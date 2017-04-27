AltaGas - Record Quarter

AltaGas TSX:ALA or (OTCPK:ATGFF) reported Record Q1 earnings this morning and I was listening in on the call. This is neither a sleepy utility company or a commodity producer. This multi-layered company is on the move. The goal of this article is not to introduce you to the company broadly, as several of my other articles on the topic do that, and also not to get bogged down in the details of specific projects, such as the Townsend, North Pine, and Ridley Island projects, though I find some of that very interesting, but to simply provide a clear (and hopefully short) report on the Q1 earnings. If you want more detail, let me direct you to the 72 page (!!!) AltaGas Q1 News Release and the March dated Power Point Presentation. Graphs, photos, and information included below come from these documents as well as the 2016 Annual Report unless otherwise noted.

Highlights (from the press release, emphasis mine)

• Achieved record normalized EBITDA1 of $228 million in the first quarter of 2017, a 28 percent increase compared to the same quarter of 2016;

• Increased normalized funds from operations by approximately 29 percent to $170 million in the first quarter of 2017;

• Announced transformational $8.4 billion pending acquisition of WGL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WGL) on January 25, 2017, and submitted regulatory applications to the public utility commissions in Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C. on April 24, 2017;

• Commenced construction of the 99 Mmcf/d Townsend 2a shallow-cut processing facility and continue to advance discussions with other producers to backstop the second train of Townsend Phase 2;

• Made significant progress on the first train of the North Pine NGL Separation Facility, accelerating the expected in-service date of the facility to the first quarter of 2018; and

• Announced a positive Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal on January 3, 2017. Site preparation and pre-construction activities are underway, construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2017 and the terminal is being designed to ship 40,000 Bbls/d of propane to global markets off the west coast of Canada.

On the call, David Harris, President & CEO of AltaGas Ltd. reiterated that the AltaGas strategy is to balance along all three business segments over the long term. This is a unique goal among energy infrastructure companies.

Besides being diversified by segment, AltaGas is also diversified geographically. EBITDA is currently split 50/50 between US and Canada.

Many smaller projects in process did not get significant airtime on the call. It is not often a company buys another company of nearly the same size and the acquisition was discussed on the call and in the Q&A section. The very large "transformational" WGL acquisition had regulatory applications submitted on Monday.

"AltaGas success has been driven by a business model of low-risk, long-life, clean energy infrastructure assets in midstream, power and utilities as was evident by our Q1 results. This has not changed and will not change with the acquisition of WGL. In fact, this is why WGL was so attractive to AltaGas. Not only was the acquisition very accretive on both earnings per share and cash flow per share matrix, but WGL infrastructure assets also fit extremely well with AltaGas' portfolio. Besides being a top tier gas distribution utility, Terry (referring to Terry McCallister, Chairman & CEO of WGL Holdings, Inc.) and his team have done a very effective job at significantly diversifying WGL into an energy infrastructure company with complementary business segments: Utilities, midstream, and clean power through distributed generation. Furthermore WGL has significant growth opportunities expected in each of these segments. By 2019, the first full year with WGL, we would expect our utility segment to contribute up to 40% of all EBITDA with a natural downward trend as we continue to expand the midstream and power segments." -David Harris, President & CEO

On the call the quarter was described as a strong quarter showing the strength and breadth of all business segments. It was also noted that guidance has not changed for 2017. Expectations are for high single digit percentage normalized EBITDA growth in 2017 with all three business segments contributing. The Gas segment is expected to be the highest growth percentage, followed by Power and Utilities segments. The Power and Utilities segments are expected to generate approximately 75% of EBITDA with the Gas segment increasing to 25%. Page 19 and 20 of the Press Release gives more details.

These maps below chart the current and then the combined assets of the two companies. Other contributors, such as Stephane Maes, Canadian Dividend Growth Investor and John Lawlor have written articles about the acquisition and subsequent merger of the two companies.

David Harris, President & CEO said on the call:

"WGL and AltaGas are well-run and well-respected companies that share a common culture, and a commitment to safety and customer service. Both companies have strong relationships with regulators within the utility jurisdictions we serve and are confident that we can work with the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia to achieve approvals in a timely manner."

During the question and answer period more questions were asked about the timing of the acquisition and when it would show up in the numbers. AltaGas replied that now that filing was completed, analysts should give regulators time to read the filings and more specific timing beyond what has already been given will likely happen mid-year.

I have a full holding in AltaGas, which was purchased December 23, 2015. It is my seventh largest holding of thirty. I have written five put options which have all expired worthless and have a sixth in play (for July). I am very interested to see how this acquisition works out for the company. I am not running out to buy more shares, nor interested in selling any. The uncharacteristic stability in the share price over the last couple of months suggests other investors feel the same. (chart from stockcharts.com)

Meanwhile, we are paid to wait with a significant and stable dividend of $0.175 per month with a yield of 6.85%. To answer the question asked of high-yielding equities, "Is the dividend safe?" Here is AltaGas' reply in the Power Point Presentation:

The dividend growth is strong, and the payout ratio is inline with competitors.

David Harris, President & CEO's concluding comments sum up what is happening in the business:

"Our first quarter results were very strong and have positioned us well to achieve our high single digit percentage growth guidance for 2017. We have a substantial number of projects and development opportunities on our plate across all three of our business segments and will not lose focus on any of them. This transaction is highly transformational by increasing both our scale and breadth of assets."

