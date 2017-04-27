Will McDonald's Keep Going Higher?

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) reported first quarter results that beat estimates for the top as well as for the bottom line, which sent the company's shares to new all time highs:

source: finviz.com

The numbers are looking very good, and the only question investors have to ask is how much they want to pay for this fast food giant's shares.

McDonald's same restaurant sales increased by 4.0% in the most recent quarter, in the US the comps sales were not that good but still attractive at 1.7%. Keep in mind that Q1 2016 included one extra day (leap year), thus the 4.0% comps increase is looking even better in perspective (comps would have been up by 5.1% adjusted for the extra day).

The all day breakfast effect was not responsible, since that has been available for more than a year in the US, investors can thus be happy about McDonald's being back on growth track with its restaurants through increasing customer counts and higher average selling prices -- this comes despite huge competition in the restaurant industry and with a lot of restaurant operators struggling to increase comps.

When we look at the revenue numbers, we see a 4% decrease, which doesn't sound good at first, but which can be explained easily: Forex rates had a 1% negative impact, and the remaining 3% decline is due to McDonald's refranchising activity. McDonald's is giving up ownership of a lot of restaurants across the globe, which means most of the revenues derived from these restaurants don't go into McDonald's pocket any longer, but rather to the franchisee's. As most of the costs are paid by the franchisee as well, refranchising can still be a smart move when it comes to profitability: Lower revenues and lower costs for McDonald's lead to higher profits, as long as costs are declining at a faster pace than revenues. We see this when we look at McDonald's consolidated operating income, which increased by an awesome 14% year over year (when we exclude the impact of forex rates, we get to an even better 16% growth rate). We can say that McDonald's strategy of refranchising many of its restaurants is quite successful, the company's top line may be shrinking, but due to costs shrinking even faster McDonald's is able to grow its profits, whilst at the same time having a lot of cash available to return to shareholders.

Net income was up by 8% year on year, the lower growth rate in comparison to the 14% operating profit increase can be explained by higher interest expenses (McDonald's has increased its debt levels by a meaningful amount over the last years), but due to a lower share count McDonald's earnings per share increased by a very strong 18% to $1.47.

McDonald's high tax rate of 33% also pressured net income growth in the first quarter, further tax rate increases are not very likely, and with a tax rate that high McDonald's would be one of the biggest winners from a corporate tax reform -- if McDonald's tax rate dropped from 33% to 20%, its net earnings would grow by 19%, which could provide another big boost to the company's share price if tax reform is passed.

During the first quarter of 2017 McDonald's has returned $1.6 billion to its owners in the form of dividends and share repurchases, about half of that was spent on dividends, and half of that was spent on stock buybacks. McDonald's thus is poised for annual shareholder returns of $6.5 billion this year, which is less than what McDonald's has spent in the last few years, but which is relatively in line with the company's guidance: Management plans to return $22 to $24 billion in cash to its owners between 2017 and 2019, which would mean an annual return of $7.7 billion. We can expect that the shareholder returns will be a little higher than they are right now going forward, but we will not see the massive $14.2 billion annual return we have seen in 2016. We can expect the share count to decline by a couple of percentage points each year (depending on the stock price), but the double digit decline we have seen last year will not come again any time soon.

But even with lower stock buybacks McDonald's shares still look attractive thanks to the strong operational growth and a dividend that is a lot more attractive than what investors get from the broad market: At 2.7% McDonald's dividend yield is about 50% higher than the S&P500's dividend yield of 1.9% -- another dividend increase later this year should push the dividend yield even higher.

MCD PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

McDonald's shares are up 14% over the last year, and are trading 30% above the 52 week low, but shares are not really that much more expensive than they were twelve months ago: The forward PE ratios are almost exactly in line with the valuation back then, the trailing PE ratio and the price to cash flow ratio are up by a couple of percentage points. Overall it does not look like the best time to buy shares of the company (that would have been fall 2016), but McDonald's isn't trading at an excessive valuation either.

Prices could drop back a little, but for long term investors now is still not a bad time to enter a position, I believe. As long as McDonald's keeps executing and the operating earnings keep growing, as long as shareholder returns remain high the company's shares will only become more valuable over the years. A lower corporate tax rate could provide an additional boost to McDonald's earnings down the road.

Takeaway

The one time effect of all day breakfast has passed, and McDonald's comps still keep growing at a very attractive pace. The company's refranchising strategy is very effective at growing the bottom line, and with steady stock buybacks and a compelling dividend McDonald's is rewarding its owners.

The valuation is not low, but for long term investors it is not necessarily too high either, I believe, despite the shares' strong performance over the last months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MCD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.