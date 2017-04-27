Citigroup: How To Handle Rising Expectations

It has almost been five years of contributing to Seeking Alpha. One of the earliest names Quad 7 Capital got behind was Citigroup (NYSE:C) in the summer of 2012 at $26.28 per share. It has more than doubled in that time, although 2015-2016 saw mostly sideways action, with periods of bearishness. That climate has changed since the November elections in the US and with an interest rate climate that appears to be improving. Now despite this fact, longer-term, I have maintained a hold rating because I am of the opinion that all bank stocks will start to move higher and will benefit from higher interest rates. We have seen the Fed raise rates, but the impacts take time. Given the huge rally this week, we definitely want to wait for a pullback before doing any more buying here, but things look pretty good, I think. This is evidenced by recent performance.

What do I mean? Well, Q1 earnings were just announced. The bank delivered a top and bottom line beat against analyst estimates. I will say plainly that this quarter was strong, even with my expectations being conservative. Revenue was up year-over-year. Citigroup had seen a few quarters with declining year-over-year revenues so this was a big plus. The strongest banks are now seeing revenue increases, regardless of their global nature. The degree of revenue came as a small surprise as I was looking for up to a 2% increase. Revenue came in at $18.12 billion and was up 3.2% year-over-year. Now, this was a beat of $290 million compared to estimates. It is important to note that the company did see an increase on the earnings front versus last year's comparable quarter. Adjusted net income was $4.1 billion which translated to $1.35 in earnings per share. This was a beat of $0.11, but was also up versus the $3.5 billion, or $1.10 seen last year. That is a win.

Of course, the headline numbers are important, but we need to dig deeper. Revenues increased 3% because of growth in both the Institutional Clients Group and Global Consumer Banking. However, these gains were somewhat offset by lower revenues in Corporate/Other segments, primarily due to the continued wind down of legacy assets. Net income of $4.1 billion increased 17%, driven by the aforementioned higher revenues and lower cost of credit. Earnings per share increased 23% driven by the growth in net income and a 6% reduction in average diluted shares outstanding.

It is key to note that Citi Holdings versus Citicorp are no longer reported on its own. After years and years of my coverage on the name, Citi Holdings has been sold off to now comprise less than 3% of the balance sheet. As a whole, the company has consistently reduced expenditures They were down 10% year-over-year and even down from the sequential quarter. They came in at $10.5 billion, up roughly just 1%. Clearly, the company is moving in the right direction for this important metric, given the much larger rise in revenues. Of course, when looking at revenues and expenses, we should look to the efficiency ratio. Well, I will tell you that the biggest piece of positive news out of this quarter was the improved efficiency ratio. The company is spending wisely as it has an efficiency ratio that is among the best-of-the-best. It remains under 60% and boasts one of the best ratios of the large banks that I have covered. The ideal is 50%, with strong banks around 60%. This critical metric came in at 58%.

What about loans and deposits? Well, Citigroup's loans were $629 billion in total to end Q1 2017. This is up 2% year-over-year, and up 3% currency adjusted. Total average deposits rose year-over-year. Total average deposits were $950 billion to end Q1 2017. This is up 3% in constant dollars over last year. This was driven by Global Banking. Very strong positives here. The bank is performing exceptionally, particularly compared to just 2 to 3 years ago.

Even in this low rate environment the company continues to deliver against expectations, but now rates are on their way up and that stands to benefit the entire sector. While I believe there are stronger competitors, a rising tide will lift all boats. Expectations are set to become larger, and so Citigroup will need to deliver, but the Street has bid up the share prices on these expectations for the future. I like that book value is improving, and the discount to tangible book is still attractive. Despite all of these positives, share prices have run up pretty far. Thus, I continue to rate the name a hold, but would be a buyer under $55.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.