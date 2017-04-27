ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs/ETPs Listed In Canada Reached A New Record Of $92 Billion At The End Of Q1 2017

At the end of March 2017, the Canadian ETF industry had 478 ETFs, with 650 listings, assets of US$92 Bn, from 20 providers on 2 exchanges.

London - April 27, 2017 - ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Canada reached a new record of US$92 billion at the end of Q1 surpassing the prior record of US$90.61 billion set at the end of February 2017, according to data from ETFGI's Q1 2017 global ETF and ETP industry insights report.

(Going forward all dollar values are in U.S. Dollars.)

ETFs/ETPs listed in Canada gathered $1.58 billion in net new assets in March marking the 6th consecutive month of net inflows, and during Q1 a record level of $4.93 billion.

At the end of March 2017, the Canadian ETF industry had 478 ETFs, with 650 listings, assets of $92 Bn, from 20 providers on 2 exchanges. According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and a founder of ETFGI:

Investors have favoured equities over fixed income and commodities as equity markets have performed positively in March and in the first quarter of 2017. The S&P 500 gained 0.1% in March and 6.1% during the first quarter. International equity markets performed strongly in March and in the first quarter with the international markets ex U.S. up 2.6% in March and 7.5% in Q1 and emerging markets up 2.1% in March and 11.1% in Q1. With the first round of the French elections looming, European volatility expectations increased.

Equity ETFs/ETPs saw net inflows of $440 Mn in March, bringing year to date net inflows to $2.32 Bn, which is greater than the net inflows of $2.29 Bn over the same period last year.

Fixed income ETFs and ETPs experienced net inflows of $631 Mn in March, growing year to date net inflows to $1.35 Bn, which is less than the same period last year which saw net inflows of $1.51 Bn.

Commodity ETFs/ETPs saw net outflows of $40 Mn in March. Year to date, net outflows are at $30 Mn, compared to net inflows of $109 Mn over the same period last year.

BMO AM gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows in March with $643 Mn, followed by Vanguard with $280 Mn and Mirae Horizons with $210 Mn net inflows.

In Q1, BMO AM gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows with $2.17 Bn, followed by Vanguard with $761 Mn and iShares with $577 Mn net inflows.

