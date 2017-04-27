The Trump Tax Plan And The Markets

It is difficult to see how the markets may react to all of this when only half of the equation is laid out. Consequently, I am taking a "wait and see" approach.

The President's plan, without opinion, is a relatively simple affair that lays out what he wants to do.

It is strange to read about President Trump's new tax plan. Depending on your source, the Financial Times or the Wall Street Journal or the New York Times, I feel that I am reading about three different proposals. The slant that is taken by each source is totally different from the others and it is, frankly, vexing, to consider Mr. Trump's new vision with so much "opinion" attached to the actual facts. It is actually discouraging, just to read these kinds of stories. It is difficult to make sense, quite honestly, of much of these opinionated reports.

The President's plan, without opinion, is a relatively simple affair that lays out what he wants to do. Corporate taxes cut from 35% to 15% which includes not only big corporate taxes but also LLCs and pass-through business enterprises which would positively impact many small businesses. He wants to eliminate the alternative minimum tax which would cause, in my opinion, a re-pricing of this part of the Municipal bond market. I offer a "head's-up" here.

Then he wants to cut, and simplify, the individual tax rates marking them at 10%, 25% and 35%, depending upon a person's income. This would peg high earners at 4.6% less than the current rate or, for a person making $250m, his Federal taxes would come down from $99m to $87,500 for an $11,500 savings. The plan also calls for the elimination of estate taxes which would have a marked effect on tax planning for some individuals.

Again, depending on whom you are reading, the size of the Federal deficit goes up but by how much seems to be guessing, at this point. A lot of the answer depends upon anyone's outlook for growth as a result of all of these tax cuts and I have no personal estimation except that the deficit will rise, probably significantly, unless there are off-setting tax increases such as those that might be imposed on imported oil and natural gas.

President Trump's proposal is tax cuts now and off-sets later. That is fine but it is quite difficult to make sense of how the markets may react to all of this when only half of the equation is laid out on the table. In other words, we only know half of the story and not enough, yet, to make sense of any realistic possible outcomes.

Consequently, I am taking a "wait and see" approach. The markets, I would say, are equally perplexed. Equities have had a great run since November 9 but I think the enthusiasm is waning. Bonds have not fallen back, as so many predicted, and this is also perplexing many institutions, I can assure you.

The next quandary is political, what can actually get passed. Given the divisions in our Congress, these days, here is another vast "unknown." I think that if Mr. Trump said that he believed in God that Ms. Pelosi and Mr. Schummer would find nine reasons why this wasn't true or why God, regardless, didn't believe in him. We can also hope that the people in Congress will try to do the right thing for the nation but, I fear, it is little more than a hope these days. The bickering continues endlessly and I am quite disenchanted with the lot of them.

Nothing but game show hosts performing for the audience!

I would point out that if the business tax cuts go through that it would be a huge boon for many corporations. P/E multiples would likely drop significantly and we may well be off to the races but, again, can these cuts get passed? That is the unanswerable question, at the moment, and I am not a believer in investing on hope or prayers or pixie dust.

All the world is made of faith, and trust, and pixie dust. - J.M. Barrie, Peter Pan

I am good with the "faith and trust" part, but there seems to be so little of either in our current environment. No doubt, I have pulled in my horns these days but it is because risk is growing like weeds around us. There is a difference between speculating and investing and I am definitely in the investing crowd. I make no bones about my center of gravity.

The summation of President Trump's tax cut proposals, in my opinion, is to "wait." Sometimes, you know, this is just the best strategy, as incomplete information can lead to very serious mistakes in the world of investing.

Patience is power. Patience is not an absence of action; rather it is "timing." It waits on the right time to act, for the right principles and in the right way. - Cardinal Fulton J. Sheen

The American currency says, "In God We Trust." It makes no mention of any politicians.

I say we can't trust any of them and so I am going to wait and see what tricks our game show hosts dole out. Then I will find a strategy to deal with their antics. In the meantime, I will just continue on with my "cash flow investing" concept and sleep well at the end of the day.