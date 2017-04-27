4 Top Dreyfus Mutual Funds To Add To Your Portfolio

With nearly $252 billion of assets under management as of 31 December, 2016, Dreyfus Corporation is considered as one of the leaders in the investment management and distribution domain in the U.S. Founded in 1951, the company invests its assets in mutual funds from different categories, including both equity and fixed-income mutual funds.

Separately, its parent company, BNY Mellon seeks to offer a wide range of financial services including investment management, investment services and wealth management across 35 countries. BNY Mellon was established in 1784 by Alexander Hamilton and currently has nearly $1.7 trillion assets under management.

Below we share with you four top-rated Dreyfus mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

Dreyfus Short-Intermediate Municipal Bond Fund Class I (MUTF:DIMIX) seeks growth of income free from federal income tax with preservation of capital. DIMIX invests a bulk of its assets in Baa/BBB or higher rated municipal bonds that offer income exempted from federal personal income tax. Dreyfus Short-Intermediate Municipal Bond Fund Class I returned 0.4% over the last one-year period.

Jeffrey Burger is one of the fund managers of DIMIX since 2012.

Dreyfus Natural Resources Fund I (MUTF:DLDRX) invests the lion's share of its assets in stocks of those companies that are engaged in natural resources and related sectors. DLDRX may also invest in non-US companies, including those in emerging markets. The fund seeks growth of capital for the long run. Dreyfus Natural Resources I returned 10.9% over the last one-year period.

DLDRX has an expense ratio of 1.08% compared with the category average of 1.43%.

Dreyfus Large Cap Equity I (MUTF:DLQIX) seeks growth of capital for the long run. DLQIX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of large-cap companies. Dreyfus Large Cap Equity I returned 16.5% over the last one-year period.

As of March 2017, DLQIX held 82 issues, with 3.07% of its assets invested in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dreyfus Opportunistic Fixed Income Fund I (MUTF:DSTRX) invests heavily in fixed-income securities. DSTRX seeks maximization of total return through appreciation of capital and income. Dreyfus Opportunistic Fixed Income I returned 6.1% over the last one-year period.

DSTRX has an expense ratio of 0.64% compared with the category average of 1.20%.

