cyclical headwinds.

Being the leading oilfield service provider in U.S. Land, Halliburton has strong leverage to the upcycle currently underway in North America Unconventionals. The company's worldwide revenue in first quarter increased 6% sequentially, with the strong growth in North America Land more than offsetting a seasonal decline and pricing pressures in International. Halliburton's large market share in Brazil also helped, as Brazil was one of very few bright spots in International in first quarter, with activity in this major market showing momentum.

In terms of exposure to the early upcycle in oil, Halliburton is, arguably, more favorably positioned relative to its primary competitor, Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). Schlumberger has benefited strongly from its heavier bias towards International, where activity levels and margins have remained relatively stable throughout the downturn. However, as the global oil cycle begins to turn, stronger exposure to International becomes a mixed blessing.

U.S. Land Business Booming Again, Causing Growth Pains

Halliburton's first quarter U.S. Land revenue increased by nearly 30% sequentially. Total North America revenue was up 24% from the previous quarter. Completion and Production services led the recovery, driven primarily by improved pricing and utilization in pressure pumping as well as the strength in well construction product and service lines.

The 30% revenue growth in U.S. Land is a clear indication that Halliburton has been aggressively re-activating idle capacity. Aggressive re-activations would also explain Halliburton's low incrementals, which were in the 20% range in North America in first quarter and are expected to be in a ~25% range in second quarter.

By comparison, Schlumberger posted a 66% incremental margin in North America pressure pumping and directional drilling in first quarter. Schlumberger appears to be just starting major capacity re-activations and is also likely to face "growth pains" as the year progresses.

The "growth pains" mentioned by Halliburton include significant costs related to equipment re-activation, hiring and training personnel and funding working capital. Supply chain bottlenecks and inflation is also increasingly a factor. Halliburton commented that frac sand has been one of the items in short supply but expects shortages to abate as the second quarter progresses (which appears optimistic, given the pace of industry-wide activity ramp-up and the trend towards enhanced completions).

Strong pricing gains and higher utilization have offset these expansion costs. However, the uplift in margins that one might expect in the context of the powerful upcycle in U.S. Land is yet to materialize.

Once the costs of capacity re-activation are absorbed, Halliburton should see more impressive incrementals. The improvement should be amplified by the full portfolio continuously moving up on pricing, as older contracts roll over to higher market rates.

Full capacity utilization is another factor creating a margin tailwind. Halliburton commented that it is beginning to enjoy greater operating efficiencies in the tight market:

As the excess capacity comes out of the marketplace, we get a lot more control over the calendar, some would call that "calendar power," and we don't have all of that today.

International Remains Challenged

The cautious outlook for International that Halliburton expressed on its previous quarterly call has proved quite accurate. The company's results in International are yet to establish a bottom.

In Europe-Africa-CIS, Halliburton's first quarter revenue declined 11%, driven by reduced activity in West Africa and seasonal slowdown in the North Sea and Russia.

In Middle East-Asia, revenue declined 12% as a result of reduced pricing and activity across the region.

The following comments from Halliburton captures the trend:

Our customers around the world have different breakeven thresholds and production requirements, but none are immune to the impacts of the current commodity price environment. We continue to see customers defer new projects, most notably in the offshore exploration markets. Now due to lower cash flow and project economics, they are more focused than ever on lowering costs. The result of this combination is less activity and more pricing pressure. In contrast to North America, where we believe that a $50 oil price would drive a significant increase in activity, customers tell [us] that longer duration international markets will react less to an absolute oil price but more to a positive view of where price will be for several years. This isn't a surprise given the longer investment cycle that many of our customers face.

Halliburton believes that first quarter represents the bottom in the Eastern Hemisphere rig count. However, the company is not expecting a strong rebound in activity in 2017. Therefore, due to the long-term contractual nature of international markets, the company expects to see continuing price pressure.

In the near term, Halliburton expects discounts to offset activity gains, leading to lower cash flow.

In Conclusion…

The upcycle in North America Unconventionals is robust and should lead to meaningful production growth by year end and going into 2018.

This outlook, in combination with resilient production trajectories from mature fields and continuing growth in the Middle East, Russia and legacy developments coming online in the next few years, create a headwind for activity growth in International.

For major oil service providers, the "upcycle in margins" may prove to be gradual.

It is difficult to disagree with Halliburton's general assessment:

To sum it up, in North America the momentum is building, and we only see it getting better. And we believe we've seen the bottom in the international market.

However, the bottom in activity in the international market is not the same thing as the bottom in operating margins. An acceleration in activity levels is required for an upward momentum in margins.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.