Nord Anglia Education's (NORD) CEO Andrew Fitzmaurice on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nord Anglia Education, Inc. (NYSE:NORD)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017, 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Vanessa Cardonnel - Corporate Finance and Investor Relations Director

Andrew Fitzmaurice - Chief Executive Officer

Graeme Halder - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Operator

Welcome to Nord Anglia Education’s second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings conference call. This call is being recorded and we have allocated an hour for prepared remarks. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Vanessa Cardonnel, Corporate Finance and IR Director. Thank you. Please begin.

Vanessa Cardonnel

Good morning and thank you to everyone for joining us on today's call to discuss Nord Anglia Education’s second quarter 2017 results, which were released this morning.

On the call with me today are Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer, and Graeme Halder, Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings press release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website, nordanglia.com.

We have also posted a supplementary presentation to the website, which we will refer to during today’s call. This call is being webcast and a recording will be available after the call.

I would like to remind you that some of the comments made on today's call, including, but not limited to, the merger agreement, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable US securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to events involving certain risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from the views expressed.

Factors or risks that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results we anticipate include, but are not limited to, one, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; two, the inability to complete the proposed merger due to the failure to obtain shareholder approval for the proposed merger or the failure to satisfy other conditions to completion of the proposed merger; and three, the failure to obtain the necessary financing arrangements set forth in the debt and equity commitment letters delivered pursuant to the merger agreement.

Information contained in this conference call is subject to and qualified in its entirety by information contained in our public filings with the SEC, including our most annual report on Form 20-F. In addition, all forward-looking statements are made as of today and Nord Anglia Education does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements based on new circumstances or revised expectations. You’re cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

We use EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income as supplemental financial measures of our operating performance. These supplemental financial measures are not standard measures under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or construed as alternative to cash flows, net income or any other measure of financial performance.

The non-GAAP measures that we discuss are detailed and reconciled to the nearest IFRS measure, being profit or loss for the period in our press release and Form 20-F, both available on our website.

As we disclosed in a press release on April 25, 2017, the company has entered into an agreement to be acquired by a consortium led by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Baring Private Equity Asia.

Funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia are the majority shareholder of Nord Anglia Education and control approximately 67% of the company’s shares. The Board of Directors of Nord Anglia Education has authorized and approved the merger agreement and resolved to recommend that the company’s shareholders vote to authorized and approved the merger agreement and the merger.

The merger agreement provides a 30-day go-shop period, in which other interested parties may come forward and offer alternative merger proposals.

Given the merger agreement, we have some brief prepared remarks on our second quarter results, but we will not be providing guidance or taking any questions at the end of our prepared remarks.

With that said, I will turn the call over to Andrew Fitzmaurice.

Andrew Fitzmaurice

Thank you, Vanessa. We've achieved a great deal as a public company, which has been an important period in Nord Anglia Education’s development as the world’s leading premium schools organization.

We could not have furthered our success without the strong support and sound advice from our institutional shareholders. A special committee of the board with its advisors determined that the agreement to be acquired by a consortium led by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Baring Private Equity Asia is in the best interest of our shareholders and the company.

We will provide additional detail regarding the proposed transaction in our proxy statement as soon as practical.

Our second quarter results were in line with our expectations and we are pleased with the overall trends for the business. Average full-time equivalent students increased by 7.1% to 37,194 and our average capacity increased by 11.7% to 54,813 seats.

On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 8.5% to $259.5 million and adjusted EBITDA was unchanged at $66.9 million. On a reported basis, diluted adjusted earnings per share increased slightly to $0.27 in the quarter.

We continue to progress on several important strategic initiatives to drive profitable growth and I would like to update you on the acquisitions that we announced in March before handing over to Graeme to discuss the financial results of the quarter in more detail.

We continue to develop greenfield schools and recently announced the opening of two new campuses in Dublin in September 2018 and Guangzhou in September 2019.

We have delayed the opening of our new Abu Dhabi school until 2018 due to a need to find a new developer for the school to the one that we had originally planned.

We've also received an objection from the Hong Kong Land Authority regarding our new site due to open in September 2017 and are working with them to overcome these objections, so that the school is able to open on time.

Our new school opening in Bangkok is on schedule.

On March 3, 2017, we announced that we had entered into two separate agreements to acquire an international school in Europe and an international school in the Middle East. On March 21, 2017, we completed the acquisition of the European school and announced that this is the Prague British School in the Czech Republic.

The school was founded in 1992 and is now the largest premium British curriculum international school in Prague. As of April 21, 2017, the school had 976 FTEs and 1,222 seats of capacity.

The consideration of $21 million for the school represents 6.3 times expected fiscal 2017 EBITDA.

We’re awaiting certain regulatory approvals for the acquisition of the school in the Middle East to close.

I will now handover to Graeme to take you through the performance of each region.

Graeme Halder

Thank you, Andrew. Touching on a few highlights for quarter two of FY 2017 compared to quarter two of FY 2016, total revenue increased 8.5% on a constant currency basis to $259.5 million from strong enrollment growth and tuition fee increases.

Gross margin decreased 170 basis points to 38.7%, primarily from the additional rent from the sale and leaseback and increased capacity across our regions, partially offset by tuition fee increases and excessive cost inflation and increased FTEs within our schools.

SG&A as a percentage of total revenue increased 40 basis points to 19.5%, primarily from the new schools opened in September 2016, preopening costs of the new Abu Dhabi, Bangkok and Hong Kong schools, global campus related costs, and Sarbanes-Oxley project costs.

Adjusted EBITDA was unchanged on a reported basis and increased by 2.2% on a constant currency basis to $66.9 million. Adjusted net income increased 4.5% to $28.9 million and adjusted EPS increased 2.9% to $0.27.

Now, turning to the performance of each region for Q2 FY 2017. We report our schools for expatriates in China on our new China bilingual schools as separate segments. So, looking first at our expatriate schools, our China expat school results were in line with our expectations.

Revenue increased 2.2% on a constant currency basis from enrollment growth and tuition fee increases. Average FTEs in China grew by 1.4% to 5,876 and the average revenue per FTE decreased 4.5% to $8,900 due to the strengthening of the US dollar and relatively stronger growth in lower price point schools in the region.

Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 30 basis points to 43.2% due principally to mix shift to lower margin schools.

Turning to the China bilingual school, as a reminder, we opened our first China bilingual school in September 2016. Revenue was $3.4 million with average FTEs at 453 and average revenue per FTE at $7,400. This year, we expect revenue per FTE for the school to be around $26,000 and the school to be adjusted EBITDA breakeven and cash flow positive.

Moving on to Europe, revenue increased 3.6% on a constant currency basis due to enrollment growth. Average FTEs increased 4.4% to 6,917 and average revenue per FTE decreased 1% to $8,800, primarily from the negative currency translation, a stronger growth in lower price schools following capacity additions over the summer of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 280 basis points to 25.3% due to FTE growth and lower losses from our startup school in [indiscernible], partially offset by the increased cost of the capacity additions.

In the Middle East, revenue increased 5.1% on a constant currency basis from strong organic growth across the region. Average FTEs increased 5.5% to 5,607 and average revenue per FTE was down very slightly but 0.4% to $4,800. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 140 basis points to 25% due to the FTE growth.

Turning to Southeast Asia, revenue increased 14.9% on a constant currency basis from organic enrollment growth and tuition fee increases. Average FTEs increased 11.6% to 8,353 and average revenue per FTE increased 2.5% to $5,000 due to tuition fee increases.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 160 basis points to 34.7%, primarily due to continued fill up of the Vietnamese schools and increased utilization and tuition increases across the region.

In North America, revenue increased 10.5% on a constant currency basis from enrollment growth and tuition fee increases. Average FTEs increased 5% to 9,998 and average revenue per FTE increased 4.1% to $7,300.

The increase in revenue per FTE was due to tuition fee increases across the region, partly offset by the strengthening of the US dollar against the Mexican peso. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 680 basis points to 27%, primarily due to the opening of the new Houston campus and the impact of the sale and leaseback.

Slide 12 of our presentation shows our summary cash flow for the second quarter of FY 17. We used $53.1 million of cash in Q2 FY 2017 and ended the quarter with a cash balance net of our pooled overdraft facility of $188.9 million.

The inflows and outflows in each quarter are largely driven by the timing of tuition fee receipts.

Our net debt position at the end of November was $931.1 million, which translates into net leverage of 4.5 times, down from five times in Q2 FY 2016.

I will now hand over to Andrew to wrap up the call.

Andrew Fitzmaurice

Thanks, Graeme. Our second quarter results were in line with our expectations and we are pleased with the continued progress of the business. Our organic FTE growth is in line with our goal of high single digits.

Demand for our first bilingual school in China continues to be strong. We closed one acquisition in Europe and are working on closing a second acquisition in the Middle East and we're building new schools in high-growth markets.

We've yet to secure a license for our second bilingual school in China, but remain optimistic that we’ll be able to meet this target for September 2017.

In closing, we would like to thank our analysts and investor base for their interest and support over the past three years. We have achieved a great deal as a public company, which has been an important period in Nord Anglia Education’s development as the world’s leading premium schools organization.

We could not have furthered our success without the strong support and sound advice from our institutional shareholders.

We believe the proposed transaction would be a positive development that will help the company continue to take a long-term view for all of our schools. As a private company, we would look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality education that enables every student to succeed.

We will provide additional details regarding the proposed transaction in the proxy statement to be filed as soon as practical.

Thank you, operator. We would now like to close the call.

Operator

This concludes today’s teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.