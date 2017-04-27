InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 4/26/17: Mattel, International Flavors, Syntel, Triumph Bancorp, JPMorgan China Region Fund

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are in a slow period, as more companies close trading windows to their executives until March-quarter earnings are released. The volume of insider trades will pick up again in the first week of May, and stay strong until the final week of June.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK);
- Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT);
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT);
- JPMorgan China Region Fund (NYSE:JFC), and;
- Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD);
- Blackrock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO);
- ZAYO (NYSE:ZAYO);
- Sei Inv (NASDAQ:SEIC);
- Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC);
- Bank of NY (NYSE:BK), and;
- On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- Schwab Charles (NYSE:SCHW);
- Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN);
- NVR (NYSE:NVR);
- Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK);
- Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE);
- Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Co Opportunities (NYSEMKT:ABE), and;
- Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Devaney John
|BO
|Ocwen Financial
|OCN
|B
|$11,447,700
|2
|Marx Moses
|BO
|Eastman Kodak
|KODK
|JB*
|$4,885,875
|3
|Winder Investment Pte
|BO
|Intl Flavors
|IFF
|B
|$4,781,420
|4
|5am Partners Iii
|BO
|Audentes Therapeutics
|BOLD
|B
|$2,499,989
|5
|Scarborough Dean
|DIR
|Mattel
|MAT
|B
|$1,031,462
|6
|City Of London Investment
|BO
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Co Opportunities
|ETF
|B
|$908,226
|7
|Rieder Richard M
|O
|Blackrock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|BGIO
|B
|$250,810
|8
|Bulldog Investors
|BO
|JPMorgan China Region Fund
|JFC
|B
|$186,300
|9
|Ranade Prashant
|CB,DIR
|Syntel
|SYNT
|B
|$100,837
|10
|Miller Maribess L
|DIR
|Triumph Bancorp
|TBK
|B
|$99,977
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Devaney John
|BO
|Ocwen Financial
|OCN
|S,JS*
|$16,806,281
|2
|Schwab Charles
|CB,DIR,BO
|Schwab Charles
|SCHW
|S
|$12,075,150
|3
|Champsi Farah
|DIR
|Kite Pharma
|KITE
|S
|$10,244,036
|4
|Saville Paul C
|CEO
|NVR
|NVR
|S
|$8,137,299
|5
|West Alfred P Jr
|BO
|Sei Inv
|SEIC
|S
|$6,347,500
|6
|Rudelle Jean Baptiste
|CB,DIR
|Criteo S A
|CRTO
|AS
|$4,986,472
|7
|Veatch Jeffrey E
|O
|On Assignment
|ASGN
|AS
|$4,928,960
|8
|Gibbons Thomas P
|VCB,CFO
|Bank of NY
|BK
|S
|$4,874,528
|9
|First Eagle Inv
|BO
|Intevac
|IVAC
|S
|$4,553,231
|10
|Caruso Daniel
|CEO,DIR
|ZAYO
|ZAYO
|AS
|$3,288,600
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.