ETFs/ETPs Listed In The U.S. Gathered Record Inflows Of $44 Billion And Assets Reached A New High Of $2.798 Trillion At The End Of Q1'17

ETFs/ETPs listed in the United States gathered a record level of $44.39 Bn of net new assets in March.

At the end of March 2017, the U.S. ETF/ETP industry had 2,000 ETFs/ETPs, assets of $2.798 trillion, from 110 providers listed on 3 exchanges.

Assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in the United States reached a new record high of $2.798 trillion at the end Q1 2017.

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in the United States reached a new record high of $2.798 trillion at the end Q1 2017 surpassing the prior record of $2.758 trillion set at the end of February 2017, according to data from ETFGI's Q1 2017 global ETF and ETP industry insights report.

At the end of March 2017, the US ETF/ETP industry had 2,000 ETFs/ETPs, assets of $2.798 trillion, from 110 providers listed on 3 exchanges. According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and a founder of ETFGI:

Investors have favoured equities over fixed income and commodities as equity markets have performed positively in March and in the first quarter of 2017. The S&P 500 gained 0.1% in March and 6.1% during the first quarter. International equity markets performed strongly in March and in the first quarter with the international markets ex U.S. up 2.6% in March and 7.5% in Q1 and emerging markets up 2.1% in March and 11.1% in Q1. With the first round of the French elections looming, European volatility expectations increased.

ETFs/ETPs listed in the United States gathered a record level of $44.39 Bn of net new assets in March marking the 13th consecutive month of net inflows. Year to date, net inflows stand at a record level of $133.62 Bn. At this point last year there were net inflows of $34.07 Bn.

Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $34.20 Bn in March, bringing year to date net inflows to $93.15 Bn, which is greater than the net outflows of $9.36 Bn over the same period last year.

Fixed income ETFs and ETPs experienced net inflows of $8.19 Bn in March, growing year to date net inflows to $31.92 Bn, which is greater than the same period last year which saw net inflows of $30.84 Bn.

Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered net outflows of $108 Mn in March. Year to date, net inflows are at $3.98 Bn, compared to net inflows of $8.97 Bn over the same period last year.

iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows in March with $24.25 Bn, followed by Vanguard with $12.59 Bn and Schwab ETFs with $2.23 Bn net inflows.

In Q1, iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows with $54.32 Bn, followed by Vanguard with $40.49 Bn and SPDR ETFs with $11.68 Bn net inflows.

