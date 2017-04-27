Bonds Look Bearish, What's To Blame?

Bonds reversed after looking like they could continue to strengthen.

Bonds have of course been a go-to play for risk-off players for a decade. Global central bank bond buying pushed rates to historic lows and ripped bonds higher. With the Trump rally that reversed and bonds dropped. After making another try to strengthen, bonds look like they failed, and more downside is to come. Bonds are looking for who or what to blame.

First The Chart

Chart Source: Interactive Brokers

We drew a line on the 20 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT).

The level $123 saw a big break with President Trump winning the elections. In January this level was exactly where a rally failed. More recently, the failing to repeal Obamacare in March worried investors about President Trump's growth agenda. That helped bonds move back up. Now, however, it looks like bonds are making another move south.

What's Bothering Bonds?

The easy answer is bonds don't like growth. If you can find faster returns elsewhere, why sit in boring ol' bonds at 2% or 3%?

Growth?

GDP looks like it's running slower, non-farm payrolls were weak last month, and CPI dropped. Bonds can't blame growth for the breakdown.

Obamacare?

Maybe investors are more hopeful that pro-business legislation will pass? The Freedom Caucus that helped nix the Affordable Care Act repeal seems to be falling in line now. That would mean better chances for Republicans to accomplish something in the future.

But that's Obamacare.

The real test is going to be the budget negotiations themselves. Early on, it sounds like there will be skepticism in Congress about how to pay for the tax cuts and spending. If they don't figure that out, it's going to balloon the deficit. That's not going to get the votes.

We don't think bonds' break can blame the growth agenda.

The Only Real Reason We Can Think Of: Central Bank Buying Shifting

The story this year is going to be a lot of chatter around central banks "tapering" their bond buying.

The Fed

The US Federal Reserve is now being clear that it plans to make a decision on ending the bond buying spree. It plans to make that decision at the end of this year. It does not sound like it will stop buying at the end of this year, though.

To keep the portfolio level up, as bonds mature, the Fed is buying in the open market. It has been buying now for almost 10 years. That's coming to an end, and that huge, artificial support leaving the market may be starting to get discounted into bond prices.

The ECB

While there are a million ECB officials making comments every day, and another million German Bundesbank officials making comments every day, we only listen to one man — Mario Draghi. He's all that matters.

To this point, he has not hinted to any shift to hawkishness.

Reuters reported today that President Draghi could change his message in June, which could signal an end to bond buying at some point.

Conclusion: Bonds Can Blame The CBs

Between the Fed and the ECB turning the battleship ever so slightly to less bond buying, we think this is the reason for bonds breaking lower.

Between the two, roughly $8 trillion of bonds have been bought over the last decade. If that turns down, it can hit the bond market.

So far, there's been confidence in the U.S., but not much actual growth pickup. If growth picks up, or international growth is sustainable, bonds will have even more of a challenge.

For now, after narrowing down our choices, we think bonds have the central banks to blame. Sorry, central banks.

