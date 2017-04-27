McDonald's: Be Mindful Of The Valuation

McDonald's is finally striking that winning balance between getting on the right-side of the health trend and preserving its low-price menu.

It has been an interesting past 12 months for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) stock. A string of positive earnings surprises sent the stock to then all-time highs of around $130 per share in May 2016. But then a disappointing July earnings report set the stock on a downward spiral to around $110. A good October ER served as near-term relief, but didn't break the stock out of its long-term downtrend. A Trump Presidential victory and 2 strong quarters later, though, and the stock has rallied more than 25% to just north of $140 per share.

MCD data by YCharts

The market is getting excited that McDonald's is starting to get on the right side of the health trend while also modernizing its ecosystem. The company is introducing fresh beef across its menu, expanding All-Day Breakfast, rolling out new restaurant formats like burger kiosks which have been wildly successful in Canada, and pushing forward on digital efforts such as mobile order and pay. The company is also jumping more full-on into the delivery game with UberEATS, and that is a big catalyst considering the secular shift we are seeing towards online food ordering and delivery.

All these moves are materializing into impressive comp numbers. Q1's comp numbers are especially impressive if you look at the 2-year stack. Last quarter, global comps were up 2.7% while lapping a pretty strong 5% comp, so the 2-year global comp stack was 7.7%. That accelerated to more than 10% in Q1, as 4% global comps lapped a 6.2% global comp last Q1.

More specifically, the comp story got a lot better in the United States. In 4Q15, McDonald's rolled out All-Day Breakfast, and that powered US comps up 5.7%. Lapping that comp in 4Q16 proved difficult, and US comps fell 1.3%. But US comps turned positive in Q1 (+1.7%) while the lap wasn't that much easier (+5.4%). On a 2-year stack basis, then, US comps accelerated from 4.4% in Q4 to 7.1% in Q1.

MCD's positive sales momentum is accelerating, and there is clearly something more at play here than All-Day Breakfast. In our opinion, McDonald's is finally striking that winning balance between getting on the right-side of the health trend and preserving its low-price menu.

Long-term, we like the growth story, and think MCD is beginning to win back market share thanks to menu innovations overall giving the brand a fresher feel. We specifically look at expansion of online food ordering and delivery as a potential sales tailwind over the next several years. At the current moment, however, we remain cautious on the valuation and think shares could be due for a near-term pullback.

MCD stock's valuation is beginning to peak. The last time the stock was this richly valued on a P/E and EV/EBITDA basis was early-to-mid 2016. The valuation markedly compressed into the end of the year, and MCD stock sputtered downwards. The current set-up looks very similar. Longer-term, we do not think that investors can afford to rely on much more multiple expansion at this point.

MCD PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

On the flip-side, MCD is a relatively full tax-payer, so a cut in the corporate tax rate could be hugely beneficial. For example, if MCD's effective tax rate was 20% last year, the company would've earned $6.38 per share versus $5.44 per share (a 17% increase). That eases pressure on multiple expansion to drive share price appreciation.

Tax reform is, however, still in the early stages. Politics have thus far been a wild card in the financial markets, and we believe it is premature to bake such a drastic tax rate reduction into MCD valuation at this point in time.

Looking forward, MCD is trading at 21.2x next year's consensus EPS estimate. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is trading at 21.8x next year's consensus EPS estimate. Facebook, though, is expected to grow earnings north of 20% per year for the next 2 years, while McDonald's earnings growth rate looks something like 8%.

With MCD stock, it pays to remember that earnings growth will be in the mid-to-high single digit range. That growth has a long run-way, so the stock should trade at a premium to its growth, but the stock feels risky trading at in-line multiples with high-growth tech stocks. We think the stock is due for some near-term turbulence, but will look to buy significant dips as we believe in the long-term growth story.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.